Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Man dead after striking embankment, overturning in Talladega County
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Eastaboga man is dead following a car accident in Talladega County Sunday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that NaDaniel J. Henderson, 34, was injured around 1:25 a.m., when the car he was driving on Alabama 21 left the roadway, struck an embankment, then overturned. He was not […]
wbrc.com
1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died following a triple shooting in downtown Birmingham Monday evening. According to police, at approximately 9:37 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to Park Place and 23rd Street North after Birmingham 911 received a call from an adult male who said he had been shot. While officers were looking for the 911 caller, they encountered two other individuals who had also been shot.
wvtm13.com
Minor injury to firefighter reported in commercial building fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A commercial building appeared to be destroyed after a large fire Monday in Birmingham. A spokesperson with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the 1400 block of 19th Avenue North at about 12:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and...
wbrc.com
Birmingham fire crews extinguish fire at business
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews battled a fire Monday afternoon at a two-story residential structure that was used as a business. The fire started on 19th Street North and and 14th Court North. No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is under investigation. Get...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Park Place in downtown Birmingham
A 21-year-old was killed in a downtown Birmingham shooting Monday night that also left two others injured. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as DeAnthony Dewayne Samuels. He was 21. The gunfire erupted at 9:37 p.m. at Park Place and 23rd Street North. Birmingham 911 received a...
wbrc.com
Birmingham approaches grim milestone with homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is approaching a grim milestone. Police say 138 people have died by homicide this year, but the efforts to stop this number from climbing are on-going. Of those 138 homicides, Birmingham Police said 10 were ruled justifiable, so no criminal charges were...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama malls overcome pandemic challenges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — For years, we've heard talk about the demise of shopping malls. The pandemic has certainly made for tougher times for malls. Places like Riverchase Galleria in Hoover are alive and well this holiday season. "You know, I use the old Yogi Berra line that nobody...
Tuscaloosa Branch of National Nonprofit to Close, Eliminating 76 Jobs
A national nonprofit organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities is closing its branch in Tuscaloosa, a move that will reportedly eliminate 76 local jobs. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers in the U.S. to report when they are planning closures or mass layoffs and that information is publicly posted by the Alabama Department of Commerce on their WARN List.
Alabama man found dead beside burning car, police say
Police in Alabama were searching for clues Monday after they found the body of a murdered man next to a car engulfed in flames Sunday night. Birmingham police said they were called to a shooting on Tuscaloosa Avenue at approximately 7:39 p.m. Arriving officers found a car ablaze and the...
Viral photos of unsanitary conditions not from Birmingham McDonald’s
The photos, posted by a Gadsden resident and shared over 15,000 times on Facebook alone, are the same pictures shared thousands of times in Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, and other states, all allegedly showing different restaurant locations.
21-year-old man dead following shooting in downtown Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- A 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.
Birmingham man shot, killed over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, was shot Sunday night while in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. Smith was found around 7:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene at […]
wbrc.com
6 people lose home in Birmingham fire Monday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on 34th Avenue and 16th Street. The fire was put out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say six people lived at the home. No injuries were reported. Get news alerts in the Apple...
34-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Eastaboga man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, NaDaniel Henderson, 34, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 205 mile-marker, approximately two […]
alreporter.com
Two dead at Bibb, Fountain correctional facilities on Thursday
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of two incarcerated individuals within the state prison system on Thursday. In a statement released to APR on Friday, the spokesperson said that the names of the deceased are Earl Crenshaw, a 43-year-old incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility, and Eddie Richmond III, a 20-year-old incarcerated man at Fountain Correctional Facility.
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to BPD, around 10 a.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies second Sunday homicide victim
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a second homicide that took place on Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 7:39 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. Birmingham 9-1-1 received a shot spotter […]
ABC 33/40 News
18-year-old killed in Sunday morning shooting
An 18-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 18-year-old Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr was shot in the 400 block of 4th Street just before 10:00 A.M. on December 18, 2022. He died a short time later at the hospital. If...
Man charged in connection with fatal Center Point shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies announced a 24-year-old man was charged with reckless manslaughter in connection with a fatal Center Point shooting. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Theodore Hill was inadvertently shot and killed on Thanksgiving day by Marvin Arnold. Hill and Arnold were celebrating Thanksgiving at a home on 5th Street […]
Fox Business
New York, NY
35K+
Followers
912
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 1