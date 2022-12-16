ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headlines: California Might Decriminalize Possession of ‘Magic Mushrooms’ and Other ‘Natural’ Psychedelics

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Sacramento: A new bill supported by healthcare professionals could decriminalize the possession of “magic mushrooms,” ayahuasca, and other psychedelics....
Historic South-Central In 2022 ~ Photo Essay

Historic South Central Los Angeles is an area that stretches from Washington Boulevard to Vernon between the 110 freeway and Central Ave. From the businesses and vendors that line Central Avenue to the structures along Main Street, this part of the city is a fluid mix of residential, industrial, and entrepreneurial. Although it is bordered by two of the most heavily gentrified parts of the city, Downtown L.A. and University Park/USC, Historic South Central has remained relatively unchanged in recent years. As a result, it is one of the few working-class neighborhoods that remain in Los Angeles today. – Kwasi Boyd-Bouldin.
The Seven Best Tacos in Historic South-Central

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia guide and history on our neighborhood page.
The Sunday Photo Essay: Inglewood In 2022

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories and photo essays of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and celebrate how each and every neighborhood makes our fine city the best in the world.
A Running List of L.A. Restaurants That I Still Love Despite Mediocre Food

I posted this on Twitter last week. Everyone has a favorite place like this. I have two: Casa Vega, where the cuisine is what a recent transplant from Iowa sixty years ago might think Mexican food is supposed to be, and Edendale, which always has only one good thing on the menu, but the minute too many people figure out what that dish is, they eighty-six it. It’s as if the management wants their dining room to be empty all the time—which, if true, would be a decision I support because the Edendale vibe is well-served by its never being crowded.
Mother of High School Girl Who Overdosed Files Potential Landmark Lawsuit Against LAUSD

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s education column, “The L.A. Public School Report,” made possible by Great Public Schools Now. Nearly four months after the death of Melanie Ramos, the 15-year-old Helen Bernstein High School student who overdosed on what is believed to be Percocet pills laced with Fentanyl, her mother, Elena Perez, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District.
The Seven Best Tacos In Inglewood

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia guide and history on our neighborhood page.
Six of the Best Skate Spots in L.A. (and One in O.C.) Featured in Nyjah Huston’s Latest Video Parts

Nyjah Huston’s most recent video, ‘Need That,’ opens with the pro skater attempting to nollie onto an 18-stair handrail at Franklin High School in Highland Park. The 28-year-old loses his board and tumbles down the terrifyingly steep set of stairs. As he makes contact with the ground, he rolls to his side and then immediately pops back up to his feet. “Oh! I’m good,” Huston says, clearly in a bit of pain, before he retrieves his Monster Energy baseball hat and climbs back up the goliath set of stairs, presumably to give it another go.
L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

