Gallatin County, MT

GCEM offers free mass notification sign-up for

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
Gallatin County Emergency Management offers a Community Notification System which allows people to be directly notified of urgent information within the community.

Officials in Gallatin County can notify the public about things like law enforcement emergencies, natural disasters, severe weather, and road closure. Registered people can also request to receive non-emergent information.

The system is designed to notify those believed to be affected by an incident.

In order to register you must create an account, provide contact information, and chose which locations you are interested in. Signing up is free and Gallatin County Emergency Management says it is one of the best tools they have to directly notify people of incidents.

Messages can be distributed in several different ways which include text, call, email, etc.

Emergency Management Chief Patrick Lonergan says, “Key point is, our most accurate information is for the people who register. People who register are more likely to receive pertinent information directly to them more quickly.”

More information on the Community Notification System can be found online .

