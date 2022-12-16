ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Governor Gianforte welcoming Amazon to Missoula

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
HELENA - Governor Greg Gianforte announced Friday that Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently being built in Missoula.

It represents Amazon’s first major investment in Montana, the new facility will create more than 100 new jobs, a news release states.

“Today’s a great day for Montana as we welcome Amazon to the Treasure State,” Gianforte said. “We’re thrilled Amazon has recognized Missoula’s business-friendly environment, unmatched quality of life, and hardworking and talented workforce, and look forward to the 100 good-paying jobs their investment will bring to Missoula.”

The site, located at 9121 Cartage Road, will be a 72,000-square-foot delivery station. Categorized as the “last mile” stage of the shipping process, the new delivery station will receive orders from larger Amazon facilities across the United States and dispatch delivery vans to bring those orders to customers’ front doors.

“This new delivery station in Montana will connect Amazon’s national fulfillment network to customers in Missoula and beyond, while also creating more than 100 new jobs within the community during the coming years,” said Amazon spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullett. “We look forward to bringing faster and more efficient package delivery to Montana residents, as well as to growing our partnerships with businesses and community organizations in the area.”

The construction project has been a collaborative effort among multiple Montana-based businesses including GroundSpeed Concepts, Dick Anderson Construction, True North Steel, Temp Right Service, INC, PETES Electric, and Hyalite Engineers.

