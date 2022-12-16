ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The Meigs County Fair is months away, but the fairgrounds need year round care and with the donation of a 4-N-1 arena drag from the Dean and Robin Harris family, the upkeep of the fairgrounds will be easier. The drag will be used for upkeep of the horse arena, as well as the the harness racing track, pulling track, the rodeo and any other events.

