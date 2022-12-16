ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NJ.com

N.J. reports 18 COVID deaths, 1,249 cases. 10 counties now have ‘high’ community levels.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths on Monday as positive tests continue to increase heading into a busy holiday week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,930, up 3% from a week ago and up 38% from a month ago. There were 2,041 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 1,749 on Sunday. The state has stopped reporting daily numbers on weekends.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Education advocates to Gov. Murphy: Update N.J. Board of Education

All 13 members of the New Jersey Board of Education will be sitting in expired seats by the end of the school year unless the state Legislature approves three new members Gov. Phil Murphy nominated in September. Board watchers are concerned that some current board members —10 appointed by former...
NJ.com

N.J. could soon guarantee severance pay for workers in mass layoffs

In January 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law making New Jersey the first state in the U.S. to force employers give severance pay to workers who lost their jobs in mass layoffs. But the law never took effect. It was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, which...
NJ.com

Mom and daughter have a joint account. What happens to the money?

Q. I have a question regarding a joint bank account in New Jersey. A mother and daughter are joint account holders. The mother has funded the account entirely. If she requires nursing home care, are the funds in that joint account always exposed? What would happen if the daughter withdraws the money? And if the mother dies, does the daughter have an estate tax issue to deal with, or does the daughter simply go to the bank, take out the money, close the account and put the money in a new individual account, with no tax consequence?
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Florida man caught with two guns at N.J. airport checkpoint

A Florida man was arrested after security officers found two guns in his carry-on bag Sunday at Trenton-Mercer Airport, officials said. Agents detected a loaded .380 caliber handgun, two loaded gun magazines and a pellet gun at the airport in Ewing, Transportation Security Administration officials said Tuesday.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey ranks at the rock bottom financially, according to a new study | Opinion

It’s easy for New Jersey taxpayers to feel positive about their government’s financial condition. First full pension payment made in over 20 years. Record performance by the public retirement system’s stock portfolio. But a new report by Truth in Accounting (TIA), a nonprofit think tank that analyzes government financial reporting, paints a startlingly different picture.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. hunters killed 114 bears during short season

The New Jersey bear hunt saw the fewest number of bears killed in at least a decade, data provided by the NJ Department of Environmental Protection showed, but department officials say the unusual nature of the hunt makes it hard to compare to past years. During eight full days of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

