Bronx, NY

Fordham Manor: Man, 26, Fatally Shot at 2650 Briggs Avenue

The NYPD said a man was fatally shot in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx on Sunday morning. Police said officers responded to a 911 call regarding a male who had been shot inside [2650 Briggs Avenue] on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 11.13 a.m. “Upon arrival, they discovered a 26-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body,” a police spokesperson said. “EMS transported the male to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”
BRONX, NY
Pelham Gardens: Murder Investigation Opened after Man is Fatally Shot

The NYPD has launched a homicide investigation after a man found with fatal gunshot wounds to the chest in the Pelham Gardens section of The Bronx died on Saturday. Police said that on Saturday, Dec. 17, at around 7.29 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man who had been shot at 2931 Morgan Avenue, in the 49th Precinct.
BRONX, NY
Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
BRONX, NY
Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD

HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
MANHATTAN, NY
MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD

CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Police investigating deadly shooting in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Pelham Garden section.Police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the chest on Morgan Avenue near Arnow Avenue. The man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but did not survive.Details are sketchy. Police say the shooter knew the victim.A woman, who says she is the wife of the victim, spoke to CBS2's Christine Sloan about some kind hostility between her husband and the suspect."It's my husband. It's my husband. We were supposed to move two weeks, and I'm a widow now. I'm a widow now with four boys. I can't believe this," she said."Who shot him?" Sloan asked."I don't know. I don't want say. I wasn't there," the woman said.Police say the suspect fled the scene.No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
BRONX, NY
Mt. Hope: Man Sought following Burglary of Residential Building

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached photos who is sought in connection to a burglary that occurred in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx. It was reported to police that on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at approximately 4.40 p.m.,...
BRONX, NY
Fordham Manor: Search for Missing Woman, 39

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a person reported missing on Friday, Dec. 16, who lives in Fordham Manor. It was reported to police that Esmeralda Tejada, 39, of 2609 Briggs Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, at approximately 8 a.m. inside her home. She is described as female, is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, Hispanic, weighs around 180 pounds and has a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, gray skirt and black sneakers.
BRONX, NY
[Updating] Man found dead with a slash wound to his neck on Avenue A

The body of a 51-year-old man with a neck wound was found early this morning on Avenue A between 13th Street and 14th Street. According to ABC 7, the man, whose identity has not been released, was discovered around 1 a.m. outside 214 Avenue A on the east side of the avenue with "a laceration to the neck." Authorities pronounced him dead at Bellevue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

