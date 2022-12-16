ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis neighbors want changes to intersection after weekend crash

By Adam Schumes
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YHm3_0jlT9iWu00

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven people — two drivers and five children — were involved in a two-vehicle car crash on Sunday in Decatur Township.

Around 4:45 p.m., IMPD and Decatur Township responded to a crash at 5602 Norcroft Drive near the intersection of W. Mooresville Road.

“I heard it from my bedroom and looked out and saw a minivan and an SUV flipped over here – never has that happened,” Indianapolis resident Kelli Kyle said.

The fire captain at the scene said the crash involved a SUV rolling on its side and a minivan that rolled on its roof. Out of the total of 10 people involved in the crash, seven were transported to the hospital. One child is in critical condition. IMPD said Monday. The other four children ranged from 3-15-years-old. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

“That could have been me or someone that I’ve cared about, and we don’t want that happening in our neighborhood,” Indianapolis resident Chris Smith said.

Chris Smith and Kelli Kyle are just several of neighbors who want Indy DPW to make improvements to the intersection near Norcroft Drive and W. Mooresville Road. – to help make their community safer.

“I would say to at least put in two more stop signs for each side of the road going back and forth. That way we have more preventative maintenance from accidents happening,” Smith said.

DPW says that multiple complaints have been filed to make improvements to the intersection. The department said they have had done things to try to help with the intersection by adding additional signage in comparison to traditional streets.

DPW told WRTV its team is always looking to make roadways safer. The department added changing the flow of traffic would likely require an ordinance by the Council.

Neighbors are asking for DPW to take another look at the intersection before someone else gets hurt.

“Slow down and pay attention to this intersection — cross traffic does not stop,” Kyle said.

If you want you voice heard about this intersection or another intersection you can reach out to the Mayor's Action Center .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Crash at 71st and Binford sends 2 to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash near a busy northeast side intersection. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash involved two vehicles at the intersection of 71st Street and Binford Boulveard. Police told us the call came in at 6:30 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man found dead in Carmel pond

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond near a nursing home Tuesday morning. Police confirmed a body was removed from the pond behind the Majestic Care of Carmel, located at 12999 N. Pennsylvania St., around 9 a.m. Police said foul...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

2 dead after shooting at Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Monday night. On Dec. 19, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Sumpter Court, near 25th Street and North Talley Road, shortly before 9 p.m.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

ISP: 1 killed in I-74 crash on southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 74 that killed a West Virginia woman Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-74 just east of the Acton Road exit. A witness called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle strike the rear of a stopped semi tractor-trailer and roll over several times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman arrested in shooting on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested for a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Monday. It was one of several shootings that occurred throughout the day Monday, following a weekend with more than a dozen other shootings across the city. According to a police report, 46-year-old Richelle Hughes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
i69finishline.com

On Track Project Update: December 19, 2022

The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State Road 144 interchange, making it the longest section of new interstate to open for the I-69 Finish Line project. This marks nearly 150 miles of I-69 from Evansville to Indianapolis now open to free flow traffic.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

6 shot in overnight shootings throughout Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation six different shootings that happened early Sunday morning. 1 shot at Marathon Gas, found at different location. IMPD officers responded to 2100 North Shadeland for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim found with injuries consistent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true. Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference. Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold …. Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference. Giving teen parents a helping hand. Daniel Miller talks to the woman behind a foundation meant to empower teen parents. Holiday...
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police say person injured by pellet gun on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a person was injured Sunday morning on the east side in an incident involving a pellet gun. Officers responded to the 2100 block of N. Shadeland around 7 a.m., where they found a person had been shot with a pellet gun. Investigators believe the incident happened in the 5400 block of E. 16th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy