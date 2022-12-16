Read full article on original website
cbs17
Fired NC professor sues state agency, claims First Amendment rights were violated
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former professor at the Governor’s School of North Carolina is suing the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, saying his First Amendment rights were violated. Dr. David Phillips reported that he was fired from working at the Governor’s School West at Winston-Salem State University...
carolinajournal.com
Moss announces plan to run for Labor Commissioner
N.C. Rep. Ben Moss, R-Moore, announced on Tuesday that he intends to run for North Carolina Commissioner of Labor in 2024. The announcement comes after current Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson announced at the December Council of State meeting that he will not seek re-election. “As a business owner, rail worker,...
WECT
Looking back at 2022, and forward to 2023 with Governor Roy Cooper
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The past year has seen some big decisions both nationally and across the state with issues like abortion rights, access to healthcare, and more continuing to draw attention and some criticism from all sides. Governor Roy Cooper spoke with WECT to give us his thoughts on some of these issues as well as his plans looking ahead to 2023.
WECT
Governor pardons four people, including New Hanover man convicted of drug and firearm charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 46-year-old Eric Colburn was one of four people pardoned by Governor Roy Cooper on Dec. 20. Colburn was convicted of drug offenses and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in New Hanover County in 2001. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, he is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who has worked in finance for many years and has been an active volunteer in organizations supporting veterans and children.
WFAE.org
Brunswick County changes help explain why NC Democrats keep losing races for Senate and president
Larry Blank, the vice chair of the Brunswick County Republican Party, is bragging about his adopted hometown of Leland. In two decades, it’s gone from a collection of strip malls across the Cape Fear River from Wilmington to one of North Carolina’s fastest-growing municipalities. “(To) go from 2,500...
WAVY News 10
NC Proud Boy expected to testify in federal sedition trial
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Kernersville man who was arrested for his participation in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol will testify in the trial of other accused fellow Proud Boys, the Winston-Salem Journal reports. Charles Donohoe was not among the Proud Boys indicted for seditious conspiracy...
Village Voice
Strange Laws Still On The Books In North Carolina
Have you ever heard of a law that was so strange, you couldn’t help but laugh? Believe it or not, many of these bizarre laws are still in effect today (albeit seldomly enforced). From outlawing the use of a lasso to corral a runaway mule in Tennessee to making it illegal to drive a car while wearing a bathrobe in Alabama, the US is full of some truly weird laws still on the books. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the craziest and most entertaining laws still enforced in the US. While their usefulness may be questionable, they certainly make for some interesting conversations. So, let’s take a look at some of the weirdest laws still in existence in the United States.
North Carolina audit shows $4.1B in COVID recovery funds still unspent
(The Center Square) — About three-quarters of North Carolina’s $5.4 billion in State Fiscal Recovery Funds had not been dispersed through the end of Fiscal Year 2022, leaving $4.1 billion to spend by 2026, according to a state audit. State Auditor Beth Wood on Tuesday published the results of a preliminary fiscal audit of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund the General Assembly created to disburse federal COVID-19 relief from the American Rescue Plan Act. ...
DMV staffing struggles continue in North Carolina despite raises and bonuses
State transportation leaders say DMV offices are facing significant staffing shortages.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
North Carolina governor hopeful feds will solve Shanquella Robinson’s death
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that his thoughts are with the family of a Charlotte woman who died in late October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. Cooper said he was hopeful the FBI will solve the case of Shanquella Robinson’s mysterious death and find out what happened.
2urbangirls.com
Federal grand jury indicted two men for alleged ‘swatting’ scheme
LOS ANGELES – Two men – one from Wisconsin, the other from North Carolina – have been charged with participating in a “swatting” spree that, over a one-week span, gained access to a dozen Ring home security door cameras nationwide, placed bogus emergency phone calls designed to elicit an armed police response, then livestreamed the events on social media, sometimes while taunting responding police officers, the Justice Department announced today.
Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
Wells Fargo hit with $3.7 billion in penalties, including $2 billion to reimburse customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) – Wells Fargo Bank, which has its East Coast headquarters in a tower on South College Street, has been ordered to pay $3.7 billion in a civil penalty and reimbursements for harming more than 16 million consumer accounts during the past few years. CNN first reported the penalty this morning by the […]
North Carolina’s Work First Program for needy families: Up to $521 financial assistance available
You can get in touch if money is needed. According to a report published by the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee, the most recent unemployment rate in North Carolina is 3.9%.
nc.gov
27 North Carolina Communities Receive $42.3 Million in Neighborhood Revitalization Grants
The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded 30 Community Development Block Grant - Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) fund requests to 27 local governments totaling $42.3 million. The requests will provide housing and public improvements for low- and moderate-income North Carolinians. “North Carolina has made significant investments in our communities to help...
erienewsnow.com
Georgia Woman Sentenced In Fatal I-86 Wrong-Way Crash
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Georgia woman will spend up to seven years behind bars in connection with a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 86 in Chautauqua County. On Monday, 33-year-old Heather Capell was sentenced by Judge David Foley to one and a third to four years after she was convicted of criminally negligent homicide in October.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania's New High School Graduation Requirements to Effect Class of 2023
Pennsylvania students will have to complete new graduation requirements in order to receive their high school diploma. Act 158 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf in 2018, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Act 158 provides alternatives to Pennsylvania's statewide requirement of passing three end of course...
erienewsnow.com
Hotel Shift Manager Accused of Taking Woman's French Bulldog in Summit Township
A hotel shift manager faces charges after she was accused of taking a woman's French bulldog and lying about it, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at the Days Inn on Schultz Rd. in Summit Township Nov. 7 after troopers were called to investigate a property dispute. The victim...
Odometer fraud is on the rise, analysts say
CHARLOTTE — Make no mistake. Odometer fraud isn’t a thing of the past. Scammers can roll back new -- digital -- odometers too. If a seller rolls back the odometer, you’re spending more than the car is worth. Plus, you may end wonder why things are falling apart so much sooner than you expected.
