28th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights Saturday, Dec. 17

The 28th annual Downtown Parade of Lights is Saturday evening, Dec. 17 in Armory Park.

According to organizers, the best viewing for the parade is along Stone Avenue north of 17th Street or along 6th Avenue in front of the Children's Museum Tucson. Get there early to secure your spot: the parade kicks off from 17th and Stone at 6:30 p.m.

A full route map and parking information can be found at the parade website.

For those taking the Sun Link streetcar to the parade, Sun Tran will be collecting money for Toys-for-Tots at the platform located at Convento and Congress on the west side of I-10:

The City of Tucson has announced the following streets will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday to accommodate the parade route:



Sixth Avenue, from Broadway to 18th Street

Ochoa Street/12th Street, from Stone Avenue to Fifth Avenue

Stone Avenue, from Broadway to 18th Street

Officials say additional side streets, including 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th Streets from Sixth Avenue to Fifth Avenue will close to accommodate staging for parade participants.

All roads are expected to re-open around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

More information about road closures is available on the City of Tucson website .

