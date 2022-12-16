Read full article on original website
(((have some common sense)))
5d ago
Maybe they’ll be forced to learn English, like everybody else was when they first came to this country at the turn of the century. It’s amazing how struggle and adversity leads to remarkable success. That’s something nobody knows anymore or understands. If things are just hand fed to you they’re meaningless.
3
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer And Suspect Shot In Brooklyn, Making It The 10th Cop Shooting of The YearAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle BayAlexandra GrossNew York City, NY
The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Latest statewide test scores show Hudson County school districts have work ahead
Hudson County school officials acknowledged that in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s plenty work to do. Results from the state standardized testing last year reveal that the majority of Hudson County school districts performed below average, numbers that correlate with statewide data that shows years of learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
President of Fairleigh Dickinson University to step down
Christopher Capuano, president of Fairleigh Dickinson University since 2016, will be stepping down at the end of the year, the university announced Wednesday. Michael Avaltroni, the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will become the interim president in January. Robert J. Zatta, chair of the board of trustees,...
University Hospital in Newark announces new president, CEO
University Hospital, the state’s sole public medical center, announced on Thursday that Ed Jimenez will be its next president and CEO. The Newark hospital’s board voted unanimously at a special virtual meeting held Thursday morning. Jimenez, who is Latino, was born and raised in New Jersey. He previously...
Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts
PASSAIC, NJ – Students, faculty and visitors at the Passaic Public School District have ordered to mask up once again. A letter sent to district staff and students on Tuesday announced that face masks and coverings will now be required for anyone on school property. Superintendent of Schools Sandra M. Diodonet issued the district-wide directive citing a period of high COVID-19 activity in Passaic County. “Mask-wearing is required,” Diodonet said in the letter. “Effective Wednesday, all employees, Pre-K through grade 12 students, and visitors are required to wear face coverings in all district facilities, school grounds and buses. The statewide The post Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts appeared first on Shore News Network.
PlayStations, Pac-Man and games fill ‘SWAG’ rooms at N.J. schools to reward kids for hard work
Tucked inside several Paterson public schools is a new room nothing like the classrooms where students spend most of their days. The spaces — called SWAG rooms — are packed with PlayStations, air hockey tables, areas to make TikTok videos, old-school Pac-Man machines, arcade-style basketball hoops, virtual reality systems, iMac computers, projectors, comfy seats and more.
HCCC advances to 2023 National Bellwether Awards finals; Apple Tree House holiday celebration photos | Journal Entries
The Bayonne Public Library has announced that it has moved to a new eBook service called “Hoopla,” which offers streaming TV, movies, and music. As a result of this service expansion, the library has discontinued Axis 360, its previous eBook service. The Hoopla platform lets you borrow eBooks,...
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
‘Schemes and improprieties’ cost Seton Hall Law almost $1 million, report finds
A small number of “trusted, long-time employees” were found to have cheated Seton Hall Law School out of more than $975,000, Seton Hall University’s leaders announced Wednesday. The workers, whom the school did not name, “engaged in a series of schemes and improprieties designed to enrich themselves”...
N.J. community group buys house for $400K to preserve a piece of town’s slave history
Efforts to preserve a piece of Black history in Montclair took a big step forward on Thursday when a community group announced it had purchased the James Howe House, the colonial era dwelling that was willed to a free slave by his master in 1831. The Friends of the Howe...
N.J. college reopens building damaged by 4 foot high Hurricane Ida floodwaters
A building on Union College’s Elizabeth Campus that was damaged last year by floodwaters caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida reopened earlier this month, school officials announced Thursday. The remnants, which brought heavy rain and powerful winds to the area, arrived on September 1, 2021, with more than...
Amazing! The Oldest High School in New Jersey is Among Most Historic in America
When it comes to history here in the United States, New Jersey usually has a hand in it. As one of the original colonies, New Jersey is a part of the nation's history and when it comes to education, there's no surprise we have deep history here in the Garden State.
NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades
Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ.com
‘The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace’ movie filming in Newark with Chiwetel Ejiofor
In the bestselling 2014 book “The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace,” Jeff Hobbs tells the story of Peace, his Yale roommate who died after being fatally shot in Newark when he was 30. Peace, an exceptional student, studied molecular biochemistry and biophysics at Yale. He was...
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
NJ.com
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Dec. 23-29)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Check websites or contact venue for holiday hours. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
Break bread (or hoagie rolls) together and find political zen | Letters
I was at an Italian market in Monmouth County and struck up a conversation with a nice gentleman who looked like he was in his 40s. I was wearing my “Kennedy for Massachusetts” shirt and when he saw it, he jokingly asked “Oh no, are you a liberal?” I replied that I was a conservative Democrat who helped out on Joe Kennedy III’s senatorial campaign in 2020. (Kennedy lost in the Democratic primary to incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey.)
School bus company owners lied about drivers’ criminal pasts, officials allege
Two brothers who operate a Paterson-based school bus company were arrested this week after they were accused of employing unqualified drivers, including some with suspended licenses, arrest records and criminal convictions, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday. Shelim Khalique, 53, of Wayne, and Jwel Khalique, 43, of...
Rutgers University at center of new fraternity hazing lawsuit
Armand Runte, 19, was severely injured nine months ago while pledging Theta Chi at the campus in New Brunswick.
NJ.com
Dominican or not, this prosecutor must go | Editorial
A newly-formed Dominican political group is now coming to the defense of a prosecutor re-nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy, as the demands grow louder for her to step down. “We see that as an attack on our community because she’s the only representative we have,” said Miguel Diaz, one of the group’s founders, of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, who is Dominican.
NJ Elementary Teacher Arrested After 2.5 Years Of Giving Boy Vodka, THC Drops: Prosecutor
A Central Jersey elementary school teacher is facing charges for spending two and a half years supplying a now 13-year-old boy with THC and vodka, authorities announced Wednesday. Jennifer Debiec, a Bordentown resident and fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree child...
