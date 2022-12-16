Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
8 face federal drug-trafficking charges
Eight Burlington residents face charges in federal court as a result of a joint federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington. Six individuals made their initial appearances in federal court at the U. S. Courthouse in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 15: Gilbert Lee...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted by Davenport police in custody
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted by Davenport police is in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Brianna Moss, 30, was wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief.
Police: Man hit cars, officers at Walmart
A man is behind bars after leading West Burlington police on a high-speed chase around town last night following a theft at Walmart. On December 18 at about 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart on W. Agency Road for a report of a theft in progress. Officers spoke with Walmart Asset Protection about […]
ourquadcities.com
Suspect hid in dentists’ office with patients present, police allege
A 33-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he drove a stolen car, ran from it, then tried to hide in a dentists’ office, where he caused thousands of dollars of damage. Travis Baker faces felony charges of first-degree theft, criminal mischief, and control of a...
KWQC
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen in downtown Davenport early Sunday. Police we’re near Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street near the Iowa on-ramp to the Arsenal Bridge. Both Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene around 4 a.m. This is a developing...
KWQC
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
977wmoi.com
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
WQAD
Davenport man shot, killed by police shot at officers during pursuit
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said six officers fired their weapons a total of 53 times. Kenneth Carrol was struck 13 times.
tspr.org
Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations
The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 8-14, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 8-14, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
ourquadcities.com
‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82
Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Man found deceased following domestic disturbance
A Muscatine man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an investigation into a domestic disturbance Thursday night. Investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, at approximately 6:24 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The male had allegedly been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
Comments / 1