SINGAPORE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks offset worries about rising COVID-19 cases in top oil importer China.
U.S. rent inflation is slowing fast in new index built by Fed team
The cooldown in U.S. housing should show up in official inflation data next year, according to a new index that aims to capture changes in rental markets without the usual lag. Researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and the Bureau of Labor Statistics built a gauge that's based...
