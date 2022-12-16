Read full article on original website
3 families sue City of Houston over deadly police chases in Black neighborhoods
The three families are all dealing with the deaths of their loved ones who were innocent bystanders. Their attorney is attempting to prove that HPD engages in a pattern that violates the constitution.
Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station
HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
'Organized crime is what it is': Police report 812 juggings in 2022 so far, a 13% increase from 2021
Police blame organized crime for the spike in a specific type of robbery cases compared to last year, and most victims don't realize they were being followed.
‘We probably got hit 15 to 20 times’: Couple describes ‘unprovoked attack’ while driving home from the Heights
HOUSTON – A Cypress couple is traumatized and dealing with a lot of damage after a group of men on bicycles swarmed their car and threw projectiles at it as they tried to drive home Sunday night. While they sat at a stoplight at the intersection of West 26th...
Woman shot while walking down road in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after she was shot in the chest in northeast Houston. Houston police say the woman was walking near the 11600 block of Homestead Road near East Mount Houston Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning when a bullet struck her in the chest. She was able to walk to a nearby bar for help.
Human smuggling operation discovered after chase in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police stopped a human smuggling operation after a short chase on the west side. It happened just after 2 a.m. on South Gessner Road near the Westpark Tollway. Police discovered a truck had stolen plates and attempted a traffic stop before the driver took off. After...
Mayor Sylvester Turner announces agreement with Houston, Harris County, TxDOT over I-45 project
The city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. (Community Impact staff) In a Dec. 19 announcement, the city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North...
East Texas man gets 4 life sentences for killing mother, 3 sons in 2021 Harris County crash
HOUSTON — A 37-year-old East Texas man was sentenced to four life sentences after he killed a mother and three children in a crash last year. Daniel Canada was convicted last week of four counts of intoxication manslaughter. The trial lasted three weeks. The four life sentences will be served concurrently.
One dead, 3 injured in shooting at club near Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting inside a night club near the Third Ward in Houston over the weekend. It happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning at The Oak Bar and Grill, located at 2533 Southmore Boulevard near Live Oak Street.
Family of inmate who died while in custody ask for answers after manner of death ruled as homicide
The inmate's mother said she found out her son's condition from a doctor, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office refutes the claim and said she was contacted by an advocate.
Houston's Christmas lights ranked second worldwide
A recent survey from Premier Inn ranked Houston the second city worldwide with the best Christmas light displays. FOX 26's Gabby Hart goes around the area to see what the magic's all about and talk to some Houstonians about how much they enjoy the lights.
Sinking Houston suburbs: How groundwater extraction is causing neighborhoods to sink
And it doesn't end with the once-influential neighborhood. Others are under a dangerous threat for flooding in these low-lying communities.
Greater Houston preparing for artic blast, residents having flashbacks of 2021 winter storm
HARRIS COUNTY - This Christmas won't be a white one, but it will be cold, as freezing temperatures head toward Houston. Many Houston residents are having flashbacks to 2 years ago when a similar freeze came and caused complete chaos. "I just remember sliding a lot on the main roads,...
Houston’s Hottest New Seafood Restaurant Morphs Into Party Central For $1 Million-Plus Texas Children’s Night
Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography) The buzz surrounding Navy Blue, the latest Houston restaurant from chef Aaron Bludorn and business partner Cherif...
Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
WOULD BE THIEF BREAKS INTO POLICE TRAINING FACILITY
Recently the former Keefer Crossing School in New Caney was taken over by Montgomery County and is now used as a police training facility for active shooting incidents. For the fourth time in the past week cameras and alarms were once again…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/would-be-thief-breaks-into-police-training-facility/
60 antique, classic cars destroyed in auto shop fire in SW Houston
At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire. Uptown Automotive services antique and classic cars.
Dealing with holiday stress and unhealthy family dynamics
The holidays can be a stressful time, especially with those awkward family dynamics many have to deal with. Family Houston CEO Charly Weldon talks about managing stress during this time.
Houston Woman Involved in Mail Theft in Churches Gets Arrested
Following several theft reports of mail in churches in the North Texas area of Flower Mound and Dallas-Fort Worth territory, police carried out an investigation. The reports were recorded in the period of November 2nd to November 10th. According to the sources, Flower Mound police have arrested the chief suspect...
Houston Fire Chief shares tips on staying safe this holidays
A local Houston woman was recognized after saving her family and neighbors from a bad apartment fire back in November. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle reports on how to stay safe during the holidays.
