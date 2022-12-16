ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Joey Gallo, Twins agreed to $11M, 1-year contract

By DAVE CAMPBELL
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Joey Gallo, right, hits a solo home run as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly watches during the second inning of a baseball game on Sept. 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gallo and the Minnesota Twins agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, a deal that gives Minnesota another left-handed-hitting outfielder. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joey Gallo and the Twins agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday, a deal that gives Minnesota another left-handed hitting outfielder.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A two-time All-Star with Texas, Gallo looked lost at the plate last year with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. He hit .160 with 19 homers and 47 RBIs, striking out 163 times in 350 at-bats.

Gallo has finished with a batting average under .200 in three straight seasons, striking out 455 times in 1,041 at-bats while batting .183 with 67 homers and 150 RBIs.

He has a .199 average in eight major league seasons with 177 homers, 386 RBIs and a .325 on-base percentage. Gallo projects as a corner outfielder, along with with Max Kepler and Nick Gordon.

Earlier Friday, the Twins finalized a $30 million, three-year contract with catcher Christian Vázquez.

