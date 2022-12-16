ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

ourquadcities.com

8 face federal drug-trafficking charges

Eight Burlington residents face charges in federal court as a result of a joint federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington. Six individuals made their initial appearances in federal court at the U. S. Courthouse in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 15: Gilbert Lee...
BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Police: Man hit cars, officers at Walmart

A man is behind bars after leading West Burlington police on a high-speed chase around town last night following a theft at Walmart. On December 18 at about 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart on W. Agency Road for a report of a theft in progress. Officers spoke with Walmart Asset Protection about […]
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen in downtown Davenport early Sunday. Police we’re near Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street near the Iowa on-ramp to the Arsenal Bridge. Both Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene around 4 a.m. This is a developing...
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County

On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations

The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
MACOMB, IL
ourquadcities.com

‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82

Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
DAVENPORT, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Man found deceased following domestic disturbance

A Muscatine man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an investigation into a domestic disturbance Thursday night. Investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, at approximately 6:24 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The male had allegedly been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
MUSCATINE, IA

