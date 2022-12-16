Read full article on original website
Headlines: California Might Decriminalize Possession of ‘Magic Mushrooms’ and Other ‘Natural’ Psychedelics
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Sacramento: A new bill supported by healthcare professionals could decriminalize the possession of “magic mushrooms,” ayahuasca, and other psychedelics....
15 Fun New Years Eve Parties In L.A. With Little Or Low Cover
It’s New Year’s Eve. You want to go out, but you’ve been fooled before by exorbitant prix-fixe menus and pricey add-ons for crap Champagne. Maybe you don’t even like Champagne. In any case, we’ve combed the sands of time and the corners of L.A. to find...
Historic South-Central In 2022 ~ Photo Essay
Historic South Central Los Angeles is an area that stretches from Washington Boulevard to Vernon between the 110 freeway and Central Ave. From the businesses and vendors that line Central Avenue to the structures along Main Street, this part of the city is a fluid mix of residential, industrial, and entrepreneurial. Although it is bordered by two of the most heavily gentrified parts of the city, Downtown L.A. and University Park/USC, Historic South Central has remained relatively unchanged in recent years. As a result, it is one of the few working-class neighborhoods that remain in Los Angeles today. – Kwasi Boyd-Bouldin.
The Seven Best Tacos in Historic South-Central
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia guide and history on our neighborhood page.
Headlines: L.A.’s ‘Patron Saint of the 110 Freeway’ Is Retiring After 37 Years In the L.A. Chamber Orchestra
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and remember to always look at it closely. —Studio City: Universal Studios has announced the opening of Nintendo World will be on...
Historic South-Central: Nine Things You Didn’t Know About the Neighborhood’s History
L.A. TACO is on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and celebrate how each and every neighborhood makes our fine city the best in the world.
Headlines: Arts District Taquero Injured Trying to Stop Generator Thief
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Karen Bass is officially the new Mayor of Los Angeles and plans to “declare a state of emergency on...
Morena Mía: The Queer Latina Brand Preserving Vaquero Culture and ‘Making the Barrio Their Runway’
If there’s anything that the Bésame Mucho festival brought to light, it has to be how younger generations of Mexican Americans are now more than ever embracing both the old and new when it comes to fashion and music. In return, you get people who are transforming vaquero culture and making it their own.
The Sunday Photo Essay: Inglewood In 2022
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories and photo essays of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and celebrate how each and every neighborhood makes our fine city the best in the world.
Headlines: Attorney for LAPD Officer Killed By Colleague During Training In Elysian Park Says ‘It Smacks of a Cover Up’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. The family of Houston Tipping, an LAPD officer who died during a training exercise earlier this year, accused the...
Headlines: Long Beach to Get More Than $7 Million in Lawsuit Against Monsanto; Snow In L.A. Mountains
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Long Beach: The City of Long Beach received more than $7 million in a class action settlement with Monsanto...
A Running List of L.A. Restaurants That I Still Love Despite Mediocre Food
I posted this on Twitter last week. Everyone has a favorite place like this. I have two: Casa Vega, where the cuisine is what a recent transplant from Iowa sixty years ago might think Mexican food is supposed to be, and Edendale, which always has only one good thing on the menu, but the minute too many people figure out what that dish is, they eighty-six it. It’s as if the management wants their dining room to be empty all the time—which, if true, would be a decision I support because the Edendale vibe is well-served by its never being crowded.
Headlines: Guerrilla Tacos Gets a New Chef; Shrooms Are Safer Than Weed
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Arts District: The Los Angeles taco institution Guerrilla Tacos has promoted former Executive Sous Chef Crystal Espinoza to Culinary...
Pachuco Supply Co.: Preserving Corrido and Lowrider Culture Through Handmade Hats in Boyle Heights
“For some, these hats are a way of invoking the spirit of someone who has passed,” Gilberto Marquez owner of Pachuco Supply Co. said while steaming and molding a tejana in his studio in Boyle Heights. “For me, it’s a connection to my ancestors, my grandparents, and my father...
Mother of High School Girl Who Overdosed Files Potential Landmark Lawsuit Against LAUSD
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s education column, “The L.A. Public School Report,” made possible by Great Public Schools Now. Nearly four months after the death of Melanie Ramos, the 15-year-old Helen Bernstein High School student who overdosed on what is believed to be Percocet pills laced with Fentanyl, her mother, Elena Perez, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Headlines: L.A. Street Vendors Sue City Over ‘No Vending’ Zones
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Hollywood: A group of street vendors and community groups filed a lawsuit against the City of L.A. for unlawful...
Headlines: Father of Dead One-Year-Old Child Found at L.A. River in Long Beach Arrested, Believed to Have Thrown Her Off a Bridge
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Florence-Firestone: A woman in her thirties was shot multiple times and killed shortly after 6 pm on Tuesday. [KTLA]
Headlines: L.A. Named “California’s Least Affordable Place;” Working Out While High Now Trendy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California Governor Gavin Newsom launches a campaign today to penalize oil companies, who have earned record profits amid punishing...
The Seven Best Tacos In Inglewood
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia guide and history on our neighborhood page.
Six of the Best Skate Spots in L.A. (and One in O.C.) Featured in Nyjah Huston’s Latest Video Parts
Nyjah Huston’s most recent video, ‘Need That,’ opens with the pro skater attempting to nollie onto an 18-stair handrail at Franklin High School in Highland Park. The 28-year-old loses his board and tumbles down the terrifyingly steep set of stairs. As he makes contact with the ground, he rolls to his side and then immediately pops back up to his feet. “Oh! I’m good,” Huston says, clearly in a bit of pain, before he retrieves his Monster Energy baseball hat and climbs back up the goliath set of stairs, presumably to give it another go.
