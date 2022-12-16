ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat pull hilariously petty move with injury report

By Grey Papke
 4 days ago
Nov 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during a break as they take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat have something of a reputation for being frustrating when it comes to reporting injuries. They are prone to long lists of questionable players and late lineup decisions, and sometimes they are not quite thorough enough in the eyes of the NBA.

Case in point: the Heat were fined by the NBA Friday for failing to disclose accurate injury statuses prior to Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma City. Jimmy Butler was held out of that game by the Heat in a case of injury management.

The Heat seemed to get the message, or perhaps took it the wrong way. In what looked to be a hilariously petty move, the team put out its Friday injury report and included all 17 players on the roster, varying from probable to questionable to out.

Obviously, a number of these are legitimate questionable statuses, but the probables are almost certainly unnecessary. At the very least, the NBA will not be able to accuse them of withholding any information if they do make a late decision to rule someone out.

The Heat definitely know how to troll, whether it’s the NBA or critical fans. The real hilarious move would be if they keep up the comprehensive injury reports going forward, but that seems a bit much.

