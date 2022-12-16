ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Melbourne, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

SUV driver cited in crash involving SunRail train in Maitland: police

MAITLAND, Fla. - The driver of an SUV is being cited in a crash involving a SunRail train in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of E Horatio Avenue and N Maitland Avenue in Maitland. MORE HEADLINES:. Police officers who...
MAITLAND, FL
WESH

Woman, 10-year-old killed in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and child are dead after a crash in Osceola County. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of State Route 429 at mile marker 1. Officials say a Ford F-350 failed to slow down and struck a...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Person shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, the individual died from their injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is a...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman dead after shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment, deputies say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman is dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Altamonte Springs, according to police. Officers responded to an apartment complex on Ballard Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after a person called 911 and reported someone had been shot. Officers found a woman, later identified as Brandi Jiles, 35, injured.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Thieves crash SUV into Orlando GameStop store, steal gaming consoles, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are looking for whoever crashed an SUV into an Orlando GameStop store and made off with a bunch of merchandise. Orlando police say this happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 18 at the store on E. Colonial Drive. The suspects reportedly crashed the SUV through the front door and stole more than $1,000 in gaming consoles and accessories.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Video shows suspected burglars crash SUV into Orlando GameStop, police say

Security cameras captured the moment suspects crashed an SUV into a GameStop store in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the masked burglars stole multiple Xbox consoles and gaming accessories and caused $60,000 in damages. So far, no arrests have been made. (Video is courtesy of the Orlando Police Department.)
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

4 injured after truck smashes into popular Orlando bar

ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after a truck crashed into a bar, Orlando police said. The owner told FOX 35 that the driver responsible had just left the bar and does not know how the incident happened. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers said...
ORLANDO, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Neighbors report a man yelling obscenities on their street in Micco

A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday for disorderly conduct after neighbors complained to law enforcement in Micco, Florida. At approximately 10:44 a.m., multiple calls were made to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, reporting a man disturbing the peace as he walked up and down the street while yelling obscenities at the 9300 block of Pine Street in Micco.
MICCO, FL
click orlando

Human remains near Osceola high school may belong to missing person

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced Monday that human remains found near an Osceola County high school may have belonged to a missing person. The remains were discovered Dec. 14 near 4261 Pleasant Hill Road, across the street from Liberty High School in Kissimmee, deputies said. [TRENDING: It’s gonna...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police: Ex-boyfriend arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday in Melbourne, Florida, and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested in her death, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Colbert Circle near East University Boulevard. Once on scene, officers found...
MELBOURNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy