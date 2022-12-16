ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

MassLive.com

Keith Jones, man accused of fatally shooting Worcester mom of 2, indicted on murder charge

A Fitchburg man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the July 16 double shooting in Worcester that killed a mother of two and injured another woman. Keith Jones, 32, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on one count of murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and several other firearms-related charges, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Catholic diocese appoints retired police lieutenant as interim director of victim assistance

SPRINGFIELD — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has appointed a retired police officer as interim director of victim assistance to succeed outgoing director Jeffrey Trant. Retired Springfield Police Lt. Norman Charest, previously a special investigator for the diocese’s Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance, was named to...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Thief steals $10K in donated socks from Bristol homeless outreach

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Only a broken padlock and empty boxes are left after thousands of pairs of socks were stolen from a homeless outreach organization in Bristol. About 10 boxes of the socks were stolen last week from Brian’s Angels. Pat Stebbins, the group’s executive director, said it’s not only about the number of […]
BRISTOL, CT
newportdispatch.com

Man attempts to steal cash register from Brattleboro business

BRATTLEBORO — Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Brattleboro last week. On December 9, authorities were notified of a business on Western Avenue after someone attempted to steal the cash register during business hours. Police released a photo of the suspect over the weekend. Anyone who has...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newstalknewengland.com

Hartford, Connecticut Member Of Los Solidos Sentenced To 54 Months

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Edil Ramos, also known as “E,” 40, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to 54 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. On March 28, 2022, Ramos pleaded guilty to one count...
HARTFORD, CT
NECN

Police Investigate Weekend Shooting at Holyoke Bar

Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, are investigating a shooting in a local bar over the weekend. The call came in shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to the Unicorn on High Street. When police arrived, they said they found a person on the floor of the bar who had been shot several times.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Springfield sells for $217,000

William Bohmbach bought the property at 251 Cortland Street, Springfield, from Donna M Stewart and Arbinson Stewart on Dec. 2, 2022. The $217,000 purchase price works out to $228 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 8,398-square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

New Britain man pleads guilty to committing 28 robberies, 6 carjackings: DOJ

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man pleaded guilty to committing 28 armed robberies and six carjacking offenses during a three-month crime spree on Wednesday. According to court records, Christian Luis Velez-Ruiz, 25, admitted to committing 28 armed robberies of convenience stores, six carjacking offenses and other crimes in the state, between Sep. […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
