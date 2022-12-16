I-76 shuts down again in NE Colorado for safety concerns after multiple crashes

Long stretches of Interstate 76 in northeastern Colorado are closed Friday afternoon after multiple crashes and adverse weather conditions.

Officials on Friday urged drivers to stay off roads in northeastern Colorado.

The highway is closed in both directions from Brush to Sterling, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Interstate 76 is also closed, in both directions, from the Nebraska state line to Red Lion Road, which is east of Colorado 59 and Sedgwick.

Friday’s I-76 closures happened around noon.

U.S. Highway 138 is also closed in both directions from Sterling to Nebraska. That stretch of highway runs adjacent to I-76 north of the interstate.

