Tampa, FL

Tampa's Martin Luther King Parade Foundation announces 2023 plans

By Matthew Beldon
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is exactly one month away.

Friday, Tampa's Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade Foundation announced there would be a gala and a parade honoring the late civil rights icon.

The foundation will host a gala on January 5th. The parade will be the following week, Monday, January 16th.

The events will welcome back headliners "Bethune-Cookman University Marching Wildcats" along with the Miles College Purple Marching Machine and the Edward Waters University Marching Band.

