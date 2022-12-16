Read full article on original website
Related
coaster101.com
Mattel Adventure Park Planned for 2023
Who said that your childhood has to end? Fans of Thomas & Friends, Hot Wheels, Barbie, Masters of the Universe, Mattel Games and other iconic American toy brands will soon have their own theme park in Glendale, Arizona in 2023. Mattel Adventure Park, the new indoor and outdoor mixed-use attraction...
15 Photos That Make Me Want To Never Set Foot In Another Kitchen As Long I Live
Guess I'll HAVE to just order pizza for the 40,000th time.
Comments / 0