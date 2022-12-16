ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, NC

WRAL

Police identify attorney killed in Goldsboro law firm shooting

Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old.
GOLDSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Alamance County Woman Attempts Child Abduction

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Alamance County Sheriffs were called to an assault at the 2500 block of Ossipee Front St. in Elon. Upon arrival, the victim stated that the mother of his children came to the residence, wanting to remove the children. The victim prevented the mother,...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

State troopers rescue abducted children, one missing for 7 months

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two abducted children were rescued by state troopers in North Carolina Monday. The State Highway Patrol was notified of a missing 5-year-old girl that had been abducted from South Carolina. The abductor, identified as Jovan Bradshaw, was believed to be traveling through North Carolina on the...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL

Two dead in Goldsboro shooting at law firm

Goldsboro police told WRAL News they believe a client shot and killed an attorney at the firm after an argument escalated. The client then turned the gun on themselves.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Raleigh mass shooter's gunshot wound self-inflicted

RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a nonfatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham leaders to discuss future of old police headquarters

On Tuesday afternoon, the Durham City Council will try to agree on its goals for redeveloping a 4.5-acre site downtown, the old police headquarters. On Tuesday afternoon, the Durham City Council will try to agree on its goals for redeveloping a 4.5-acre site downtown, the old police headquarters.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

