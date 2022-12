STORRS, Conn. (AP) — No. 9 UConn will be without Geno Auriemma for a second straight game, as the longtime women's coach is still recovering from a flu-like illness. The Huskies host Seton Hall on Wednesday. Auriemma said in a statement released Tuesday by UConn that he'll be away from the team through the weekend.

STORRS, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO