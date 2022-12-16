Read full article on original website
Aileen
3d ago
Just like most people: struggling! Oh, the company gave us a 50¢ raise, while the prices of ESSENTIAL ITEMS have risen 100%/+? It makes sense, if you don’t think about it.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
A Blast from the Past: Oreo Cheesecake Cookies, a Delicious Holiday TreatMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Tourist or Local: This is Where You Can Ride an Amish Buggy in Lancaster During The Holiday SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch TreatMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Lancaster City Restaurants and Bars Worth Visiting in DecemberMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WGAL
Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York
YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
Dauphin County drive-thru donation event continues to make a difference for local families
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A holiday event in Harrisburg is marking 14 years of giving back to the Dauphin County community. The annual drive-thru donation parade at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex is continuing to benefit underprivileged local families each year. Hundreds of families, including more than 1,500 children...
Lancaster County non-profit delivers hundreds of holiday meals
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — More than 200 volunteers gathered inside Mission Church in Lampeter Township, Lancaster County at 5 a.m. to unload trucks full of food. Lancaster Project for the Needy has been delivering Christmas meal to families in the county for more than 35 years. "There's a lot...
WGAL
West Shore Home donates $10K and more than 3,000 toys to Toys for Tots
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A big donation will help make sure children get holiday toys. West Shore Home, based in Mechanicsburg, donated $10,000 and more than 3,000 toys to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. "Teams like West Shore Home, they have a great, great message and from...
Wrightsville resident Steve Webb's woodworking creations give Santa a run for his money
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania Vietnam Veteran might be giving Santa a run for his money this season. Steve Webb, of Wrightsville, says he creates between 400 and 500 wooden toys and boxes in his shop every year. FOX43 Photojournalist Zach Wynn met with Webb to capture his...
WGAL
Amazon makes $25,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. — Amazon made a big donation to the Ronald McDonald House in Hershey. The check was for $25,000 from Amazon sites in Dauphin, York and Cumberland counties. The Ronald McDonald House supports families whose children are being treated at Penn State Children's Hospital and Lancaster General Hospital.
WGAL
Lancaster County woman answers Braille letters to Santa
LANCASTER, Pa. — Writing a letter to Santa is a holiday tradition for many children. It's not easy for everyone, but now those who are blind and visually impaired can take part. Erika Rothermel is busy this holiday season. At VisionCorps in Lancaster, she's known as the head elf.
Harrisburg cathedral gives those in need a warm and safe space this winter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the frigid temperatures stick around in south-central Pennsylvania, a local church is making sure everyone in need is warm this winter season. The St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg opened a warming shelter for women and children on Dec. 18. From snacks and hygiene products...
qhubonews.com
City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing
Tonight City Council approved a $7.4 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create and preserve affordable housing in Lancaster City. In total, the investment in nine organizations will create 85 new affordable housing units and preserve 443 affordable housing units through renovation.. “This historic investment in affordable housing is exactly what our city needs. While Lancaster has seen so much progress, our path forward must include a comprehensive strategy around creating and maintaining affordable housing. Today, we are taking a big step closer to meeting the need and that is worth celebrating,” said Mayor Danene Sorace.. The allocations are as follows:. Chestnut Housing Corporation: funding in the amount of $550,000.00 for the construction of 8 new units; restoration & remodeling of 607-609 Rockland Ave into affordable housing.. Community Basics, Inc.: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the construction of 9 new units; build transitional housing with supportive services at 759 Manor Street for homeless young adults and those aging out of foster care.. Lancaster City Housing Authority: funding in the amount of $1,050,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 270 units; renovations including a roof replacement and new HVAC.. Lancaster/Lebanon Habitat for Humanity: funding in the amount of $450,000.00 supporting 7 new units; support land development for owner-occupied housing at 913 Wheatland Ave and rehab properties on Fremont, Poplar, and St. Joseph Streets.. Partners with Purpose: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 97 units; renovation of scattered site units.. SACA Development Corporation: funding in the amount of $850,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 30 units; renovation of housing at the General Cigar Place property at 453 S. Lime Street.. SDL DEVCO, LLC: funding in the amount of $2,000,000.00 for the construction of 45 new units; incorporating 45 affordable units to the Stockyards project.. Tenfold: funding in the amount of $1,000,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 46 units; renovation of the Transitional Living Center at 105 E. King Street.. YWCA Lancaster: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the construction of 16 new units; renovations to add transitional living units at YWCA’s N. Lime Street headquarters.. Learn more about the City of Lancaster’s American Rescue Plan funds at cityoflancasterpa.com/arpa.. The post City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing appeared first on City of Lancaster, PA.
Distribution to be discontinued, but food bank items increasing at Neighbor Helping Neighbor
Neighbor Helping Neighbor (NHN) Food Bank at 300A South Carlisle St., New Bloomfield, is tightening its belt. Due to rising costs across the board and a lack of participation, the food bank will discontinue its monthly food distributions around the county on Jan. 1. Dedicated to their mission, however, the nonprofit will be using the funds saved from the elimination of the program to increase the number of food items each shopper will receive at the food bank.
abc27.com
Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
Cracker Barrel waitresses receive generous tip in Harford County
Barb Harris had an idea. She rounded up two wise men, (her son and friend), and 22 wiser women to have breakfast together.
City law written in 1978 impacting York City Police department today
YORK, Pa. — One hundred police officers. That's the maximum number of officers the York City Police Department can have, according to Article 145 of the city’s codified ordinances. The language written in 1978 remains today as gun violence surges nationwide. A 2020 York College study on gun...
abc27.com
York Factory Whistle gets ready for Christmas concert
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas is less than a week away, which means the York Factory Whistle is getting ready for its annual Christmas Concert. Christmas carols played with the whistle have been a holiday tradition since 1955. Donald Ryan took over the role after his father. On...
abc27.com
Traditions Bank opening a new location in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFEILD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Traditions Bank announced that they will be constructing a second Lancaster-based location. Traditions Bank already has a branch in Lancaster, which opened back in April 2021 and is located on 1687 Oregon Pike. According to Traditions Bank, the new 2,625 square foot location will be built on 2160 State Road, right next to Sheetz, in East Hempfield Township.
WGAL
U Street Media brings the holidays to Lancaster
U Street Media hosted its 2nd annual holiday extravaganza on Sunday in partnership with the NAACP Lancaster branch. The event included a toy drive distribution, free haircuts for girls and boys, and mini manicures. There was also holiday music, a free raffle, and storytime with Santa. “They are really appreciative,...
abc27.com
Gettysburg National Park shares update on Little Round Top rehab project
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Park is five months into a nearly two-year-long restoration of Little Round Top. On Monday the park shared an update on the project. In a time-lapse video shared on social media, crews could be seen replacing a walking path that was overgrown. The...
lebtown.com
Wing Wars Season 2: A winner is declared (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Lancaster Farming
Goshorn Boys Are Ready to Show Pigs at Pennsylvania Farm Show
PORT ROYAL, Pa. — It doesn’t take much to make the Goshorn brothers happy about showing their pigs. Kaiden, 11, and Kase, 9, of Port Royal, will be showing together at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg in early January. This is Kaiden’s second time showing and Kase’s first. The boys are showing their pigs in the arena this year and are hoping to bring home a prize. Even if they don’t win a top spot, they will be smiling at the opportunity.
Update: Missing teen at Pine Grove Furnace Park located safely
GARDNERS, Pa. — Update, 1:30 pm.: State Police report Rissler has been located safely. Police did not provide any further details. Update, 10:50 a.m.: PSP officials believe they have made phone contact with Rissler. Authorities are pausing search operations until they can make physical contact with the teen to...
