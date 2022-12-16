Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Charleston City Council to discuss proposed upzoning on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A public hearing for the proposed upzoning of a property on Johns Island is being held on Tuesday by the city of Charleston. The change would increase the property’s capacity to allow for a proposed townhouse apartment complex, allowing the property to permit 160 multifamily units, rather than the 128 single-family units. The change would also add conservation zones to protect wetland areas.
live5news.com
Charleston looking to turn former radio station site into public park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston could soon be spending millions to turn the site of a former radio station in West Ashley into a public park with waterfront access. It’s been a while since WPAL signed off from a two-acre site along Wappoo Road near Savannah Highway...
charlestondaily.net
8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC
The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
Former radio station property to become new waterfront park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new park will soon be constructed at the site of a former Charleston-area radio station. Waterfront land along Wappoo Road that once housed radio station WPAL was purchased by the City of Charleston in 2015 for the purpose of becoming a public park. The city has been in discussion with […]
live5news.com
Phase 2 almost complete on West Ashley Station Shopping Center remodeling
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Demolition is expected to begin soon at the Doscher’s IGA Supermarket off Savannah Highway at the West Ashley Station Shopping Center. Phase 2 for this project began in the beginning of summer and the next step is pre-construction for these developers. City officials say this...
counton2.com
Fire damages Daniel Island condos
International African American Museum to delay opening. International African American Museum to delay opening. MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal …. MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care. SC grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh for tax evasion. SC grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh for tax evasion. CCSO: Woman reportedly shot at party,...
live5news.com
8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
90 acres of land on Johns Island permanently protected by conservation easement
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Oakville-Burden Creek on Johns Island will forever be safe from development. The 90-acre parcel of land, adjacent to the Charleston Executive Airport, was purchased by the Charleston County Aviation Authority in 2021 for $9 million. According to officials, the green space was once slated to become the site of […]
blufftonsun.com
Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need
The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
abcnews4.com
West Ashley resident pushes for speed humps to slow down traffic on Canterbury Road
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carlos Fernandez has lived on Canterbury Road in West Ashley for 25 years. He says speeding is an issue, and he wants speed humps to be installed on the street. "Now we have a lot of young families with kids, pets, more buses and traffic,"...
Deputies need answers in 2020 James Island homicide
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Two years ago today, 22-year-old Nygel Covington was shot and killed on James Island, and deputies are continuing to search for those responsible. On Dec. 20, 2020, at around 8:45 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Seccessionville Road in reference to a shooting, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office […]
live5news.com
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a “hunting incident” in Charleston County Monday night. An official with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed there was a hunting incident in the Adams Run community near Parkers Ferry Road. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson...
live5news.com
Deputies seek tips 2 years after deadly Johns Island shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for leads in a deadly 2020 shooting of a 22-year-old on Johns Island. Deputies say Nygel Covington was found dead on a dirt road near Secessionville Road on Dec. 20, 2020, around 8:45 p.m. Another victim...
thefabricator.com
Kion North America expanding operations in South Carolina
Kion North America, a manufacturer of industrial trucks and member of the Kion Group, has announced plans to expand operations in Summerville, S.C. The $40 million investment will create about 450 jobs. The expansion is expected to be complete in 2024. The company is reshoring the manufacturing of core components...
live5news.com
Cause remains unknown for Palms Apartment fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they still don’t know the cause of a West Ashley apartment fire that happened earlier this year. A fire at the Palms Apartments on Royal Palm Boulevard destroyed five buildings and severely damaged two other buildings on Feb. 7, and the Charleston Fire Department says they’re still working to determine the cause.
abcnews4.com
Sick bald eagle found in Georgetown County woman's driveway
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sick bald eagle was found in a Georgetown County woman's driveway over the weekend. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the woman came to Sta9 (Airport) and crews were able to contact the Center for Birds of Prety in Awendaw. The sanctuary agreed...
abcnews4.com
Authorities asking for help in locating missing person Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating missing North Charleston resident Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales. She left her home in North Charleston on December 18 and has not returned since. Gonzales is believed to be with her boyfriend...
abcnews4.com
An artic blast is heading towards the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An arctic blast is headed to the Lowcountry late this week. On Friday it will bring gusty winds and very cold temperatures to the area. Before this next weather maker approaches, there will be several rounds of wet weather for the Lowcountry. We can expect one to two inches of rain across the area.
live5news.com
Hundreds of bikes handed out at N. Charleston giveaway
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith, along with the North Charleston Police Department, hosted their second annual Christmas toy and bike giveaway in North Charleston Sunday. Hundreds of bikes were given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. A large line surrounded the block as members of the...
