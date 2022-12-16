ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Tried the Dyson Headphones/Air Purifier, and It’s Even Weirder Than It Looks

By Joseph Cheatham
 4 days ago
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

I must say, technology is really something else. As our readers, you already know this, as SPY constantly brings you the gadgets that blow us away. Literally, every time you turn around, there’s a new innovative smart device or intriguing gizmo beating out the last one with unique capabilities. On that note, yesterday I had the pleasure of experiencing the Dyson Zone Air Purifying Headphones in real life before their March 2023 release — and I’ve never seen anything more magnificent.

For starters, the futuristic wearable device arrives in three colorways, but the one I tested out was premium Prussian Blue with bright copper accents. They’re super compact, equipped with 11 microphones, eight of which make up its advanced noise-canceling system. Get this; those microphones can monitor surrounding sounds 384,000 times a second, reducing background noise.

And if you live in a bustling city like New York, where there’s a ruckus coming from every direction, this feature will bring you great listening pleasure. To make sure, I tried the headphones outside to see how they really fared, and I was quite impressed.

Using the accompanied MyDyson app (available for Android and iOS), I could monitor air quality and environmental noise levels in real-time using the onboard sensor. It’s almost like a polygraph where the lines spike upon detecting those unnecessary distractions; an exceptionally cool thing to witness.

The best part about them? Aiming to combat air pollution, the Dyson Zone comes with a detachable air filtration system, which acts like a visor positioned to go around the lower half of your face. Thankfully, it can be adjusted so there’s not a tight seal to where you feel like you can’t breathe. And I can’t lie; wearing this attachment almost made me feel like Bane in The Dark Knight Rises .

Overall, the sound quality is incredible, and it has audio equalization modes that can be controlled through app. Also, talk about some serious weight. The headphones alone weigh in at 595 grams. Dyson claims the headphones can last up to 50 hours in terms of battery life, with purification that covers four hours of use.

The only absurd detail about the Dyson Zone headphones happens to be their retail value. Ready for this? Pricing begins at $949, which is significantly more expensive than any audio products I’ve ever purchased. Nonetheless, Dyson has a great product on its hands if anyone wants to splurge.

Although the device has been released just yet, you can sign up to be the first to know when they’re available for purchase at Dyson.com .

