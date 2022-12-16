Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Is Practically Booed Off the Stage at Dave Chappelle's San Francisco Show
Elon Musk probably still has some fans in Silicon Valley, but it seems they weren’t in attendance at Dave Chappelle’s show last night at the San Francisco Chase Center. When Chappelle brought the controversial Twitter CEO out on stage, he was heartily booed by the crowd in a widely-shared viral clip.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Indigenous Activist Organizations Encourage Fans to Boycott 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Fans and moviegoers alike are being urged to boycott the newly-released sequel film, Avatar: The Way of Water, which indigenous activists are calling "racist" and "appropriated." The highly-anticipated film—which premiered in theaters on Dec. 16—is facing criticism from a revived social media campaign that initially arose over the first Avatar...
House committee votes to release Donald Trump’s tax returns – live
Records to be shared with public after committee spends hours in private deliberation
Will Smith Grants Trevor Noah His Biggest Post-Slap Interview Yet
Update 11/29: After a few warm-up interviews in a quick-hit junket setting, on November 28 Smith spoke to Trevor Noah of The Daily Show in his first major TV interview to address the Chris Rock slap. Smith referred to his actions as a “horrific decision,” and reiterated that he wants the other people who worked on Emancipation to not suffer because of his involvement in the film.
