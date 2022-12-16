Tyler Johnson to Miss Blackhawks Game vs. Wild

Johnson will sit out Friday after reaggravating his left ankle Thursday against Vegas.

Well, it was a short-lived return for Tyler Johnson. The Chicago Blackhawks' forward will miss Friday's game against the Minnesota Wild after reaggravating his left ankle Thursday against Vegas.

Johnson suffered a left ankle sprain on Oct. 25 that caused him to miss the Blackhawks' next 20 games. He finally returned Tuesday against the Washington Capitals and scored a goal, so it appeared he was back on track.

But Johnson saw just 11:43 of ice time before missing the third period of Thursday's contest against the Golden Knights. Head coach Luke Richardson said the Blackhawks want to let Johnson's ankle "settle down" so he does not endure another extended absence.

With Tyler Johnson coming out of the Chicago Blackhawks' lineup Friday, Reese Johnson will join the forward group in Minnesota. Puck drop is at 7 PM CT and the game will air on ESPN+/Hulu .