No. 14 St. John Vianney over St. Peter’s Prep - Boys ice hockey recap
Anthony Matrone scored two goals as St. John Vianney, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated St. Peter’s Prep, 3-1, at Barnabas Ice House in Newark. Matrone, a sophomore, broke a 1-1 tie on an unassisted goal with 7:03 left in the third period for St. John Vianney (1-2-1). A.J. Marrone’s empty net goal put the game away with 30 seconds remaining. Kevin Doherty made 16 saves in the win.
Burlington Township defeats Pemberton - Girls basketball recap
Kristina Turner accounted for 26 points for Burlington Township in its 33-30 win over Pemberton in Burlington Township. Burlington Township (1-3) jumped out to a 13-4 at the end of the first quarter before taking a nine-point lead into halftime. Despite a second-half attack from Pemberton (2-2), outscoring Burlington Township 16-10, it was not enough as the Falcons held on for the win.
Who’s the best in Jersey? D1 boys basketball commits to watch in 2022-23
Four Camden High School basketball players sign commitments to colleges on Weds. Nov. 16. — D1 COMMITS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
6 N.J. boys basketball players earn spots on Naismith Trophy watch list
Six elite players in the state are on the 2023 watch list for the Naismith Trophy and that group of playmakers includes a few 5-star prospects and high-level D1 commits from New Jersey. Camden’s DJ Wagner (Kentucky) and Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky) are two of the four seniors who made the...
Devils’ injury report: Nikita Okhotiuk recalled from Utica, Nathan Bastian placed on injured reserved
The Devils placed forward Nathan Bastian on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Nov. 26, and recalled defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk from the Utica Comets (AHL), the team confirmed on Thursday. Bastian, 25, has missed the team’s previous 11 games after suffering an apparent shoulder injury in the Devils’ 5-1 win over the...
Moorestown defeats Cherry Hill West - Boys basketball recap
David Gheysens scored 15 points to lead Moorestown past Cherry Hill West 48-43 in Cherry Hill. Despite falling behind 21-20 at halftime, Moorestown (3-1) took control in the second half as it outscored Cherry Hill West 28-22. CJ Hayes also added 12 points. Cherry Hill West (0-4) had three players...
WATCH: Irvington football sees special senior core sign with Power 5 programs
Wednesday marked the finish line for one of the best senior classes in Irvington football history. The group will see defensive backs Adon Shuler and Nasir Addison play at Notre Dame and Kentucky, respectfully, while wide receiver/defensive lineman Famah Toure is set to take the field at Rutgers in 2023, and he isn’t the first Toure to do so.
Pleasantville defeats Cedar Creek - Boys basketball recap
Marki Barnes led Pleasantville with 23 points past Cedar Creek 59-54 in Pleasantville. Ibn Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals for Pleasantville (4-0) while Sha’Kir Boyd had nine points and five assists. Cedar Creek dropped to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
Clayton uses a big second quarter to race past LEAP Academy - Girls Basketball recap
Rainelle Blocker stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead Clayton to a 46-22 victory over LEAP Academy in Clayton. Clayton (2-2) jumped built upon an early first-quarter lead with a 14-4 run in the second quarter to give them a 26-10 lead. Clayton continued to add to its lead in the third and fourth quarters.
NFL Draft Profile: Tosin Oyekanmi, Wide Receiver, Long Island Sharks
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Long Island WR Tosin Oyekanmi
Egg Harbor over Atlantic City - Boys basketball recap
Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 12 points to lead Egg Harbor as it defeated Atlantic City 55-39 in Egg Harbor. Egg Harbor (3-1) trailed 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, but bounced back in the second with a 24-10 run to lead 28-20 at the half. It outscored Atlantic City 27-19 in the second half.
