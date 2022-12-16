Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine TrialZack LoveNew York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
BLACKBARN Restaurant, New YorkHungry Hong KongNew York City, NY
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson RiverRoger MarshNew York City, NY
Related
Hoboken Mayor Bhalla signals support for controversial dispensary as new litigation is launched
Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla has signaled his support for Story Dispensary, the controversial cannabis applicant that has been confronted by fierce opposition and is now up for a vote before the city council Wednesday night. At the same time, the condominium association where the business would operate has filed a...
Fulop, Shea tout historic low in Jersey City homicides and blame bail reform for spike in other crimes
Jersey City is on pace for a historic all-time low number of 12 homicides, but Mayor Steve Fulop also acknowledged a significant increase in other crimes in 2022. The mayor and Public Safety Director James Shea touted the drop in gun-related felonies at a news conference at City Hall Tuesday that publicly revealed for the first time statistics for the full spectrum of crimes.
Hit-and-run councilwoman’s pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 in Essex County court
The Jersey City councilwoman who sent a cyclist flying through the air and drove away is a small step closer to having her day in court. A pre-trial hearing on the status of discovery evidence and other details related to the hit-and-run charges against Amy DeGise has been scheduled for Jan. 10 in the Essex County Special Remand Court, court officials told The Jersey Journal Tuesday.
Corrections Officer From Capitol Heights Used Stolen Labor Committee Funds For NYC Trip: DOJ
A District of Columbia Department of Corrections Officer from Maryland has been apprehended for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars so he and his friends could live a life of luxury in New York, federal officials announced. Andra Parker, 64, of Capitol Heights, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 19, and...
N.J. town owes ex-environmental chief nearly $38K in back pay, lawsuit says
The former chief environmental health specialist for Wayne Township has filed a lawsuit alleging the Passaic County municipality owes him nearly $38,000 in back pay. Thomas Cantisano, 58, worked for the township for 24 years — including 13 years as a department head — before resigning in March 2020, according to the complaint filed in Superior Court of Passaic County.
roi-nj.com
Jersey City announces results of unique initiative — one where resident-created projects are added to budget
How’s this for truly serving the needs — and wants — of your residents: Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop recently announced how the city will fund $50,000 initiatives in each of the municipality’s six wards. Here’s the catch: All of the initiatives were suggested — and...
roi-nj.com
Invest Newark announces new appointments for general counsel, chief innovation economy officer & director of broadband
Invest Newark on Monday said it appointed two individuals, Jeet Gulati and Aaron Meyerson, to serve as its general counsel and chief innovation economy officer and director of broadband, respectively. The new appointments will improve internal processes, enhance efficiency and further support the organization’s innovative programming and operations. “As...
Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 27 in December warrant sweep
Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of another 27 people as a result of their December Operation. Dubbed “Operation Jingle Bells,” it included a county-wide warrant sweep. “I’m very proud of the fine officers who conducted this operation,”...
Hoboken City Council to vote on controversial dispensary, but it’s likely the ‘Story’ won’t end there
The year 2022 in Hoboken began with a big controversy over a proposed cannabis dispensary. Now the year is ending with the same brouhaha. A resolution to approve Story Dispensary, the controversial cannabis applicant that was met by fierce opposition and was the spark that ignited broader discussions about cannabis in the Mile Square City, will be up for a City Council vote Wednesday.
N.J.’s ‘youngest’ and ‘oldest’ towns, ranked
New Brunswick, home to Rutgers University and thousands of college students, is New Jersey’s “youngest” town with a median age of 23.7 years old for residents. More than an hour drive south as you near the Pinelands, you’ll arrive at some of the state’s oldest towns thanks to large age-restricted housing developments.
N.J. city drops rule limiting rent increases to $20 a year
Elizabeth’s city council voted last week to remove a policy that placed a $20 cap on annual rent increases that many landlords and local officials said was outdated. However, the city council left rent control rules in place that will limit most rent increases in Elizabeth to 3% per year, officials said.
Hoboken officials exhale after ‘relatively calm’ SantaCon 2022
The proverbial inappropriate drunken uncle has finally figured it out. After years of angering and frustrating its Hoboken host with boorish, lewd, inexcusable and criminal behavior, SantaCon pub crawl participants managed to behave themselves this year, Hoboken law enforcement officials said.
Bishop from N.J. ripped off parishioner, businessman, feds say
A Brooklyn bishop who lives in New Jersey stole money from a parishioner and a businessman, federal prosecutors allege. Lamor Whitehead, 45, of Paramus, is charged with wire fraud, making false statements and extortion, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said Monday.
It was called one of the worst nursing homes in N.J, Why did it take so long to shut it down?
She still remembers the smell. The first time Anna Velez Negrón came to visit her uncle, she was all but assaulted by the vile odor of excrement when she entered the nursing home off a rural, two-lane road in Sussex County. “As soon as we walked in the double...
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder
John Formisano Sentenced to 79 Years in New Jersey State Prison.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris County law enforcement announce that John Formisano, age 52, formerly of Jefferson Township, NJ has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison.
Rabbi lighting 140 menorahs across New Jersey this Hanukkah (PHOTOS)
The only way to defeat darkness is light. That’s what Rabbi Mordechai Kanelsky, of Bris Avrohom, is doing this Hanukkah as he lights 140 menorahs placed all around New Jersey. “We are bringing the light of Hanukkah to every single man, woman, and child who are in the entire...
N.J.’s historic Horn Antenna, which confirmed Big Bang, faces uncertain future
The possible redevelopment of a 42-acre tract of land in Holmdel where the Horn Antenna, a national historic landmark for its role in confirming the Big Bang Theory, has residents at odds with officials. The township committee voted last month to allow the planning board to do a study to...
Hudson County sheriff’s officers round up 27 in Operation Jingle Bells
More than two dozen people facing charges that range from sexual assault to drug possession may be spending Christmas in jail, courtesy of the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office’s “Operation Jingle Bells.”. Hudson County Sheriff Frank X. Schillari announced the arrest 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep...
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
Florida man caught with two guns at N.J. airport checkpoint
A Florida man was arrested after security officers found two guns in his carry-on bag Sunday at Trenton-Mercer Airport, officials said. Agents detected a loaded .380 caliber handgun, two loaded gun magazines and a pellet gun at the airport in Ewing, Transportation Security Administration officials said Tuesday.
NJ.com
NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 5