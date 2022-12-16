ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maybe they’ll be forced to learn English, like everybody else was when they first came to this country at the turn of the century. It’s amazing how struggle and adversity leads to remarkable success. That’s something nobody knows anymore or understands. If things are just hand fed to you they’re meaningless.

NJ.com

President of Fairleigh Dickinson University to step down

Christopher Capuano, president of Fairleigh Dickinson University since 2016, will be stepping down at the end of the year, the university announced Wednesday. Michael Avaltroni, the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will become the interim president in January. Robert J. Zatta, chair of the board of trustees,...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

University Hospital in Newark announces new president, CEO

University Hospital, the state’s sole public medical center, announced on Thursday that Ed Jimenez will be its next president and CEO. The Newark hospital’s board voted unanimously at a special virtual meeting held Thursday morning. Jimenez, who is Latino, was born and raised in New Jersey. He previously...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts

PASSAIC, NJ – Students, faculty and visitors at the Passaic Public School District have ordered to mask up once again. A letter sent to district staff and students on Tuesday announced that face masks and coverings will now be required for anyone on school property. Superintendent of Schools Sandra M. Diodonet issued the district-wide directive citing a period of high COVID-19 activity in Passaic County. “Mask-wearing is required,” Diodonet said in the letter. “Effective Wednesday, all employees, Pre-K through grade 12 students, and visitors are required to wear face coverings in all district facilities, school grounds and buses. The statewide The post Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts appeared first on Shore News Network.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

PlayStations, Pac-Man and games fill ‘SWAG’ rooms at N.J. schools to reward kids for hard work

Tucked inside several Paterson public schools is a new room nothing like the classrooms where students spend most of their days. The spaces — called SWAG rooms — are packed with PlayStations, air hockey tables, areas to make TikTok videos, old-school Pac-Man machines, arcade-style basketball hoops, virtual reality systems, iMac computers, projectors, comfy seats and more.
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades

Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say

PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Dec. 23-29)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Check websites or contact venue for holiday hours. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Break bread (or hoagie rolls) together and find political zen | Letters

I was at an Italian market in Monmouth County and struck up a conversation with a nice gentleman who looked like he was in his 40s. I was wearing my “Kennedy for Massachusetts” shirt and when he saw it, he jokingly asked “Oh no, are you a liberal?” I replied that I was a conservative Democrat who helped out on Joe Kennedy III’s senatorial campaign in 2020. (Kennedy lost in the Democratic primary to incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey.)
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Dominican or not, this prosecutor must go | Editorial

A newly-formed Dominican political group is now coming to the defense of a prosecutor re-nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy, as the demands grow louder for her to step down. “We see that as an attack on our community because she’s the only representative we have,” said Miguel Diaz, one of the group’s founders, of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, who is Dominican.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ

