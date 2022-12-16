Read full article on original website
Holyoke man accused of murdering teenager pleaded not guilty
A man accused of killing a Holyoke teenager back in the summer has pleaded not guilty to murder and gun charges.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man sentenced to probation in connection with shooting outside liquor store
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man charged with shooting someone outside a liquor store after an altercation has been sentenced to probation. Jonathan Semidey, 20, of 140 North St., received the sentence during a recent appearance in New Britain Superior Court after pleading guilty to one count of carrying a pistol without a permit.
South Hadley man accused of murdering father held without bail
A South Hadley man was arraigned Monday morning in connection with allegedly murdering his father.
Keith Jones, man accused of fatally shooting Worcester mom of 2, indicted on murder charge
A Fitchburg man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the July 16 double shooting in Worcester that killed a mother of two and injured another woman. Keith Jones, 32, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on one count of murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and several other firearms-related charges, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
Seth Bourget, FMC Devens correctional officer, convicted in incident injuring handcuffed inmate
A correctional officer at FMC Devens has been convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights in connection with a June 2019 incident that left a handcuffed inmate requiring 12 staples to the back of his skull, according to U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’s Office. Seth Bourget, 42, of...
Coventry man sentenced to 6 years for raping teen girl
A man who raped a 16-year-old girl in Coventry in 2019 has been sentenced to six years in prison. The man, Santiago Coj-Morente, 24, received that sentence Friday from Vernon Superior Court Judge Margaret Murphy. Following his release from prison he will remain on probation for 10 years, and will...
State police training turns to real search and arrest of Chicopee suspect
A Massachusetts State Police K9 unit training exercise in Chicopee last week escalated into a real-life search and arrest of a man accused of pistol-whipping an individual during a domestic violence incident. Last week Tuesday, Dec. 13, every member of the Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit’s West team was engaged...
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to life in prison after murdering Rhode Island man that was dating his ex-girlfriend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has announced that a man has been sentenced in Washington County Superior Court to life in prison after being found guilty of the 2020 murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian in Westerly. On October 11, 2022, following the conclusion of a 14-day...
MassLive.com
Springfield Catholic diocese appoints retired police lieutenant as interim director of victim assistance
SPRINGFIELD — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has appointed a retired police officer as interim director of victim assistance to succeed outgoing director Jeffrey Trant. Retired Springfield Police Lt. Norman Charest, previously a special investigator for the diocese’s Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance, was named to...
Thief steals $10K in donated socks from Bristol homeless outreach
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Only a broken padlock and empty boxes are left after thousands of pairs of socks were stolen from a homeless outreach organization in Bristol. About 10 boxes of the socks were stolen last week from Brian’s Angels. Pat Stebbins, the group’s executive director, said it’s not only about the number of […]
newportdispatch.com
Man attempts to steal cash register from Brattleboro business
BRATTLEBORO — Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Brattleboro last week. On December 9, authorities were notified of a business on Western Avenue after someone attempted to steal the cash register during business hours. Police released a photo of the suspect over the weekend. Anyone who has...
darientimes.com
Reputed Hartford Los Solidos gang member gets nearly 5 years for drug and gun charges
HARTFORD — A reputed member of the Los Solidos gang was sentenced Thursday to nearly five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a large quantity of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm, federal authorities said. Edil Ramos, known as "E," has been detained in federal prison...
Springfield Police seized two firearms on Union Street
The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized two firearms and made two arrests in a parking lot on Union Street on Friday.
Holyoke Police sent to High Street for shooting
The Holyoke Police Department was sent to The Unicorn on Saturday night for a report of a shooting.
Police: Man shot in targeted attack at Norwich gas station
A man was shot in the head outside of a Norwich convenience store in what police believe was a targeted attack.
newstalknewengland.com
Hartford, Connecticut Member Of Los Solidos Sentenced To 54 Months
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Edil Ramos, also known as “E,” 40, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to 54 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. On March 28, 2022, Ramos pleaded guilty to one count...
Springfield man indicted for manslaughter in deadly Chicopee pedestrian accident
A Springfield man has been indicted for a manslaughter charge in connection to a deadly pedestrian accident on Springfield Street in Chicopee in October.
NECN
Police Investigate Weekend Shooting at Holyoke Bar
Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, are investigating a shooting in a local bar over the weekend. The call came in shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to the Unicorn on High Street. When police arrived, they said they found a person on the floor of the bar who had been shot several times.
Single family residence in Springfield sells for $217,000
William Bohmbach bought the property at 251 Cortland Street, Springfield, from Donna M Stewart and Arbinson Stewart on Dec. 2, 2022. The $217,000 purchase price works out to $228 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 8,398-square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
New Britain man pleads guilty to committing 28 robberies, 6 carjackings: DOJ
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man pleaded guilty to committing 28 armed robberies and six carjacking offenses during a three-month crime spree on Wednesday. According to court records, Christian Luis Velez-Ruiz, 25, admitted to committing 28 armed robberies of convenience stores, six carjacking offenses and other crimes in the state, between Sep. […]
