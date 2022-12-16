ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
No. 14 St. John Vianney over St. Peter’s Prep - Boys ice hockey recap

Anthony Matrone scored two goals as St. John Vianney, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated St. Peter’s Prep, 3-1, at Barnabas Ice House in Newark. Matrone, a sophomore, broke a 1-1 tie on an unassisted goal with 7:03 left in the third period for St. John Vianney (1-2-1). A.J. Marrone’s empty net goal put the game away with 30 seconds remaining. Kevin Doherty made 16 saves in the win.
NEWARK, NJ
Burlington Township defeats Pemberton - Girls basketball recap

Kristina Turner accounted for 26 points for Burlington Township in its 33-30 win over Pemberton in Burlington Township. Burlington Township (1-3) jumped out to a 13-4 at the end of the first quarter before taking a nine-point lead into halftime. Despite a second-half attack from Pemberton (2-2), outscoring Burlington Township 16-10, it was not enough as the Falcons held on for the win.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Moorestown defeats Cherry Hill West - Boys basketball recap

David Gheysens scored 15 points to lead Moorestown past Cherry Hill West 48-43 in Cherry Hill. Despite falling behind 21-20 at halftime, Moorestown (3-1) took control in the second half as it outscored Cherry Hill West 28-22. CJ Hayes also added 12 points. Cherry Hill West (0-4) had three players...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Pleasantville defeats Cedar Creek - Boys basketball recap

Marki Barnes led Pleasantville with 23 points past Cedar Creek 59-54 in Pleasantville. Ibn Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals for Pleasantville (4-0) while Sha’Kir Boyd had nine points and five assists. Cedar Creek dropped to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap

Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
PASSAIC, NJ
Egg Harbor over Atlantic City - Boys basketball recap

Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 12 points to lead Egg Harbor as it defeated Atlantic City 55-39 in Egg Harbor. Egg Harbor (3-1) trailed 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, but bounced back in the second with a 24-10 run to lead 28-20 at the half. It outscored Atlantic City 27-19 in the second half.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
