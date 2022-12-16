Read full article on original website
WGAL
Motorcyclist dies in crash in York County
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in York County. It happened early Monday in the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Road in York Township. The coroner said it appears that 28-year-old Kenneth Hagens slid across a patch of ice, causing him to lose control.
abc27.com
York County man killed in early morning motorcycle crash
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has died after a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. According to the York County Coroner’s office, the deputy coroner responded to the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Road at 12:28 a.m. on Monday. The coroner’s office says, citing...
Coroner called to motorcycle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to York County 911 Dispatch, the coroner was called to a motorcycle crash shortly before midnight on Dec. 18. Emergency responders were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Camp Betty Washington Road in York Township at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. There is no word...
WGAL
Man reported missing in Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County found safe
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: A 19-year-old man reported missing in Cumberland County has been found safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Crews had been searching for hours for Luke Rissler. Troopers didn't say where he was located.
Update: Missing teen at Pine Grove Furnace Park located safely
GARDNERS, Pa. — Update, 1:30 pm.: State Police report Rissler has been located safely. Police did not provide any further details. Update, 10:50 a.m.: PSP officials believe they have made phone contact with Rissler. Authorities are pausing search operations until they can make physical contact with the teen to...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
----------------------------------------------- Butler, Mahanoy, West Mahanoy, Ryan and Rush Twps. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ------------------------------ Frailey Twp. Road name: Interstate 81 South. Between: Exit 116 (PA 901) and Exit 104 (PA 125) Type of work: Crack Sealing. Restriction: Southbound...
abc27.com
Tractor trailer fire closed portion of I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that occurred on Interstate 83 during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 18 in York County. According to State Police, the fire occurred around mile marker 36 near Fairview Township, York County....
York County family loses home to early morning fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family lost their home to an early morning fire on Tuesday. Crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Old Orchard Road in Springettsbury Township shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 20 for a residential fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The family...
WGAL
Police search for missing person in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are looking for a missing woman. Shippensburg police said they are searching for 26-year-old Kellsey Koller. Police said her disappearance is not considered suspicious but are concerned for her welfare. If anyone has information regarding Koller, they are asked to contact...
fox29.com
Person hit by train near SEPTA station in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - An investigation is underway after officials say a person was struck by a SEPTA train Saturday night. The incident occurred on the tracks of the Lansdale/Doylestown Line near the North Wales station around 6:30 p.m. Officials say the person is alive at a local hospital, but their...
WGAL
Police seek thief who stole packages from home in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are asking for help identifying the person who stole packages from the doorstep of a home. The theft happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Kensington Place in Silver Spring Township. The person was driving a dark-colored...
WGAL
Police investigate reported stabbing in Conewago Township, York County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Conewago Township. Police were called around 2:37 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Kentwell Drive, according to emergency dispatchers. It's not clear how many people were injured or if a suspect is in...
WGAL
Man charged with attempted homicide after shooting in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is charged with attempted homicide. Lower Paxton Township police said Aaron Rios, 43, shot a person in the shoulder during a fight around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Chelton Avenue. According to a criminal complaint, the victim told...
WGAL
Early morning barn fire in Cumberland County
In Cumberland County, crews responded to a barn fire just before 6:30 Sunday morning. County control says the fire was in the 800 block of West Old York Road in Dickinson Township. County control says no one was injured, and there were no reports of any animals inside. The scene...
lebtown.com
Annville Township and Palmyra Borough advance plan to consolidate police forces
Two of the three municipalities that recently conducted a regional police force study are moving forward with plans to consolidate their forces, potentially as soon as 2024. Annville Township and Palmyra Borough officials are working on a charter, or set of rules, that would guide their regionalization efforts. The third municipality, South Annville Township, has withdrawn its interest.
WYFF4.com
'I felt the wings hit the back of my seat': Woman's rescue of injured hawk turns into wild ride
Pa. — Sometimes, a good deed turns into quite a story. A Pennsylvania woman has a tale to tell about her drive through Lancaster County along with an injured hawk. The red-tailed hawk is recovering at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center after being hit by a car. "I just...
abc27.com
Dauphin County restaurant burglarized, cash stolen
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating the burglary of a restaurant. According to police, a man forced his way into The Wharf Bar & Grille around 3 a.m. on December 17. The suspect stole money from a cash register before fleeing from the building located...
City law written in 1978 impacting York City Police department today
YORK, Pa. — One hundred police officers. That's the maximum number of officers the York City Police Department can have, according to Article 145 of the city’s codified ordinances. The language written in 1978 remains today as gun violence surges nationwide. A 2020 York College study on gun...
Girl reported missing from Dauphin County
This post has been updated to reflect corrected information shared by police. Update 9:50 p.m.: Police say Manjilla Gurung has been found. Police in Swatara Township are looking for a 12-year-old girl who rode the bus to middle school on Monday, but never made it to class. Manjilla Gurung, a...
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
