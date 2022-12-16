ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station

HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot while walking down road in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after she was shot in the chest in northeast Houston. Houston police say the woman was walking near the 11600 block of Homestead Road near East Mount Houston Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning when a bullet struck her in the chest. She was able to walk to a nearby bar for help.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

One dead, 3 injured in shooting at club near Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting inside a night club near the Third Ward in Houston over the weekend. It happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning at The Oak Bar and Grill, located at 2533 Southmore Boulevard near Live Oak Street.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston's Christmas lights ranked second worldwide

A recent survey from Premier Inn ranked Houston the second city worldwide with the best Christmas light displays. FOX 26's Gabby Hart goes around the area to see what the magic's all about and talk to some Houstonians about how much they enjoy the lights.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Hottest New Seafood Restaurant Morphs Into Party Central For $1 Million-Plus Texas Children’s Night

Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography) The buzz surrounding Navy Blue, the latest Houston restaurant from chef Aaron Bludorn and business partner Cherif...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

WOULD BE THIEF BREAKS INTO POLICE TRAINING FACILITY

Recently the former Keefer Crossing School in New Caney was taken over by Montgomery County and is now used as a police training facility for active shooting incidents. For the fourth time in the past week cameras and alarms were once again…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/would-be-thief-breaks-into-police-training-facility/
NEW CANEY, TX
texasbreaking.com

Houston Woman Involved in Mail Theft in Churches Gets Arrested

Following several theft reports of mail in churches in the North Texas area of Flower Mound and Dallas-Fort Worth territory, police carried out an investigation. The reports were recorded in the period of November 2nd to November 10th. According to the sources, Flower Mound police have arrested the chief suspect...
FLOWER MOUND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy