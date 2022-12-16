ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Fulop, Shea tout historic low in Jersey City homicides and blame bail reform for spike in other crimes

Jersey City is on pace for a historic all-time low number of 12 homicides, but Mayor Steve Fulop also acknowledged a significant increase in other crimes in 2022. The mayor and Public Safety Director James Shea touted the drop in gun-related felonies at a news conference at City Hall Tuesday that publicly revealed for the first time statistics for the full spectrum of crimes.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Hit-and-run councilwoman’s pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 in Essex County court

The Jersey City councilwoman who sent a cyclist flying through the air and drove away is a small step closer to having her day in court. A pre-trial hearing on the status of discovery evidence and other details related to the hit-and-run charges against Amy DeGise has been scheduled for Jan. 10 in the Essex County Special Remand Court, court officials told The Jersey Journal Tuesday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Invest Newark announces new appointments for general counsel, chief innovation economy officer & director of broadband

Invest Newark on Monday said it appointed two individuals, Jeet Gulati and Aaron Meyerson, to serve as its general counsel and chief innovation economy officer and director of broadband, respectively. The new appointments will improve internal processes, enhance efficiency and further support the organization’s innovative programming and operations. “As...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken City Council to vote on controversial dispensary, but it’s likely the ‘Story’ won’t end there

The year 2022 in Hoboken began with a big controversy over a proposed cannabis dispensary. Now the year is ending with the same brouhaha. A resolution to approve Story Dispensary, the controversial cannabis applicant that was met by fierce opposition and was the spark that ignited broader discussions about cannabis in the Mile Square City, will be up for a City Council vote Wednesday.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s ‘youngest’ and ‘oldest’ towns, ranked

New Brunswick, home to Rutgers University and thousands of college students, is New Jersey’s “youngest” town with a median age of 23.7 years old for residents. More than an hour drive south as you near the Pinelands, you’ll arrive at some of the state’s oldest towns thanks to large age-restricted housing developments.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. city drops rule limiting rent increases to $20 a year

Elizabeth’s city council voted last week to remove a policy that placed a $20 cap on annual rent increases that many landlords and local officials said was outdated. However, the city council left rent control rules in place that will limit most rent increases in Elizabeth to 3% per year, officials said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Florida man caught with two guns at N.J. airport checkpoint

A Florida man was arrested after security officers found two guns in his carry-on bag Sunday at Trenton-Mercer Airport, officials said. Agents detected a loaded .380 caliber handgun, two loaded gun magazines and a pellet gun at the airport in Ewing, Transportation Security Administration officials said Tuesday.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy