NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police have identified the teen who was shot and killed while riding his bike on Valley St. on Monday. Police said 16-year-old Joshua Vazquez of New Haven was riding his bike away from the corner store near Harper Ave just before 4:30 p.m. when a car pulled up next to him. Police said someone in that car shot him and drove off.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO