ROCKPORT — More than a century of local history and culture are symbolized in a large new mural gracing almost the entire interior wall of an old church in Rockport Village. It is the culmination of a year’s worth of research and artistry, and at the heart of it is Rockport Harbor, considered by some to be amongst the most picturesque in the country. In 2008, Forbes magazine topped its list of prettiest American towns with Rockport.

ROCKPORT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO