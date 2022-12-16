Read full article on original website
Man, 36, beaten, robbed inside Brooklyn deli, 2 suspects sought
The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted for beating a man during a robbery in a deli last month in Brooklyn, authorities said.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Man, 26, Fatally Shot at 2650 Briggs Avenue
The NYPD said a man was fatally shot in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx on Sunday morning. Police said officers responded to a 911 call regarding a male who had been shot inside [2650 Briggs Avenue] on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 11.13 a.m. “Upon arrival, they discovered a 26-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body,” a police spokesperson said. “EMS transported the male to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC SHOOTINGS | Two men killed in separate shootings in the Bronx and Manhattan
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Gunfire broke out in Manhattan and the Bronx on Thursday, leaving two men dead and another injured in separate incidents. At 4:06 p.m. on Dec. 15, officers from the 34th Precinct responded...
norwoodnews.org
Pelham Gardens: Murder Investigation Opened after Man is Fatally Shot
The NYPD has launched a homicide investigation after a man found with fatal gunshot wounds to the chest in the Pelham Gardens section of The Bronx died on Saturday. Police said that on Saturday, Dec. 17, at around 7.29 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man who had been shot at 2931 Morgan Avenue, in the 49th Precinct.
Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say
PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD
HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
pix11.com
MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD
CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
MTA worker attacked, suspect pulled from under subway car in Chelsea
Police tracked the suspect down, pulled him out from under a subway car and took him into custody. The arrest was caught on camera.
Police investigating deadly shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Pelham Garden section.Police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the chest on Morgan Avenue near Arnow Avenue. The man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but did not survive.Details are sketchy. Police say the shooter knew the victim.A woman, who says she is the wife of the victim, spoke to CBS2's Christine Sloan about some kind hostility between her husband and the suspect."It's my husband. It's my husband. We were supposed to move two weeks, and I'm a widow now. I'm a widow now with four boys. I can't believe this," she said."Who shot him?" Sloan asked."I don't know. I don't want say. I wasn't there," the woman said.Police say the suspect fled the scene.No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Man, 51, dies after slashed in neck on East Village street, attacker at large
Police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was slashed in the neck on an East Village street early Monday, authorities said.
norwoodnews.org
Mt. Hope: Man Sought following Burglary of Residential Building
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached photos who is sought in connection to a burglary that occurred in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx. It was reported to police that on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at approximately 4.40 p.m.,...
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Search for Missing Woman, 39
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a person reported missing on Friday, Dec. 16, who lives in Fordham Manor. It was reported to police that Esmeralda Tejada, 39, of 2609 Briggs Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, at approximately 8 a.m. inside her home. She is described as female, is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, Hispanic, weighs around 180 pounds and has a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, gray skirt and black sneakers.
Bronx man fatally shot after dispute with neighbor over noise: report
A 39-year-old man was shot to death in front of his Bronx home Saturday night after an ongoing dispute with his neighbor, police said.
Woman punches 75-year-old Brooklyn employee while robbing store
A 75-year-old employee of a Brooklyn corner store was assaulted after he tried to stop a thief on Friday night, police said.
evgrieve.com
[Updating] Man found dead with a slash wound to his neck on Avenue A
The body of a 51-year-old man with a neck wound was found early this morning on Avenue A between 13th Street and 14th Street. According to ABC 7, the man, whose identity has not been released, was discovered around 1 a.m. outside 214 Avenue A on the east side of the avenue with "a laceration to the neck." Authorities pronounced him dead at Bellevue.
Teen stabbed in Hell's Kitchen; no arrests made
It happened just after 3:30 pm on 50th Street and 9th Ave in Hell's Kitchen.
Yonkers police: Suspect arrested, 2 at large in armed robbery and carjacking
Police say they got a call about a person being robbed at gunpoint on Yonkers Avenue just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Man slashed in the face at Manhattan intersection
A man was slashed in his face on 28th Street and Second Avenue in Kips Bay shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.
Man’s foot severed after being struck by train in Manhattan subway station: NYPD
(PIX11) — A man’s foot was severed after he fell onto subway tracks and was hit by an oncoming train on Saturday, police said. He fell onto the tracks after becoming disoriented, officials said. The incident happened Saturday around 10:25 a.m. inside the Grand Central subway station. The NYPD did not specify which platform the […]
Police ID person of interest after woman stabbed to death inside Midtown homeless shelter
Police have released footage of a woman wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing inside a Midtown shelter on Friday night.
