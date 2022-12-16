Osceola County, FL – — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4261 Pleasant Hill Rd in Kissimmee to investigate human remains found in the area. Clothes were found on the remains, including men’s underwear, leading investigators to suspect the remains are likely of an adult male. Other personal items were found with the remains that appeared to match items belonging to a missing person previously reported to law enforcement from another county. The Sheriff’s Office has contacted the missing person’s family with this information, but a positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet been confirmed.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO