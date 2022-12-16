Read full article on original website
N.J. standardized test scores are here. See how your district did in spring 2022.
New Jersey student proficiency rates fell to 2015 levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, but education officials and advocates said the state’s recently released test scores could help guide future efforts to address those losses. The long-awaited scores, released Friday, show that 51.1% of students in the state’s more than...
N.J. reports 2,207 COVID cases, 28 deaths — the highest single-day fatalities since February
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,207 COVID-19 cases and 28 confirmed deaths on Tuesday. That’s the highest number of fatalities reported on a single day since Feb. 16, when the state reported 35 deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,965, up 3% from a...
N.J. reports 18 COVID deaths, 1,249 cases. 10 counties now have ‘high’ community levels.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths on Monday as positive tests continue to increase heading into a busy holiday week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,930, up 3% from a week ago and up 38% from a month ago. There were 2,041 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 1,749 on Sunday. The state has stopped reporting daily numbers on weekends.
Education advocates to Gov. Murphy: Update N.J. Board of Education
All 13 members of the New Jersey Board of Education will be sitting in expired seats by the end of the school year unless the state Legislature approves three new members Gov. Phil Murphy nominated in September. Board watchers are concerned that some current board members —10 appointed by former...
N.J. teachers among the highest paid in nation. Here’s where they rank.
New Jersey teachers rank in the top 10 for highest salaries in the U.S., the National Center for Education Statistics data shows. The national average for teacher salaries was $65,090, when adjusted for inflation, in the 2020-2021 school year, according to the data. The average teacher pay in New Jersey...
See how your lawmaker voted on bill to strictly overhaul N.J. concealed carry gun restrictions
A heavily debated proposal that would rework and strictly limit the concealed carry of guns in New Jersey is one step away from becoming law. Both houses of the Democratic-controlled state Legislature have now passed the bill over strong objections from Republicans, and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he plans to “swiftly” sign it into law.
No evidence found so far of anti-Latino bias in municipal court scheduling, N.J. judiciary says
An ongoing investigation into claims of discrimination in the scheduling of Latino defendants in a South Jersey municipal court has so far revealed no signs of unfair treatment, state judiciary officials said Tuesday. Earlier this month, Millville Municipal Court Judge Jason Witcher called out alleged discrimination in how Latino defendants...
It was called one of the worst nursing homes in N.J, Why did it take so long to shut it down?
She still remembers the smell. The first time Anna Velez Negrón came to visit her uncle, she was all but assaulted by the vile odor of excrement when she entered the nursing home off a rural, two-lane road in Sussex County. “As soon as we walked in the double...
N.J. Turnpike agrees to pay billions to help fund the Gateway Tunnel
New Jersey Turnpike Authority commissioners approved a landmark funding agreement Tuesday to make billions of dollars in annual loan payments to help finance New Jersey’s share of the Gateway Hudson River rail tunnel project. Under the unanimously approved agreement, the state treasurer will make an annual $124 million loan...
N.J. could soon guarantee severance pay for workers in mass layoffs
In January 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law making New Jersey the first state in the U.S. to force employers give severance pay to workers who lost their jobs in mass layoffs. But the law never took effect. It was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, which...
Mom and daughter have a joint account. What happens to the money?
Q. I have a question regarding a joint bank account in New Jersey. A mother and daughter are joint account holders. The mother has funded the account entirely. If she requires nursing home care, are the funds in that joint account always exposed? What would happen if the daughter withdraws the money? And if the mother dies, does the daughter have an estate tax issue to deal with, or does the daughter simply go to the bank, take out the money, close the account and put the money in a new individual account, with no tax consequence?
Florida man caught with two guns at N.J. airport checkpoint
A Florida man was arrested after security officers found two guns in his carry-on bag Sunday at Trenton-Mercer Airport, officials said. Agents detected a loaded .380 caliber handgun, two loaded gun magazines and a pellet gun at the airport in Ewing, Transportation Security Administration officials said Tuesday.
New Jersey ranks at the rock bottom financially, according to a new study | Opinion
It’s easy for New Jersey taxpayers to feel positive about their government’s financial condition. First full pension payment made in over 20 years. Record performance by the public retirement system’s stock portfolio. But a new report by Truth in Accounting (TIA), a nonprofit think tank that analyzes government financial reporting, paints a startlingly different picture.
N.J. hunters killed 114 bears during short season
The New Jersey bear hunt saw the fewest number of bears killed in at least a decade, data provided by the NJ Department of Environmental Protection showed, but department officials say the unusual nature of the hunt makes it hard to compare to past years. During eight full days of...
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
Ohio DraftKings promo code: Sign up now and get free $200 pre-launch bonus
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you sign up for DraftKings with our DraftKings promo code before Jan. 1, 2023, the launch date of sports betting in Ohio,...
The busiest place on the waterfront is no longer in LA, as ships head instead for N.Y. and N.J.
The Maersk Kleven, a 1,044-foot containership out of Bremerhaven entered New York Harbor earlier this month, slipping under the Bayonne Bridge before pulling into Port Elizabeth to unload her cargo. Huge cranes soon hovered over the ship in a mechanized ballet as dockworkers lifted steel containers stacked high atop the...
Rabbi lighting 140 menorahs across New Jersey this Hanukkah (PHOTOS)
The only way to defeat darkness is light. That’s what Rabbi Mordechai Kanelsky, of Bris Avrohom, is doing this Hanukkah as he lights 140 menorahs placed all around New Jersey. “We are bringing the light of Hanukkah to every single man, woman, and child who are in the entire...
N.J. weather: Heavy rain, winds as strong as 50 mph to lash the state, posing power outage threat
Weather forecasters say New Jersey residents and business owners should be prepared for the possibility of scattered power outages, widespread coastal flooding, 2 to 3 inches of rain and “dangerous cold wind chills” during the next few days as a strong storm system and Arctic cold front sweep across our region just ahead of Christmas weekend.
Bishop from N.J. ripped off parishioner, businessman, feds say
A Brooklyn bishop who lives in New Jersey stole money from a parishioner and a businessman, federal prosecutors allege. Lamor Whitehead, 45, of Paramus, is charged with wire fraud, making false statements and extortion, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said Monday.
