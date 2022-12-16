Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closedAmarie M.Brevard County, FL
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course changeRoger MarshSatellite Beach, FL
Major grocery store chain opening another new store location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersRockledge, FL
Melbourne driver killed after crashing SUV into fireworks store, igniting the fireworks and setting the store ablazeAmarie M.Melbourne, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Orlando warehouse fire: Fireworks should not have been stored in facility where deadly fire erupted
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - FOX 35 News has confirmed that a tenant specializing in pyrotechnics was not permitted to store fireworks at an Orange County warehouse that caught fire, killing four people and hurting another badly. Magic in the Sky has its business name written on the door. Yet Orange...
fox35orlando.com
SUV driver cited in crash involving SunRail train in Maitland: police
MAITLAND, Fla. - The driver of an SUV is being cited in a crash involving a SunRail train in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of E Horatio Avenue and N Maitland Avenue in Maitland. MORE HEADLINES:. Police officers who...
Patrol car crash shuts down major Orange County roadway for hours
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A patrol car crash blocked traffic along a busy roadway in Orange County for several hours Tuesday morning. The crash happened along state Route 429, near a construction zone around Kelly Park Road, just after 5 a.m. The northbound lanes of S.R. 429 were closed...
fox35orlando.com
Community comes together to help The Hideaway after accused drunk driver slams into bar
ORLANDO, Fla. - People at The Hideaway have been working nonstop to repair the building after an accused drunk driver slammed into the bar. It’s tough work, too. But other business owners and community members are doing what they can to help. Witnesses of the accident said it happened...
WESH
Woman, 10-year-old killed in Osceola County crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and child are dead after a crash in Osceola County. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of State Route 429 at mile marker 1. Officials say a Ford F-350 failed to slow down and struck a...
WESH
Person shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, the individual died from their injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is a...
fox35orlando.com
Woman dead after shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment, deputies say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman is dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Altamonte Springs, according to police. Officers responded to an apartment complex on Ballard Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after a person called 911 and reported someone had been shot. Officers found a woman, later identified as Brandi Jiles, 35, injured.
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
Police: Woman, 23, fatally shot by ex-boyfriend in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police said a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Boulevard and Colbert Circle in Melbourne just after 8 a.m. for a reported shooting. First responders said they provided life-saving efforts to...
click orlando
Former UCF football player Mike Merritt killed in wrong-way crash in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A former UCF football player died Saturday morning in a wrong-way crash on State Road 417 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The FHP confirmed Tuesday that Mike Merritt, 38, was killed in the wreck, which happened around 3:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of S.R. 417 near mile marker 36.
fox35orlando.com
Thieves crash SUV into Orlando GameStop store, steal gaming consoles, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are looking for whoever crashed an SUV into an Orlando GameStop store and made off with a bunch of merchandise. Orlando police say this happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 18 at the store on E. Colonial Drive. The suspects reportedly crashed the SUV through the front door and stole more than $1,000 in gaming consoles and accessories.
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
fox35orlando.com
Video shows suspected burglars crash SUV into Orlando GameStop, police say
Security cameras captured the moment suspects crashed an SUV into a GameStop store in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the masked burglars stole multiple Xbox consoles and gaming accessories and caused $60,000 in damages. So far, no arrests have been made. (Video is courtesy of the Orlando Police Department.)
fox35orlando.com
Driver accused of DUI after crashing truck into Orlando's Hideaway Bar, injuring 4: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The driver accused of crashing a truck into the popular, Hideaway Bar in Orlando Sunday evening is in police custody. Jackson Click, 45, was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on a charge of DUI with serious bodily injury, according to court records. Officers responded to the...
fox35orlando.com
'I'm very sorry': Alleged driver who crashed into Orlando bar out of jail on bond
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of driving while impaired and crashing into the Hideaway Bar in Orlando – a crash that injured four people – was released from jail on Monday afternoon after posting bond, and appeared to be remorseful over the alleged incident. "I can’t apologize...
fox35orlando.com
Mother of man shot, killed puts up billboards in Orlando in effort to find his killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - Three billboards seeking answers about a homicide that happened three years ago have been put up along an Orlando road in hopes that someone will come forward with information that could help solve the case. On Aug. 23, 2019, Kezome Chambers, 29, was found shot inside his...
fox35orlando.com
4 injured after truck smashes into popular Orlando bar
ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after a truck crashed into a bar, Orlando police said. The owner told FOX 35 that the driver responsible had just left the bar and does not know how the incident happened. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers said...
sebastiandaily.com
Neighbors report a man yelling obscenities on their street in Micco
A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday for disorderly conduct after neighbors complained to law enforcement in Micco, Florida. At approximately 10:44 a.m., multiple calls were made to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, reporting a man disturbing the peace as he walked up and down the street while yelling obscenities at the 9300 block of Pine Street in Micco.
click orlando
Human remains near Osceola high school may belong to missing person
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced Monday that human remains found near an Osceola County high school may have belonged to a missing person. The remains were discovered Dec. 14 near 4261 Pleasant Hill Road, across the street from Liberty High School in Kissimmee, deputies said. [TRENDING: It’s gonna...
fox35orlando.com
Police: Ex-boyfriend arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday in Melbourne, Florida, and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested in her death, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Colbert Circle near East University Boulevard. Once on scene, officers found...
Comments / 2