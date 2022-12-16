Read full article on original website
Dr. Crystal Hill Named Interim Superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education announced December 20 that Dr. Crystal Hill, currently the district’s chief of staff, will serve as interim superintendent during the search for a permanent candidate. Toward that goal, the Board also established a charter for a superintendent search committee. The...
Carolina Insight: Flippin Jay’s
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this Carolina Insight, Flippin Jay’s owner Jeremy Haney, and Store Manager Kaitlin Haney tell us more about what makes the discount furniture store unique and how they are bringing a “no pressure” buying atmosphere to furniture and appliance shopping. Flippin Jay’s is...
Mother Of Missing 11-Year-Old Madalina Cojocari Appears In Court, Bond Increased
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, appeared in court Tuesday morning. Cojocari’s bond was increased to $250,000. If she does post bond, she will be required to wear an electric monitoring device. In court, an official said that she has “hindered the...
704 HS Highlight – Episode 2 – Future Navy Midshipman Josh Switzer
CHARLOTTE, NC – Future Navy Shipman Josh Switzer joined Jeff Taylor for the latest episode of the 704 HS Highlight Podcast. Switzer, a senior cornerback from Ardrey Kell, will be attending the Naval Academy in the fall. He talked about his love for football, his teammates, and his family.
Atrium Health And Amazon To Provide Food Boxes And Take-Home Hygiene Kits To Families Across The Charlotte Metro Region
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – As part of Atrium Health’s annual Holiday Cheer event in support of its local communities, it is teaming up with Amazon to support the Salvation Army in distributing 5,000 hygiene kits and 2,700 food boxes to individuals and families across the region. The...
Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Madalina Cojocari Expands To Lake Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. – Monday, the search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expanded to Lake Cornelius. Crews combed the water in boats and pontoons for several hours, in what the FBI is calling a “precautionary measure.”. They ended the search late in the day and didn’t report finding anything.
Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 17th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, December 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
FBI, SBI Return To Home Of 11-Year-Old Cornelius Girl, One Day After Arrest Of Parents
UPDATE — (Sunday) CORNELIUS, N.C. — The FBI, SBI, and Cornelius Police Detectives returned to the home of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari Sunday afternoon. She’s been missing for more than three weeks. WCCB News was the only crew on the scene as investigators took pictures outside the home, and collected more evidence inside. They also towed a car from the family’s garage, and brought in a canine unit. Investigators told WCCB News they were there to conduct another thorough search to make sure nothing is overlooked.
A Few Flurries Possible South Of Charlotte
A coastal area of low pressure continues to move along the Gulf Coast Monday evening. Most of this moisture will stay south of the WCCB Charlotte area during the day Tuesday. The cooling temperatures late Tuesday could meet up with the lingering moisture that makes it to our southernmost counties… that means snow flurries! Accumulation is not expected, but a few flurries are possible.
The West Wins the 4th Annual Queen City Bowl
CHARLOTTE, NC – Over 80 of the best senior high school football players from the around the area competed Saturday in the 4th annual Queen City Bowl. Out of all the players that took part, at least half will be playing at the next level. For some players and parents, it was the last time their sons would play on the gridiron. Either way, the players, parents and everyone involved had a great time. As for the game, both teams started slow with the defenses playing strong and the offenses struggling to move the ball. The West finally got it going on offense and ended up winning this one 21-0. Congratulations to all who took part.
Gaston County Mugshots December 17th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, December 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Christmas At Dollywood – Bahakel Entertainment Special
Join Bahakel Entertainment hosts Anna Kooiman and Greg Rowles as they take you to one of our nation’s most beloved theme parks during this one-hour original special. CHRISTMAS AT DOLLYWOOD airs Christmas Day (December 25th) at 6pm and 10pm on WCCB Charlotte’s CW, with encores airing New Year’s Day (January 1st) at 6pm and 10pm.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Is On Track To Enter The Holiday Weekend Over-Capacity With Dogs
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control’s (AC&C) dog kennels are all filled with dogs waiting for their Christmas miracle, a home. For the past 15 months, AC&C has sent out numerous pleas for adoptions, fosters, and breaking news about the kennels being near or over-capacity while the staff is tasked with making debilitating euthanasia decisions due to the overabundance of stray and owner-surrendered dogs coming into the shelter from the Charlotte Community.
Dying Grandfather Wants Grandson’s Help Pulling Off Prank
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A grandson is torn between honoring his dying grandfathers wish and not going along with it. He says his grandfather is known for being a prankster. The grandson says his grandfather wanted him to take his cellphone and then send text messages to the funeral guests thanking them for coming to the funeral. The grandson thinks the joke is cruel, but when he posted the dilemma on Reddit, many users agreed that the joke was all in good fun.
Investigators Looking For Truck Involved In Deadly Hit & Run In Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER CO., S.C. – Troopers need your help finding the driver of a truck, possibly involved in a deadly hit and run in Lancaster County involving a bicycle. Investigators are looking for a silver 2008 to 2015 Chevy S10 or GMC Sonoma. It may have damage to the driver’s...
