Steven Johnson
4d ago
isn't that elegal 4 a store like that. Who is signing off on inspections. They shouldn't be able to reopen. Sounds like a shady business. been here 30 plus and never went in.
Related
fox35orlando.com
Orlando warehouse fire: Fireworks should not have been stored in facility where deadly fire erupted
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - FOX 35 News has confirmed that a tenant specializing in pyrotechnics was not permitted to store fireworks at an Orange County warehouse that caught fire, killing four people and hurting another badly. Magic in the Sky has its business name written on the door. Yet Orange...
mynews13.com
Resident says construction truck noise poses a problem on Viera street
VIERA, Fla. — Construction trucks are a common sight on a residential street in a Brevard County community, but resident Jeanne Diargo says she would like them to find another way to their job site. Dirago says the vehicles use Addison Drive in the Viera area to head west...
fox35orlando.com
SUV driver cited in crash involving SunRail train in Maitland: police
MAITLAND, Fla. - The driver of an SUV is being cited in a crash involving a SunRail train in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of E Horatio Avenue and N Maitland Avenue in Maitland. MORE HEADLINES:. Police officers who...
Patrol car crash shuts down major Orange County roadway for hours
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A patrol car crash blocked traffic along a busy roadway in Orange County for several hours Tuesday morning. The crash happened along state Route 429, near a construction zone around Kelly Park Road, just after 5 a.m. The northbound lanes of S.R. 429 were closed...
fox35orlando.com
SunRail train delayed due to police assistance between Lake Mary, Sanford stations
A SunRail train collided with a vehicle in Lake Mary, Florida on Monday. Trains were delayed for several hours while the Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
fox35orlando.com
Missing woman from Sanford 'safe and sound,' police say
SANFORD, Fla. - A missing woman in Sanford, Florida, has been found "safe and sound," the Sanford Police Department said Monday. The 83-year-old woman was reported missing on Monday morning after she disappeared from a Walmart store on Rinehart Road, police said, adding that she also suffered from dementia. She...
WESH
Person shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, the individual died from their injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is a...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando GameStop burglary: Video shows suspects crash SUV into store
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police released new videos Tuesday in an effort to find the suspects accused of burglarizing a GameStop store in Orlando Monday morning. In the security footage provided by the Orlando Police Department, a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV can be seen being driven backward through the store's front glass.
fox35orlando.com
Woman dead after shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment, deputies say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman is dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Altamonte Springs, according to police. Officers responded to an apartment complex on Ballard Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after a person called 911 and reported someone had been shot. Officers found a woman, later identified as Brandi Jiles, 35, injured.
fox35orlando.com
Community comes together to help The Hideaway after accused drunk driver slams into bar
ORLANDO, Fla. - People at The Hideaway have been working nonstop to repair the building after an accused drunk driver slammed into the bar. It’s tough work, too. But other business owners and community members are doing what they can to help. Witnesses of the accident said it happened...
fox35orlando.com
Thieves crash SUV into Orlando GameStop store, steal gaming consoles, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are looking for whoever crashed an SUV into an Orlando GameStop store and made off with a bunch of merchandise. Orlando police say this happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 18 at the store on E. Colonial Drive. The suspects reportedly crashed the SUV through the front door and stole more than $1,000 in gaming consoles and accessories.
fox35orlando.com
1 dead after SunRail train collides with vehicle between Lake Mary, Sanford stations
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Traffic along Lake Mary Blvd. was backed up for several hours while authorities responded to an incident near the railroad tracks just east of Old Lake Mary Rd. Lake Mary Blvd. was closed in both directions after a SunRail train collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said. The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
fox35orlando.com
Passengers frustrated over long lines, missed flight at Orlando airport
Some passengers at Orlando International Airport (MCO) traveling ahead of the holidays were met with long lines and missed flights on Monday, days ahead of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day travel. More than 2 million people are expected to travel through OIA for the holidays.
fox35orlando.com
Investigators search for armed man accused of robbing Volusia County gas station
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man accused of armed robbery of a gas station in the Ormond Beach area Monday night. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the masked suspect walked into the Chevron station on Ocean Shore Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando dog called 'ugly' by shelter visitors goes viral; adoption applications pour in
ORLANDO, Fla. - A heartbreaking social media post about a dog with deformities being called "ugly" and ignored by visitors at an Orlando shelter has gone viral – and she's now got her pick of loving homes to choose from!. Dutchess was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services over...
fox35orlando.com
Mother of man shot, killed puts up billboards in Orlando in effort to find his killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - Three billboards seeking answers about a homicide that happened three years ago have been put up along an Orlando road in hopes that someone will come forward with information that could help solve the case. On Aug. 23, 2019, Kezome Chambers, 29, was found shot inside his...
fox35orlando.com
'I'm very sorry': Man accused of driving into Orlando bar out of jail
A Florida man accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a bar in Orlando told reporters he was sorry, moments after he bonded out of jail. "I can't apologize adequately to the people at the bar...I'm very sorry," said Jackson Click. Officials said four people were hurt.
WESH
Woman, 10-year-old killed in Osceola County crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and child are dead after a crash in Osceola County. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of State Route 429 at mile marker 1. Officials say a Ford F-350 failed to slow down and struck a...
Teen stabbed, beat mother with frying pan because she was ‘on his case’ about cleaning his room
New details have emerged after a 17-year-old boy was accused of brutally attacking his mother last month.
