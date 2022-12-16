Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Authorities Working To ID Suspicious Person At School Board Member’s Home
SMITHFIELD – A member of the Johnston County Board of Education summoned authorities to his home early Monday morning. Around 3:09am, Kevin Donovan reported a suspicious person outside his residence. Security cameras captured the individual as he walked through the yard at Mr. Donovan’s home on Stevens Sausage Road....
WRAL
Police identify attorney killed in Goldsboro law firm shooting
Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
Woman charged after violating domestic violence order, attempting to take children from father, Alamance County deputies say
ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged after allegedly violating a domestic violence protective order. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s office, they were called to a home in Elon just before six p.m. Friday about an assault. The victim told them that the mother of his children, Candice Rachelle Miles, came to the […]
abc45.com
Alamance County Woman Attempts Child Abduction
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Alamance County Sheriffs were called to an assault at the 2500 block of Ossipee Front St. in Elon. Upon arrival, the victim stated that the mother of his children came to the residence, wanting to remove the children. The victim prevented the mother,...
WRAL
'He is our hero': Colleague describes how attorney killed in Goldsboro murder-suicide ambushed shooter in daring act
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department has identified the attorney killed Monday afternoon in a murder-suicide at Riddle & Brantley law firm. According to the incident report, attorney Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, was killed after an argument at the law firm on Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. On...
WRAL Investigates Exclusive: High speed chase, arrest raises questions about use of force
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. — Following a tip, WRAL Investigates obtained dash camera videos from several North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruisers following a high-speed chase and high-intensity arrest back in October. The tipster questioned the use of force by troopers once the driver’s vehicle came to crashing stop.
WXII 12
State troopers rescue abducted children, one missing for 7 months
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two abducted children were rescued by state troopers in North Carolina Monday. The State Highway Patrol was notified of a missing 5-year-old girl that had been abducted from South Carolina. The abductor, identified as Jovan Bradshaw, was believed to be traveling through North Carolina on the...
WRAL
Vance County Sheriff concerned over growing number of assaults in jail
Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame talked with WRAL News about what needs to be done to stop the string of assaults at the county jail. Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame talked with WRAL News about what needs to be done to stop the string of assaults at the county jail.
WRAL
Man charged with voluntary manslaughter after Edgecombe County death
PINETOPS, N.C. — The Edgecombe Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a homicide Sunday. Deputies responded to reports of a person shot at Daisey Carney Road in Tarboro. Deputies said once on scene they found a person dead. Deputies said Michael Jones was also on scene and taken into...
Police: Two dead in murder-suicide at Goldsboro law firm following argument
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Two men died in a murder-suicide at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro on Monday. Goldsboro police said they believe a client shot and killed an attorney at the firm after an argument escalated. The client then shot himself. Officers responded around 4:15 p.m. They...
jocoreport.com
JCSO: Driver And Passenger Switch Seats During Traffic Stop, Both Go To Jail
BENSON – Two people were arrested by a Johnston County SAFE Team deputy during a traffic stop in southern Johnston County. Around 9:12pm Saturday, Dec. 17, a deputy was on patrol on Adams Road. While using radar the deputy clocked a vehicle traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.
WRAL
Two dead in Goldsboro shooting at law firm
Goldsboro police told WRAL News they believe a client shot and killed an attorney at the firm after an argument escalated. The client then turned the gun on themselves. Goldsboro police told WRAL News they believe a client shot and killed an attorney at the firm after an argument escalated. The client then turned the gun on themselves.
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooter's gunshot wound self-inflicted
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a nonfatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney.
16-year-old killed in Henderson shooting; $2,000 reward offered
HENDERSON, N.C. — A 16-year-old died after being found shot in a car in Henderson Saturday night. Officers found Krystal Gray in a passenger seat of a 2005 Acura MDX at the intersection of E. Montgomery Street and N. College Street around 7 p.m. Gray had a gunshot wound.
String of assaults at Vance County jail has sheriff concerned, asking commissioners for help
VANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Vance County Sheriff is calling it a crisis and pleading for help after three assaults in the jail in just one month. One of the assaults was so serious the inmate had to be flown to the hospital. Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame has...
Virginia police chief killed while removing dead animal from road
BROADNAX, Va. — The police chief of a small town in southern Virginia was killed Friday night when he was struck by a pickup truck while trying to remove a dead animal from the road, authorities said. According to the Virginia State Police, Joe Carey, 58, the chief of...
'It's outrageous:' 16-year-old girl found shot in her car near Henderson playground
A 16-year-old girl is dead after Henderson police found her shot in a car on Saturday night. Police say they found Krystal Gray inside a silver Acura SUV, parked near a playground at the intersection of Montgomery and College Street around 7 p.m. Gray was taken to the hospital, where...
2 women wanted in dine-and-dash at Applebee’s in Rocky Mount, police say
Rocky Mount police said the women were eating at Applebee's at 1120 N Wesleyan Blvd.
WRAL
Durham leaders to discuss future of old police headquarters
On Tuesday afternoon, the Durham City Council will try to agree on its goals for redeveloping a 4.5-acre site downtown, the old police headquarters. On Tuesday afternoon, the Durham City Council will try to agree on its goals for redeveloping a 4.5-acre site downtown, the old police headquarters.
cbs17
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
