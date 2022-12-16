Read full article on original website
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
The Jaguars got the walk-off win against the Cowboys on a pick six
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the walk-off win against the Dallas Cowboys on a pick six. Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars Offense with 318 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.
Raiders score miraculous game-winning TD on Patriots fumble as time expires | UNDISPUTED
With three seconds left and a tie score, the New England Patriots ran the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders, basically conceding overtime. After a 23-yard gain, running back Rhamondre Stevenson turned and pitched the ball to Jakobi Meyers who then made a long lateral back towards Mac Jones but did not see Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones who took the ball to the endzone with no time remaining for a Las Vegas win. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the wild ending.
Lions leap in, Bengals hold steady in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy'
The 2022 NFL regular season is winding down, and teams are beginning to punch their ticket to the playoffs. How were the Minnesota Vikings impacted by their historic 33-point comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts? Where do the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys stand after shaky Week 15 outings? Are the Philadelphia Eagles or the Cincinnati Bengals the team to beat?
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
Eagles thank Jaguars for beating Cowboys with cheesesteaks for lunch
The Philadelphia Eagles loved seeing the result of the Jacksonville Jaguars-Dallas Cowboys game Sunday and sent Doug Pederson's squad a cheesesteak feast as a thank-you.
NFL odds Week 16: Seahawks will cover against Chiefs, other best bets
Week 16 of the NFL season is a unique one. Weather will play a factor in a handful of these games, there are some notable quarterback injuries and a few award races could be finalized after the weekend. And as always, I've got some wagers for you that I hope...
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State best bet, odds and how to bet
The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, AZ. Wisconsin is coming off a 6-6 regular season record and a 4-5 Big Ten record after losing to Minnesota in the season finale. The Badgers are also welcoming new head coach Luke Fickell, who isn't expected to coach in the bowl game.
49ers rise, Cowboys fall in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
The top-four teams in last week's rankings — Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Bengals — all took care of business in their last outings. But a new team has joined them in the top five. After Week 15, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams. 1. Philadelphia...
Will Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury impact his odds for NFL MVP? | SPEAK
The Philadelphia Eagles listed Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys after he suffered a shoulder sprain in Week 15 vs. Chicago Bears. Joy Taylor believes if Jalen Hurts misses more than one game due to his shoulder injury it will have a negative impact on his chances for NFL MVP.
QB Bo Nix returning to Oregon
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix announced Sunday that he will return to school next season. Even though he's a senior, Nix has one more year of eligibility. Nix spent the first three seasons of his college career at Auburn, amassing 7,251 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions. This past season, his first with the Ducks, he threw for 3,389 yards, 27 TDs and six INTs, completing 71.5% of his passes in the process.
Nick won't pretend Josh Allen is a Top 3 QB in the AFC | What's Wright?
Is Nick Wright being biased when comparing Josh Allen's performance with the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 to Patrick Mahomes' performance with the Kansas City Chiefs? The questions is raised after some interesting Tweets during yesterday's games are brought up, and Nick Wright defends his opinion on the Buffalo QB. Watch as he explains why his win against the Miami Dolphins doesn't take away the fact that he's been subpar all season, anointed far too early than can be justified.
Jalen Hurts' MVP case: Can Eagles QB capture NFL's top honor?
The news that Jalen Hurts had sprained his shoulder briefly rattled Philadelphia on Monday because the Eagles have been rolling all season behind their superstar quarterback and the entire city has a Super Bowl on its mind. An injury to Hurts really might be the only thing that could shake up the balance of power in the NFC.
Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bills, Lions up; How far do Cowboys drop?
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, yes; it's obviously the holiday season, and hopefully you're primed to spend the next week surrounded by friends, family and food. But as much as we might all be looking forward to that, don't let it distract from what figures to be another NFL playoff preview weekend. This past weekend was truly one of the most memorable in modern memory. Don't be surprised if the NFL manages to replicate the feat over Christmas weekend.
Commanders 'ticked off,' but look to turn page on controversial finish vs. Giants
LANDOVER, Md. — Ron Rivera is angry, and rightfully so. He's got a strong case that the Washington Commanders were robbed of a chance to tie the game against the New York Giants on Sunday night. He can make an even better case that his team blew some real good opportunities to win it.
Dak Prescott throws OT pick-six in Cowboys 40-34 loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys came up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite being road favorites. The Dallas defense allowed 27 points in the second half (blew a 17-point lead) and Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, including the game losing pick-six in overtime. Skip Bayless shares who is most to blame for America's Team's collapse.
2023 NFL Playoff odds: Lines for teams to make the postseason
Ever since Pete Rozelle was commissioner of the NFL and pro football grew into the most popular sport in America, he took pride in the league's parity. Rozelle wanted the NFL to be competitive from top to bottom, making it difficult for teams to remain on top, partly because of the allotment of draft slots.
The KC Chiefs have some issues and Nick isn't denying it | What's Wright?
After an OT win that was entirely too close in Week 15, Nick Wright takes a look at his Kansas City Chiefs and admits some hard truths: they have some issues. Patrick Mahomes may have propelled his team to a late lead, but it was once again a narrow victory against a sub-par team in the Houston Texans.... and while the Chiefs have clinched the AFC West for the 7th-straight season, the KC defense committed some penalties Nick is calling egregious. But he lays out why he actually feels okay about the Chiefs chances to survive the rest of the season, and does a quick dive into the MVP conversation.
Historic collapse latest sign of Colts’ need for overhaul: AFC South analysis
When the Colts were rolling in a way they never had this season against the Vikings on Saturday, before the biggest collapse in NFL history, their special-teams play was phenomenal. There was Dallis Flowers' 49-yard kick return to start the game. His 48-yard kick return in the third quarter. Ifeadi...
