Tampa's Martin Luther King Parade Foundation announces 2023 plans
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is exactly one month away.
Friday, Tampa's Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade Foundation announced there would be a gala and a parade honoring the late civil rights icon.
The foundation will host a gala on January 5th. The parade will be the following week, Monday, January 16th.
The events will welcome back headliners "Bethune-Cookman University Marching Wildcats" along with the Miles College Purple Marching Machine and the Edward Waters University Marching Band.
