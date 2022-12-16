ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This is an easy game to love’: Milligan talks new position with ETSU softball

By Nick Dugan
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It has been a turbulent year for ETSU softball. The program finished the 2022 season with a record of 8-48, all while the university processed a pair of formal complaints and launched a compliance investigation, digging into the actions of then-head coach, Belinda Hendrix.

The university fired Hendrix after one season in November, “following numerous complaints from student-athletes, parents, and community members who cited an unhealthy team culture,” according to an ETSU statement.

On Wednesday, the Bucs hired experienced collegiate coach Cheryl Milligan to help fill a void within the program. For now, the 18-year head coaching veteran will be the interim head coach of ETSU softball, but Milligan said Friday, things can change.

“My understanding was that was the university’s fastest way to get this done,” she said. “I assumed we will re-evaluate in May when the season is over.

“I’m perfectly comfortable with the interim title.”

Milligan was most recently the head coach at Army, serving in that role from 2020-22. Prior to that, she was head coach at her alma mater, Tufts University, where she won a trio of Division III national championships.

“My entire background was probably a factor with the success we’ve been able to have with our teams,” she said.

During the hiring process, Milligan emphasized her commitment to ensuring the student-athletes within the softball program receive a full and enriching experience from being a part of this team.

“Softball, my collegiate experience, was just everything to me, and anytime you see a team that isn’t getting the full experience – this is an easy game to love,” she said. “And when you see student-athletes not getting that kind of experience, it’s kind of heartbreaking, just knowing how much it formed me as a person.”

With the first day of official practice now just about a month away, Milligan understands that there will be plenty to do and not a lot of time to do it ahead of the 2023 season.

“We have our work cut out for us,” she said. “As far as I can tell, the girls seem to be up for it, in that they just want to get on with playing softball.”

Milligan said that her demeanor in the dugout will probably be quieter than some are used to, but hopes the team’s bats will be loud, as she works to jumpstart the offensive production.

“You know, we’re going to build something that hopefully people want to be a part of.”

