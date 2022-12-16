ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 12

Aileen
3d ago

Just like most people: struggling! Oh, the company gave us a 50¢ raise, while the prices of ESSENTIAL ITEMS have risen 100%/+? It makes sense, if you don’t think about it.

WGAL

Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York

YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Amazon makes $25,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. — Amazon made a big donation to the Ronald McDonald House in Hershey. The check was for $25,000 from Amazon sites in Dauphin, York and Cumberland counties. The Ronald McDonald House supports families whose children are being treated at Penn State Children's Hospital and Lancaster General Hospital.
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County woman answers Braille letters to Santa

LANCASTER, Pa. — Writing a letter to Santa is a holiday tradition for many children. It's not easy for everyone, but now those who are blind and visually impaired can take part. Erika Rothermel is busy this holiday season. At VisionCorps in Lancaster, she's known as the head elf.
LANCASTER, PA
qhubonews.com

City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing

Tonight City Council approved a $7.4 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create and preserve affordable housing in Lancaster City. In total, the investment in nine organizations will create 85 new affordable housing units and preserve 443 affordable housing units through renovation.. “This historic investment in affordable housing is exactly what our city needs. While Lancaster has seen so much progress, our path forward must include a comprehensive strategy around creating and maintaining affordable housing. Today, we are taking a big step closer to meeting the need and that is worth celebrating,” said Mayor Danene Sorace.. The allocations are as follows:. Chestnut Housing Corporation: funding in the amount of $550,000.00 for the construction of 8 new units; restoration & remodeling of 607-609 Rockland Ave into affordable housing.. Community Basics, Inc.: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the construction of 9 new units; build transitional housing with supportive services at 759 Manor Street for homeless young adults and those aging out of foster care.. Lancaster City Housing Authority: funding in the amount of $1,050,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 270 units; renovations including a roof replacement and new HVAC.. Lancaster/Lebanon Habitat for Humanity: funding in the amount of $450,000.00 supporting 7 new units; support land development for owner-occupied housing at 913 Wheatland Ave and rehab properties on Fremont, Poplar, and St. Joseph Streets.. Partners with Purpose: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 97 units; renovation of scattered site units.. SACA Development Corporation: funding in the amount of $850,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 30 units; renovation of housing at the General Cigar Place property at 453 S. Lime Street.. SDL DEVCO, LLC: funding in the amount of $2,000,000.00 for the construction of 45 new units; incorporating 45 affordable units to the Stockyards project.. Tenfold: funding in the amount of $1,000,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 46 units; renovation of the Transitional Living Center at 105 E. King Street.. YWCA Lancaster: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the construction of 16 new units; renovations to add transitional living units at YWCA’s N. Lime Street headquarters.. Learn more about the City of Lancaster’s American Rescue Plan funds at cityoflancasterpa.com/arpa.. The post City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing appeared first on City of Lancaster, PA.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Distribution to be discontinued, but food bank items increasing at Neighbor Helping Neighbor

Neighbor Helping Neighbor (NHN) Food Bank at 300A South Carlisle St., New Bloomfield, is tightening its belt. Due to rising costs across the board and a lack of participation, the food bank will discontinue its monthly food distributions around the county on Jan. 1. Dedicated to their mission, however, the nonprofit will be using the funds saved from the elimination of the program to increase the number of food items each shopper will receive at the food bank.
NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA
abc27.com

Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York Factory Whistle gets ready for Christmas concert

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas is less than a week away, which means the York Factory Whistle is getting ready for its annual Christmas Concert. Christmas carols played with the whistle have been a holiday tradition since 1955. Donald Ryan took over the role after his father. On...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Traditions Bank opening a new location in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFEILD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Traditions Bank announced that they will be constructing a second Lancaster-based location. Traditions Bank already has a branch in Lancaster, which opened back in April 2021 and is located on 1687 Oregon Pike. According to Traditions Bank, the new 2,625 square foot location will be built on 2160 State Road, right next to Sheetz, in East Hempfield Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

U Street Media brings the holidays to Lancaster

U Street Media hosted its 2nd annual holiday extravaganza on Sunday in partnership with the NAACP Lancaster branch. The event included a toy drive distribution, free haircuts for girls and boys, and mini manicures. There was also holiday music, a free raffle, and storytime with Santa. “They are really appreciative,...
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

Wing Wars Season 2: A winner is declared (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
Lancaster Farming

Goshorn Boys Are Ready to Show Pigs at Pennsylvania Farm Show

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — It doesn’t take much to make the Goshorn brothers happy about showing their pigs. Kaiden, 11, and Kase, 9, of Port Royal, will be showing together at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg in early January. This is Kaiden’s second time showing and Kase’s first. The boys are showing their pigs in the arena this year and are hoping to bring home a prize. Even if they don’t win a top spot, they will be smiling at the opportunity.
HARRISBURG, PA

