ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 1

Related
carolinajournal.com

Moss announces plan to run for Labor Commissioner

N.C. Rep. Ben Moss, R-Moore, announced on Tuesday that he intends to run for North Carolina Commissioner of Labor in 2024. The announcement comes after current Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson announced at the December Council of State meeting that he will not seek re-election. “As a business owner, rail worker,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WECT

Looking back at 2022, and forward to 2023 with Governor Roy Cooper

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The past year has seen some big decisions both nationally and across the state with issues like abortion rights, access to healthcare, and more continuing to draw attention and some criticism from all sides. Governor Roy Cooper spoke with WECT to give us his thoughts on some of these issues as well as his plans looking ahead to 2023.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WECT

Governor pardons four people, including New Hanover man convicted of drug and firearm charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 46-year-old Eric Colburn was one of four people pardoned by Governor Roy Cooper on Dec. 20. Colburn was convicted of drug offenses and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in New Hanover County in 2001. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, he is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who has worked in finance for many years and has been an active volunteer in organizations supporting veterans and children.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

NC Proud Boy expected to testify in federal sedition trial

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Kernersville man who was arrested for his participation in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol will testify in the trial of other accused fellow Proud Boys, the Winston-Salem Journal reports. Charles Donohoe was not among the Proud Boys indicted for seditious conspiracy...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Village Voice

Strange Laws Still On The Books In North Carolina

Have you ever heard of a law that was so strange, you couldn’t help but laugh? Believe it or not, many of these bizarre laws are still in effect today (albeit seldomly enforced). From outlawing the use of a lasso to corral a runaway mule in Tennessee to making it illegal to drive a car while wearing a bathrobe in Alabama, the US is full of some truly weird laws still on the books. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the craziest and most entertaining laws still enforced in the US. While their usefulness may be questionable, they certainly make for some interesting conversations. So, let’s take a look at some of the weirdest laws still in existence in the United States.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina audit shows $4.1B in COVID recovery funds still unspent

(The Center Square) — About three-quarters of North Carolina’s $5.4 billion in State Fiscal Recovery Funds had not been dispersed through the end of Fiscal Year 2022, leaving $4.1 billion to spend by 2026, according to a state audit. State Auditor Beth Wood on Tuesday published the results of a preliminary fiscal audit of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund the General Assembly created to disburse federal COVID-19 relief from the American Rescue Plan Act. ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
2urbangirls.com

Federal grand jury indicted two men for alleged ‘swatting’ scheme

LOS ANGELES – Two men – one from Wisconsin, the other from North Carolina – have been charged with participating in a “swatting” spree that, over a one-week span, gained access to a dozen Ring home security door cameras nationwide, placed bogus emergency phone calls designed to elicit an armed police response, then livestreamed the events on social media, sometimes while taunting responding police officers, the Justice Department announced today.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nc.gov

27 North Carolina Communities Receive $42.3 Million in Neighborhood Revitalization Grants

The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded 30 Community Development Block Grant - Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) fund requests to 27 local governments totaling $42.3 million. The requests will provide housing and public improvements for low- and moderate-income North Carolinians. “North Carolina has made significant investments in our communities to help...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Georgia Woman Sentenced In Fatal I-86 Wrong-Way Crash

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Georgia woman will spend up to seven years behind bars in connection with a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 86 in Chautauqua County. On Monday, 33-year-old Heather Capell was sentenced by Judge David Foley to one and a third to four years after she was convicted of criminally negligent homicide in October.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WSOC Charlotte

Odometer fraud is on the rise, analysts say

CHARLOTTE — Make no mistake. Odometer fraud isn’t a thing of the past. Scammers can roll back new -- digital -- odometers too. If a seller rolls back the odometer, you’re spending more than the car is worth. Plus, you may end wonder why things are falling apart so much sooner than you expected.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy