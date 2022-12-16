Read full article on original website
Tesla rally fizzles on fear of lasting Twitter-related risk
An initial advance in Tesla shares following Elon Musk's suggestion that he may step back from Twitter faded on Monday, as investors brace for lasting fallout from the billionaire's acquisition of the social media company. Tesla's stock fell as much as 1.9% as of 11:09 a.m. New York time, erasing...
U.S. rent inflation is slowing fast in new index built by Fed team
The cooldown in U.S. housing should show up in official inflation data next year, according to a new index that aims to capture changes in rental markets without the usual lag. Researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and the Bureau of Labor Statistics built a gauge that's based...
Vanguard exit has lawyers mapping out Wall Street's top ESG risk
At a recent climate-finance meeting attended by Wall Street giants including BlackRock and Goldman Sachs, no one spoke until a lawyer had finished reading out a disclaimer stating the group was not a cartel. The newly formed ritual is a direct reaction to the increasingly hostile position of the Republican...
This Week: Nike earns, home sales, consumer spending
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Wall Street expects that Nike’s latest quarterly snapshot will show mixed results. Analysts predict the athletic shoe and apparel maker’s fiscal second-quarter earnings declined from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. That would be in line with Nike’s first-quarter results, when the company’s bottom line took a hit as it had to offer discounts to clear out suddenly overstuffed warehouses. Nike reports its quarterly results Tuesday.
Siemens Energy's troubled wind takeover haunts green push
With Siemens Energy taking full control of its troubled Gamesa unit, executives finally have a clear path to fix a business that's delivered three years of straight losses. After counting shareholder votes, the German company controls 93% of the wind turbine maker with a plan to move to full ownership and a de-listing of the manufacturer, Siemens Energy said Monday.
Benefit From Fed Rate Hikes With a High-Yield Savings Account
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The recent Federal Reserve interest rate increases have been great for savers with high-yield accounts. The best annual percentage yields soared from 0.50% in early 2022 to more than 3% now. But not everyone has been able to take advantage. According to a...
