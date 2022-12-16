A Fitchburg man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the July 16 double shooting in Worcester that killed a mother of two and injured another woman. Keith Jones, 32, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on one count of murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and several other firearms-related charges, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO