Eyewitness News
Meet K9 Casus Belli and Officer Mona from East Hartford Police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on Amazing K9 Duos we sat down with Officer Todd Mona and K9 Casus Belli from the East Hartford Police Department. K9 Casus Belli is a patrol dog as well as a gun de4tection dog for East Hartford. Officer Mona says he has been...
17-year-old wounded in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a Hartford shooting Monday night. Hartford police responded to an area hospital around 11:16 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police have not yet determined the location of the incident. This […]
Eyewitness News
EXCLUSIVE: Man who survives construction accident speaks out
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is speaking out after surviving a life-changing construction accident last August. 45-year-old Milton Garcia was working on a fence at a home on Parsonage Street when a giant drill ended up stuck in his leg. The screw pulled Garcia’s boot and drilled into his leg.
K9 officer arrests carjacking suspect in Bridgeport
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near Arctic Street and Noble Avenue.
New Haven man sentenced in attempted robbery, shooting at restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –- A New Haven man was sentenced on Monday for his role in an attempted robbery and shooting of an employee at an elm city restaurant in 2015. The Department of Justice announced Treizy Lopez, 25 was sentenced to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release for his […]
Eyewitness News
Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford Tuesday night. A pedestrian was struck by a driver near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane just before 5 p.m., authorities said. The victim was given medical care but died of their injuries, police...
Police ID Boy, Age 16, Shot While Riding Bike On New Haven Street
Police have identified a 16-year-old Connecticut boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike. Joshua Vazquez, of New Haven, was killed around 4:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19 on Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue. Responding officers located Vazquez who had been shot. American Medical Response transported...
Teen shot to death in New Haven
Police in New Haven are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy this afternoon. Just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area of Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue on a report of a shooting.
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Getting Shot Multiple Times in Hamden
A man has died after he was shot multiple times in Hamden on Sunday. Officers were called to North Street around 12 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found 37-year-old John Williams, of Hamden, in a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. He...
Branford Man Killed In Downtown Car Crash
A 25-year-old Branford man named Max Peters died following a two-car crash at a notorious highway-adjacent downtown intersection. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway broke that news in a Friday afternoon email press release. In a separate email press release, Shumway also noted that, on Monday morning, city police responded to a shooting-hoax call in the Hill (See more on that below.)
New Haven neighbors remember 16-year-old who was shot and killed Monday
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police have identified the teen who was shot and killed while riding his bike on Valley St. on Monday. Police said 16-year-old Joshua Vazquez of New Haven was riding his bike away from the corner store near Harper Ave just before 4:30 p.m. when a car pulled up next to him. Police said someone in that car shot him and drove off.
Eyewitness News
16-year-old shot, killed on Valley Street in New Haven
With 113 million people planning to travel at least 50 miles or more this holiday season, safety is a chief concern for families. AAA said that of those people, 90 percent will travel by car. Now, this is a big Fruit Loop. And it's trending on Dec. 20. Updated: 34...
Eyewitness News
I-95 south in Milford is congested due to a crash
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Interstate 95 in Milford caused a significant backup on Tuesday morning. According to the Department of Transportation, a vehicle overturned between exits 38 and 36 on the southbound side of the highway. The incident was first reported just before 10 a.m. The right...
Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say
PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Brigham Tavern Road Lights
New Haven police and Batman Bunch spread holiday cheer. We check out the holiday lights on display at Brigham Tavern Road in Coventry!. Teen shot and killed while on his bike in New Haven.
DoingItLocal
Milford Homicide: A Statement From Chief Mello
On November 14, 2022, Julie Minogue came to the police department to file a complaint against Ewen Dewitt for sending her over 200 text messages from November 12-14, 2022, violating the Protective Order that prohibited him from harassing her. Officer Knablin interviewed Julie, and he collected the evidence from her cell phone records that she later provided.
Connecticut police asking for public’s help finding missing man
Police in Simsbury, Connecticut are looking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month.
Support Pours In For 15-Year-Old Daughter Of Stratford Asst. Fire Chief After Cancer Diagnosis
More than $20,000 in donations have been made in just two days to support the family of a Connecticut teenager who was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Gabriella Reitmeyer, age 15, was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2019, according to a fundraiser organized for her family. She is a...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: K9 team with East Hartford Police
Students in New Haven to get reading and math tutoring as part of new program. We check out the Holiday Lights on Burnham in Terryville!. Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters. Updated: 3 hours ago. Roger Cowen, President of the Cowen Tax Advisory Group, talks about some financial...
Interstate 95 North reopens in Old Saybrook after 2-car crash
A two-car crash caused delays on Interstate 95 North in Old Saybrook Tuesday morning.
