Historical buildings to get facelift with help of tax credit
(WKBN) — Numerous buildings in the Valley can expect to see some updates as recipients of a historic preservation tax credit. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted Tuesday announced state support for 54 rehabilitation projects that will restore 57 historic buildings across Ohio. The projects are expected to leverage approximately $1.01 billion in private investment.
Judge OKs early release for woman who mishandled baby’s death
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Springfield Township woman convicted of mishandling her newborn baby’s dead body has been released early from a prison in Marysville, Ohio, where she was being held. An attorney for Savannah Devlin, 36, filed a motion for judicial release in September. On Monday, Mahoning...
Holiday disaster: Don’t let your pipes clog
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A house full of guests, and the last thing you want is a clogged drain. It’s a common problem over the holidays because many people make mistakes when it comes to getting rid of cooking grease and food. Aqua Ohio is reminding everyone what...
Safe Exchange Zone designated at Champion Police Dept.
(WKBN) – The Champion Police Department is now a designated Community Safe Exchange Zone. The area is near the flag pole in the parking lot and is video-monitored 24/7. The community can utilize the area for things such as online purchases or custody exchanges. The police department urges everyone...
Crews preparing for end-of-the-week winter storm
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Our meteorologists aren’t the only ones monitoring this impending storm. Road crews and utility workers are also watching the forecast and preparing for whatever comes our way. Spokespeople with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and FirstEnergy say they’ve been watching the forecast and...
A call for chimney maintenance after fire destroys local home
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Fire destroyed a home on Felger Road in Springfield Township this past weekend. Firefighters believe it started near a wood burner. Now, they’re warning people to make sure chimneys are ready to go as the temperature is expected to drop later this week.
