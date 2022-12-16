Read full article on original website
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
This Week in Lincolnville: Nothing is as Permanent as Change
I made a decision when I was 23 years old to move to Maine, based on a childhood dream to live in the woods. And I’ve never once regretted or even imagined a different life, a life lived basically out of the main stream of what’s become the twenty-first century.
Shop Local: Three ‘Clutter-Free’ Gifts in Maine
For the holidays and to highlight activities and adventures, we’re shining the spotlight on Maine businesses. Clutter-free gifts are gifts of services or experiences. Shop locally and support innovators and entrepreneurs who keep the creative economy alive in this state. Indoor Rock Climbing. Orono, Maine. The back story: UMO’s...
Breanna Pinkham Bebb joins MaineCF’s Waldo County Grantmaking Committee
Breanna Pinkham Bebb, of Northport, is the newest member of the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Waldo County Grantmaking Committee. MaineCF’s county committees are made up of community members who live or work in the county and serve as local ambassadors for the foundation, sharing their knowledge and providing on-the-ground local leadership for the foundation.
Ernest Fred Littlefield, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Ernest Fred Littlefield, 93, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, left us peacefully and free from pain on December 9, 2022 with family at his bedside at the Sussman House in Rockport. Ernest, the third child of Manson G. and Rose (Larrabee) Littlefield, was born in Prospect on July 20, 1929 where he spent his early years.
Dennis Norton, service
Dennis Norton, 71, husband of Doris Pease Norton, a longtime Rockland community leader and certified public accountant, died in a Wailuku, Hawaii hospital, December 6, 2022, after being injured in an accident. A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Samoset...
Catherine Mary (O’Hara) Eaton, notice
DEL MAR, California — Catherine Mary (O’Hara) Eaton, wife of Richard Eaton, passed away peacefully and comfortably on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in Del Mar, California. A complete obituary will be published later and specific details regarding services will be announced. There will be services held in both Camden, Maine and Lubec, Maine.
Camden to consider 10-unit condominium development for Belfast Road
CAMDEN — NordHavn Camden, LLC has submitted initial plans to the Camden Planning Office for an open-space residential development with 10 single-family, stand-alone condominiums at 440 Belfast Road (Route 1). Currently, a home exists on the property, and would be considered one of the 10 units. NordHavn Camden LLC,...
‘Live and Work in Maine Welcome Home’ event to be held in Rockland
ROCKLAND — Live and Work in Maine brings its Welcome Home series back to Rockland, to help “Boomerangs” — people who grew up or spent time in Maine, left the state and successfully made their way back to the state—as well as people who have chosen to live in Maine for the first time, forge connections in their new communities.
Dec. 20 update: Midcoast adds 23 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Farnsworth to celebrate 75th anniversary with major exhibitions in 2023
ROCKLAND — The Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland has announced its 2023 schedule of major exhibitions, in celebration of the museum’s 75th anniversary. From February 11 through June 17, the museum will open a series of shows that will transform every gallery and feature beloved favorites, as well as dozens of new acquisitions to the collection. Exhibitions feature an exploration of Rockland by Edward Hopper and Andrew Wyeth, a collection of Andrew Wyeth’s watercolors traveling to Maine from Japan, and a new mural by Rachel Gloria Adams and Ryan Adams.
Big art fills old Baptist Church in Rockport
ROCKPORT — More than a century of local history and culture are symbolized in a large new mural gracing almost the entire interior wall of an old church in Rockport Village. It is the culmination of a year’s worth of research and artistry, and at the heart of it is Rockport Harbor, considered by some to be amongst the most picturesque in the country. In 2008, Forbes magazine topped its list of prettiest American towns with Rockport.
Ralph E. ‘Bud’ Colson, notice
TENANTS HARBOR — Ralph E. ‘Bud’ Colson, 93, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving friends, Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the home that he shared with his beloved late wife, Frances. Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m.,...
In the Giving Season, Belfast Garden Club makes donations to land trust, library
BELFAST — The Belfast Garden Club, among other annual donations this month, contributed 16 new books to the gardening and horticulture collection at the Belfast Free Library. The club has made yearly gifts to the library for more than 20 years with the goal of making the library’s selection...
Belfast Council to discuss brownfield, police explorer program, and shoring up waterfront
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes a reduction in the speed limit on Ryan Road, hiring a firm as a qualified environmental professional for the City of Belfast’s Brownfields Assessment Grant. The grant relates to properties in Belfast that may be contaminated or perceived as being contaminated by chemicals or other agents, among other topics listed in Belfast City Manager Erin Herbig’s report.
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Dec. 2-9. Appleton. Erik Hedberg to Adrian Suliya Phaenephom. Peter C. Beckett and Zoe Fitzgerald Beckett to Debby Elaine Lu and John A. Fowler. Camden. Judith A. Clossey to Judith A. Clossey and Wanda...
Gardens Aglow voted in Top 3 of USA Today’s national poll
USA TODAY has announced the top 10 Botanical Garden Holiday Lights displays in the country, and Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow took spot number three. Gardens Aglow made its debut eight years ago in 2015, and for the last five years has been nominated for this award. “Gardens...
Appleton writer self-publishes new work of fiction, ‘She lives in Daydreams’
Nakia Cramer, of Appleton, has published her latest work of fiction, She lives in Daydreams, and in doing so, has also created Sennebec Shores Press as her imprint for her self-published works. The book launched on Amazon November 18 and has already sold in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Netherlands, Germany...
Celebrate and learn the Mexican holiday tradition of posadas at a holiday party in Rockland
ROCKLAND — Penobscot Bay Language School is hosting a volunteer-led holiday event, based on the Mexican tradition of “posadas,” Sunday, Dec. 18, from 1 - 4 p.m. This holiday party is open to the community with a suggested $10 donation. All are welcome. Donations can be made online or at the door. The event will be held at PBLS’ Rockland location at 28 Gay Street, Rockland, ME 04841.
Agenda set for SAD 28 board meeting Dec. 21
CAMDEN — The agenda has been set for the next SAD 28 school board meeting Wednesday, Dec. 21. The meeting will be held in the Rose Hall Board Room at 7 p.m. A livestream will be available: fivetowns.net/live. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order. 2. Adjustments to the Agenda. 3....
Maine State Police investigating fatal crash in Belmont
On Monday December 19, 2022, at approximately 8:11 a.m., Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash resulting in a fatality on Route 131 in Belmont. The operator, and only occupant of the vehicle, Tambara Arnold, 30, of Belmont lost control of her2001 Toyota 4Runner on an ice covered portion of the roadway.
