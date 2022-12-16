ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tyler Johnson to Miss Blackhawks Game vs. Wild

By Jonnie Nonnie
On Tap Sports Net
On Tap Sports Net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vu3l9_0jlTDxCo00

Johnson will sit out Friday after reaggravating his left ankle Thursday against Vegas.

Well, it was a short-lived return for Tyler Johnson. The Chicago Blackhawks' forward will miss Friday's game against the Minnesota Wild after reaggravating his left ankle Thursday against Vegas.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Johnson suffered a left ankle sprain on Oct. 25 that caused him to miss the Blackhawks' next 20 games. He finally returned Tuesday against the Washington Capitals and scored a goal, so it appeared he was back on track.

But Johnson saw just 11:43 of ice time before missing the third period of Thursday's contest against the Golden Knights. Head coach Luke Richardson said the Blackhawks want to let Johnson's ankle "settle down" so he does not endure another extended absence.

With Tyler Johnson coming out of the Chicago Blackhawks' lineup Friday, Reese Johnson will join the forward group in Minnesota. Puck drop is at 7 PM CT and the game will air on ESPN+/Hulu .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
On Tap Sports Net

On Tap Sports Net

Chicago, IL
294
Followers
612
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

All Chicago sports, all the time!

 https://ontapsportsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy