Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing Police help donate to 21 families in need for the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police helped sponsor 21 families in need by donating gifts and groceries before the holidays. On Tuesday morning, police officers from the Lansing Police Department loaded their cars with presents and other goods to hand out to families in need. 19 of the 21 families received their donations on Tuesday. According to the LPD, sponsored families are referred to by community members who know families who may need help during the holidays.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Wreaths laid for veterans at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People laid wreaths at the graves of fallen heroes and service members for Wreaths Across America. Volunteers at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery laid 146 wreaths on the graves of veterans. According to organizers, this was the first year wreaths laid there. The event is a way to honor veterans and prisoners of war for their services during the holidays.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe Demolished for Second Location of This Popular East Lansing Restaurant

One of East Lansing's truly unique establishments is officially gone, razed to the ground to make room for another chain restaurant. Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe closed its doors for good toward the end of 2021. Since then, the property just east of US-127 along Lake Lansing Road has mostly sat untouched. Until recently, when demolition of the old restaurant wrapped up.
EAST LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Tecumseh, MI Woman Is The Proud Owner of the World’s Oldest Known Fruitcake

I personally happen to be a fan of the Christmastime staple. Made with candied fruits, nuts and spiced (often rum-soaked) bread, what's not to love?. While watching late-night TV recently I was reminded of a peculiar taste test involving one of the oldest known fruitcakes to ever exist. Now, we all know fruitcake gets a bad rap as being infamously shelf-stable but I think at 144 years old this Ford family fruitcake is well past its "best by" date.
TECUMSEH, MI
WILX-TV

Social media alternatives for kids over winter break

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many kids are off of classes for the long holiday break and keeping them busy and learning and off electronics can be a challenge for parents. That’s where winter camps are providing a fun and educational experience while school is out. Miriam Tracy is a...
WILX-TV

Make holiday returns easier and hassle-free this year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday shopping season is underway earlier than ever this year and more buying may mean more returns. The retail return merry-go-round is now at a fever pitch thanks to the ease of pointing, clicking and buying. In 2021, consumers returned 158 billion dollars of merchandise...
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Eaton County, MI

Prepare your travel itineraries and get ready to explore all the exciting destinations that Eaton County has to offer!. Located in the heart of the southern portion of Michigan's lower area, Eaton County is a region that's also a part of the Lansing-East Lansing Metropolitan Area in the state. The...
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Fire crews credit sprinklers for saving Ann Arbor apartment from fire

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Ann Arbor are crediting a sprinkler system preventing a fire from causing significant damage. According to authorities, the first happened Saturday night at an apartment complex on Lyndenglen Drive. The Ann Arbor Fire Department said the fire was caused by hot ashes being placed on a wood pile on an outside balcony.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wsgw.com

Fire Ravaging Agricultural Company in Hemlock

A grain elevator fire continues to burn after multiple fire departments responded Sunday night in Saginaw County. The Richland Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Anderson, Incorporated at 485 South Hemlock Road at 10:10 P.M. Soon after, a second alarm was struck and additional assistance arrived from 29 other from Saginaw, Midland, Gratiot and Genesee counties.
HEMLOCK, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan man runs 5k following double lung transplant

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Christmastown Fun Run and Walk has special meaning for a Michigan a man and his family. Michael Hotchkiss trained for the race after recovering from a double lung transplant last year. “I say thank you every day for every breath,” Hotchkiss said. His journey...
FRANKENMUTH, MI

