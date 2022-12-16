ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

Man accused of killing 1, injuring 4 in wrong-way crash in Wheat Ridge charged

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48G4YZ_0jlT9V0L00

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – A man accused of killing one person and injuring four others in a wrong-way crash over the Thanksgiving weekend is facing several charges in connection with the crash, including vehicular homicide.

Jonathan Alberto Lozoya Caldera, 29, was allegedly traveling in the wrong direction on I-70 when he struck a truck carrying four people near Kipling, killing a 53-year-old driver. The three passengers inside the truck sustained serious bodily injuries.

Police said all four were family members and some – including the driver – were visiting from Iowa.

Officers suspect alcohol was a contributing factor in the deadly crash.

The suspect, who also sustained serious bodily injuries and remains hospitalized, was charged with one count of vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault, possession of a Schedule II substance with intent to distribute, improper driving on a divided highway, and driving under restraint.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Man gets 48 years for fatal Denver shooting

DENVER — A Denver man was sentenced to 48 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder for a fatal shooting in southwest Denver. On Nov. 12, 2021, Denver police officers responded to an apartment at 1222 S. Federal Blvd., where they found Javier Esparza who was injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman dies after November crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after a crash that happened last month near East Iliff Avenue and South Blackhawk Street. Just before 6 p.m. Nov. 20, a 2021 Subaru sedan made a left turn in front of oncoming traffic and was hit by a 2014 Toyota SUV, according to an investigation by the Aurora Police Department (APD).
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver jury delivers guilty verdict in murder trial

A Denver jury on Monday convicted Arturo Villalobos, 41, of second degree murder. The jury deliberated for four hours before delivering their verdict. Villalobos shot James Nixon, 41, on April 14 after an argument in the 300 block of South Eliot Street — the Athmar Park neighborhood. Just after...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police searching for shooting suspect in Denver

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release. Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Medical episode in courtroom delays verdict in Eaton attempted murder

The verdict in the case of a man accused of driving into a crowd at a Defend the Police rally in Eaton two years ago has been delayed. The Greeley Tribune reports the suspect, Isaiah Cordova, had a medical episode, where he lost consciousness, in the courtroom. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Cordova faces six counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference and seven counts each of assault and menacing. Cordova’s attorney argues his client lost control of his vehicle after someone at the rally threw a bottle and shattered his mirror, causing him to drive up over the curb and into the crowd. Prosecutors argue Cordova was angry after his car was hit and knowingly drove into the crowd. A verdict in the case will now be heard on December 23. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
EATON, CO
9NEWS

Thornton Police searching for missing healthcare worker

DENVER — The Thornton Police Department (TPD) is searching for a missing woman. According to her family, Sarah Hart was last seen on Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. The mother of two, who is a critical care manager at St. Joseph's Hospital in Denver was last seen driving a white Audi Q5.
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Wheat Ridge police react to first vehicle seized under street racing ordinance

A Chevy Camaro is the first vehicle to be seized under a new Wheat Ridge law designed to curb illegal street racing.  "These are bad actors who are driving their cars at high rates of speed," Wheat Ridge Police Chief Chris Murtha said.He went to the city council asking for the authority to seize vehicles involved in disruptive behavior including street racing, drifting, burnouts, and more.In June, the city council approved the vehicular public nuisance ordinance."It targets the vehicle as part of that enterprise so we can target that vehicle with a restraining order," Murtha said. Chief Murtha says...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy