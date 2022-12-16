ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Hopkins security breach suspect charged on 6 counts

By Claire Geary
 4 days ago
Issac Woolley, a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was charged in a six-count indictment after allegedly stealing an SUV in Fairview Park, driving it through an airfield gate at Cleveland Hopkins and running onto a runway on Nov. 23, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of FBI.

Woolley was charged with the following:

  • One count of entering aircraft or airport area in violation of security requirements
  • One count of violence at international airports
  • Two counts of destruction of aircraft facilities
  • Two counts of carjacking

According to court documents, the man entered a secure Cleveland airport radar area maintained by the FAA and caused damage to the main Cleveland radar antenna tower, making it "inoperable for a period of time."

About an hour later, Woolley stole a vehicle from someone in Fairview Park and used it to breach the tarmac at Cleveland Hopkins, the release said. Airport personnel shut down the runway and temporarily suspended operations due to his alleged actions.

Woolley was a sheriff’s deputy in Clarksville, Tennessee and also served in the United States Army.

