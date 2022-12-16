NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Pelham Garden section.Police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the chest on Morgan Avenue near Arnow Avenue. The man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but did not survive.Details are sketchy. Police say the shooter knew the victim.A woman, who says she is the wife of the victim, spoke to CBS2's Christine Sloan about some kind hostility between her husband and the suspect."It's my husband. It's my husband. We were supposed to move two weeks, and I'm a widow now. I'm a widow now with four boys. I can't believe this," she said."Who shot him?" Sloan asked."I don't know. I don't want say. I wasn't there," the woman said.Police say the suspect fled the scene.No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO