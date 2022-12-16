Jamesville, NY — RJ Holbrook, owner & CEO of Holbrook Heating & Air Conditioning, tells customers how to prepare for the cold weather. RJ tells us that in the event that someone loses heat, always check your thermostat and make sure that the set temperature is the about how it feels in the house. From there you would need to check if the power is working, and/or reset the power using a switch located near the equipment itself. This could help get you through the night, but you should always still call for assistance.

JAMESVILLE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO