Bessemer, AL

wbrc.com

1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died following a triple shooting in downtown Birmingham Monday evening. According to police, at approximately 9:37 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to Park Place and 23rd Street North after Birmingham 911 received a call from an adult male who said he had been shot. While officers were looking for the 911 caller, they encountered two other individuals who had also been shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham fire crews extinguish fire at business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews battled a fire Monday afternoon at a two-story residential structure that was used as a business. The fire started on 19th Street North and and 14th Court North. No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is under investigation. Get...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham approaches grim milestone with homicides

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is approaching a grim milestone. Police say 138 people have died by homicide this year, but the efforts to stop this number from climbing are on-going. Of those 138 homicides, Birmingham Police said 10 were ruled justifiable, so no criminal charges were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama malls overcome pandemic challenges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — For years, we've heard talk about the demise of shopping malls. The pandemic has certainly made for tougher times for malls. Places like Riverchase Galleria in Hoover are alive and well this holiday season. "You know, I use the old Yogi Berra line that nobody...
HOOVER, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa Branch of National Nonprofit to Close, Eliminating 76 Jobs

A national nonprofit organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities is closing its branch in Tuscaloosa, a move that will reportedly eliminate 76 local jobs. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers in the U.S. to report when they are planning closures or mass layoffs and that information is publicly posted by the Alabama Department of Commerce on their WARN List.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man found dead beside burning car, police say

Police in Alabama were searching for clues Monday after they found the body of a murdered man next to a car engulfed in flames Sunday night. Birmingham police said they were called to a shooting on Tuscaloosa Avenue at approximately 7:39 p.m. Arriving officers found a car ablaze and the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man shot, killed over the weekend identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, was shot Sunday night while in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. Smith was found around 7:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

6 people lose home in Birmingham fire Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on 34th Avenue and 16th Street. The fire was put out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say six people lived at the home. No injuries were reported. Get news alerts in the Apple...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

34-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Eastaboga man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, NaDaniel Henderson, 34, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 205 mile-marker, approximately two […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Two dead at Bibb, Fountain correctional facilities on Thursday

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of two incarcerated individuals within the state prison system on Thursday. In a statement released to APR on Friday, the spokesperson said that the names of the deceased are Earl Crenshaw, a 43-year-old incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility, and Eddie Richmond III, a 20-year-old incarcerated man at Fountain Correctional Facility.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to BPD, around 10 a.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies second Sunday homicide victim

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a second homicide that took place on Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 7:39 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. Birmingham 9-1-1 received a shot spotter […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

18-year-old killed in Sunday morning shooting

An 18-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 18-year-old Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr was shot in the 400 block of 4th Street just before 10:00 A.M. on December 18, 2022. He died a short time later at the hospital. If...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man charged in connection with fatal Center Point shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies announced a 24-year-old man was charged with reckless manslaughter in connection with a fatal Center Point shooting. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Theodore Hill was inadvertently shot and killed on Thanksgiving day by Marvin Arnold. Hill and Arnold were celebrating Thanksgiving at a home on 5th Street […]
CENTER POINT, AL
