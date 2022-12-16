Tonight City Council approved a $7.4 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create and preserve affordable housing in Lancaster City. In total, the investment in nine organizations will create 85 new affordable housing units and preserve 443 affordable housing units through renovation.. “This historic investment in affordable housing is exactly what our city needs. While Lancaster has seen so much progress, our path forward must include a comprehensive strategy around creating and maintaining affordable housing. Today, we are taking a big step closer to meeting the need and that is worth celebrating,” said Mayor Danene Sorace.. The allocations are as follows:. Chestnut Housing Corporation: funding in the amount of $550,000.00 for the construction of 8 new units; restoration & remodeling of 607-609 Rockland Ave into affordable housing.. Community Basics, Inc.: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the construction of 9 new units; build transitional housing with supportive services at 759 Manor Street for homeless young adults and those aging out of foster care.. Lancaster City Housing Authority: funding in the amount of $1,050,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 270 units; renovations including a roof replacement and new HVAC.. Lancaster/Lebanon Habitat for Humanity: funding in the amount of $450,000.00 supporting 7 new units; support land development for owner-occupied housing at 913 Wheatland Ave and rehab properties on Fremont, Poplar, and St. Joseph Streets.. Partners with Purpose: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 97 units; renovation of scattered site units.. SACA Development Corporation: funding in the amount of $850,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 30 units; renovation of housing at the General Cigar Place property at 453 S. Lime Street.. SDL DEVCO, LLC: funding in the amount of $2,000,000.00 for the construction of 45 new units; incorporating 45 affordable units to the Stockyards project.. Tenfold: funding in the amount of $1,000,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 46 units; renovation of the Transitional Living Center at 105 E. King Street.. YWCA Lancaster: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the construction of 16 new units; renovations to add transitional living units at YWCA’s N. Lime Street headquarters.. Learn more about the City of Lancaster’s American Rescue Plan funds at cityoflancasterpa.com/arpa.. The post City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing appeared first on City of Lancaster, PA.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO