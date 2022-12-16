COVID-19 transmission rates 'High' in Silver Bow County

BUTTE — The risk of community transmission of COVID-19 is high in Butte right now, according to the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department.

Other counties reporting high transmission rates include Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Golden Valley, Big Horn, Powder River, Custer, Prairie, Garfield, Chouteau, Daniels and Sheridan.

The state reported 1,094 new cases in Montana for the last week. Yellowstone County reported the most new cases with 321 active and 178 newly reported.

Gallatin County reported 99 new cases and Silver Bow reported 42 new cases.

In Montana, 3,614 people have died from COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,778 people have been hospitalized.

If you are at high risk of getting very sick, officials urge you to consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed. You should also wear a high-quality mask or respirator.

For more information about the transmission level and how you can avoid COVID-19, click here.