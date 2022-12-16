Read full article on original website
Projects in Cazenovia and Syracuse getting millions of dollars in support from state
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — In the first round of funding for the Restore New York Communities Initiative, Central New York is getting $11 million to support eight projects. The initiative is meant to support community revitalization efforts across the state and reinvigorate downtown spaces. It is administered by Empire State Development and seeks to encourage commercial investment and improve local housing as well.
Baldwinsville holds first BOE meeting since superintendent guilty plea
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — At the first Baldwinsville board of education meeting, since superintendent Jason Thomson pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired on school grounds, board members failed to share any response with the public on a decision over the superintendent's future. During the meeting, board members made no...
Lift Syracuse Up. Bring I-81 down: grassroots movement voices support for Community Grid
It took over 14 years of debate, neighborhood meetings, and research for the New York State Department of Transportation to decide on replacing the I-81 viaduct in downtown Syracuse with a Community Grid. In November, a lawsuit advocating for an option determined infeasible over the course of those 14 years halted progress.
Kinney Drugs now sells over-the-counter hearing aids in eight Onondaga County stores
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fifty-two Kinney Drug stores across New York and Vermont will now sell over-the-counter hearing aids including eight stores in Onondaga County. The FDA approved over-the-counter hearing aids in October for people 18 and older who have mild to moderate hearing loss. Before, hearing aids were only available after testing and a prescription from a licensed hearing professional.
Syracuse Hancock International Airport offers parking status tool ahead of holiday travel
MATTYDALE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority announced the rollout of a new, convenient tool this week to monitor the status of drive-up parking availability at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Travelers now have the ability to see the drive-up parking status of each parking lot at the airport by visiting the airport’s parking webpage, 24 hours a day.
'@ Your Service': Preparing For Winter
Jamesville, NY — RJ Holbrook, owner & CEO of Holbrook Heating & Air Conditioning, tells customers how to prepare for the cold weather. RJ tells us that in the event that someone loses heat, always check your thermostat and make sure that the set temperature is the about how it feels in the house. From there you would need to check if the power is working, and/or reset the power using a switch located near the equipment itself. This could help get you through the night, but you should always still call for assistance.
Syracuse Police Department discusses winter crime and car safety kits
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses crime statistics during the winter, moving cars for plows, and winter safety kits in cars. Watch...
Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
Ithaca Police investigating Monday morning homicide
Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday morning. On Monday, December 19th, Ithaca Police Department responded to the 100 block of Chesnut Street. When they arrived, they located a man who was stabbed in severe condition, police said. Bangs Ambulance...
Children learn how to make oil in Syracuse to light menorahs during Chanukah
SYRACUSE, NY — To commemorate the first day of Chanukah, youths of all ages participated in an olive oil making workshop, Sunday, December 16th. It took place at the Temple Adath Yeshurin in Syracuse for the students of the Hebrew School. The students were able to make their own...
Tipperary Hill Community Center hosts first annual holiday drive
The Tipperary Hill Community Center along with Pavone’s Pizza to hosted their first annual holiday drive: “Hope for the Holidays.”. It was a way to thank those in the community that helped with their time and donations. More than 100 people in the Syracuse Community benefited from the services today.
Tillie's Touch hosts annual gift giveaway
SYRACUSE, NY — Tillies Touch hosted their holiday gift giveaway, Sunday, December 16th. It happened at their center on the Northside of Syracuse on Catawba Street. Tillies Touch sponsored over 300 children during this holiday season. The founder, Dale Johnson teared up while describing how much it means to...
Car under tractor trailer blocks 2 lanes of Interstate 690 in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It may seem hard to believe, but thankfully no one was injured when a car went under a tractor-trailer on Interstate 690 westbound Tuesday evening in Syracuse. 911 confirmed there were no injuries in the incident near the Townsend Street exit around 6 PM. The two...
Oswego County leaders give safety tips ahead of Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations
Oswego County, NY — The holidays are a time of gathering with loved ones for various celebrations. As the holiday season approaches, different Oswego County organizations have teamed up to remind neighbors how to prioritize health and safety in the coming weeks. The Oswego Health Department is also offering...
Traffic diverted around scene of tractor trailer fire in Mattydale
MATTYDALE, N.Y. — Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a tractor-trailer fire near the intersections of East Molloy Road and Brewerton Road in Mattydale. Crews were dispatched just after 6:00 a.m. to the scene, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch. As of 7:00 a.m., the fire was out, according...
Last minute holiday shoppers are hoping to buy local
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last minute shoppers are scavenging through stores to buy gifts for friends and loved ones just days before Christmas. "I have a hard time getting gifts a little early,” said Karla Prince. “So I like to make some last-minute plans to be safe." Store...
Syracuse neighbors react to Twitter controversy
Syracuse, N.Y. — Elon Musk is asking users through a twitter poll, whether or not they think he should step down as the head of the social media platform. In his tweet, Musk said he will abide by the results of the poll. This comes just hours after yet...
A Syracuse basketball outing for a few members of the Buffalo Bills
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On a Tuesday night in Syracuse, fans of the Syracuse Orange were treated to a visit from a few members of the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Gabe Davis were among the players who stopped by the Dome to watch the Orange take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. They were guests of Adam Weitsman, the CEO of Upstate Shredding.
Daughter of Cayuga County Sheriff and a 1-year-old injured in crash in Aurelius
Aurelius, NY — The 21-year-old daughter of Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and a one-year-old were among those injured in a two-car crash in the town of Aurelius Saturday morning. State police confirmed to CNY Central that Jennifer Schenck was among those injured when a car crossed over the...
Fire in Downtown Syracuse Apartment Building
Syracuse, N.Y. — On Saturday, December 17, at around 7:15 p.m., firefighters were alerted to a possible fire at the Icon Towers Apartment Complex. Upon arrival, they noted smoke coming from the 10th floor of the 11-floor building. Syracuse Fire Department says crews made their way to that floor...
