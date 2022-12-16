Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Families able to go grocery shop thanks to local program
The 'Adopt A Family' program is in honor of Dr. Joan Jackson Johnson, who was known for giving back to the community.
Galesburg’s David Castle Wins The Great Christmas Light Fight
Christmas has always been a much-celebrated event in the Castle family. As a kid growing up, Dan Castle was one of my first buddies, and through the years I witnessed how the effect of the approaching Christmas Holiday would ignite a fever that spread through the Castle clan. An entire...
WILX-TV
Lansing Police help donate to 21 families in need for the holidays
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police helped sponsor 21 families in need by donating gifts and groceries before the holidays. On Tuesday morning, police officers from the Lansing Police Department loaded their cars with presents and other goods to hand out to families in need. 19 of the 21 families received their donations on Tuesday. According to the LPD, sponsored families are referred to by community members who know families who may need help during the holidays.
WILX-TV
Volunteers of America Michigan needs help for its Adopt-A-Family program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Instead of making a wish list of things they want, there are many people this Christmas with a wish list of things they need. Volunteers of America currently has its Adopt-A-Family program going on, but they’re struggling to help enough families this year given the low number of sponsors.
WILX-TV
Wreaths laid for veterans at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People laid wreaths at the graves of fallen heroes and service members for Wreaths Across America. Volunteers at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery laid 146 wreaths on the graves of veterans. According to organizers, this was the first year wreaths laid there. The event is a way to honor veterans and prisoners of war for their services during the holidays.
Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe Demolished for Second Location of This Popular East Lansing Restaurant
One of East Lansing's truly unique establishments is officially gone, razed to the ground to make room for another chain restaurant. Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe closed its doors for good toward the end of 2021. Since then, the property just east of US-127 along Lake Lansing Road has mostly sat untouched. Until recently, when demolition of the old restaurant wrapped up.
Tecumseh, MI Woman Is The Proud Owner of the World’s Oldest Known Fruitcake
I personally happen to be a fan of the Christmastime staple. Made with candied fruits, nuts and spiced (often rum-soaked) bread, what's not to love?. While watching late-night TV recently I was reminded of a peculiar taste test involving one of the oldest known fruitcakes to ever exist. Now, we all know fruitcake gets a bad rap as being infamously shelf-stable but I think at 144 years old this Ford family fruitcake is well past its "best by" date.
WILX-TV
Social media alternatives for kids over winter break
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many kids are off of classes for the long holiday break and keeping them busy and learning and off electronics can be a challenge for parents. That’s where winter camps are providing a fun and educational experience while school is out. Miriam Tracy is a...
WILX-TV
Make holiday returns easier and hassle-free this year
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday shopping season is underway earlier than ever this year and more buying may mean more returns. The retail return merry-go-round is now at a fever pitch thanks to the ease of pointing, clicking and buying. In 2021, consumers returned 158 billion dollars of merchandise...
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Family reunited with dog that disappeared 6 months ago & found 60 miles away
A Michigan family has been reunited with their dog six months after it went missing. The pup went missing in Ingham County and was finally recovered in Livonia, 60 miles away.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Eaton County, MI
Prepare your travel itineraries and get ready to explore all the exciting destinations that Eaton County has to offer!. Located in the heart of the southern portion of Michigan's lower area, Eaton County is a region that's also a part of the Lansing-East Lansing Metropolitan Area in the state. The...
WNEM
Service dog reunites with family after going missing on Halloween
LIVINGSTON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A service dog was finally reunited with her family after she had been missing since Halloween night. It was a moment of pure joy when the family finally reunited with their pup, Dezseray McClusky said she had been looking for her dog Kiwi after she ran off more than a month ago.
wkar.org
USPS urges customers to mail packages before the end of the weekend for Christmas Day arrival
Time is running out to get holiday gifts and greeting cards in the mail, so that they arrive at their destinations by Christmas. With Christmas Day fast approaching, it’s now the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service. Ginger Reeder, is the supervisor at the...
WILX-TV
Fire crews credit sprinklers for saving Ann Arbor apartment from fire
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Ann Arbor are crediting a sprinkler system preventing a fire from causing significant damage. According to authorities, the first happened Saturday night at an apartment complex on Lyndenglen Drive. The Ann Arbor Fire Department said the fire was caused by hot ashes being placed on a wood pile on an outside balcony.
Detroit animal shelter euthanizes for space, not W. Michigan
Shelters in Michigan and across the country are struggling with what one clinic director called an "unprecedented capacity crisis."
wsgw.com
Fire Ravaging Agricultural Company in Hemlock
A grain elevator fire continues to burn after multiple fire departments responded Sunday night in Saginaw County. The Richland Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Anderson, Incorporated at 485 South Hemlock Road at 10:10 P.M. Soon after, a second alarm was struck and additional assistance arrived from 29 other from Saginaw, Midland, Gratiot and Genesee counties.
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
Residents Of This Michigan City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
WILX-TV
Michigan man runs 5k following double lung transplant
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Christmastown Fun Run and Walk has special meaning for a Michigan a man and his family. Michael Hotchkiss trained for the race after recovering from a double lung transplant last year. “I say thank you every day for every breath,” Hotchkiss said. His journey...
Comments / 0