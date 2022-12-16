ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

WGAL

Motorcyclist dies in crash in York County

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in York County. It happened early Monday in the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Road in York Township. The coroner said it appears that 28-year-old Kenneth Hagens slid across a patch of ice, causing him to lose control.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County man killed in early morning motorcycle crash

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has died after a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. According to the York County Coroner’s office, the deputy coroner responded to the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Road at 12:28 a.m. on Monday. The coroner’s office says, citing...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to motorcycle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to York County 911 Dispatch, the coroner was called to a motorcycle crash shortly before midnight on Dec. 18. Emergency responders were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Camp Betty Washington Road in York Township at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. There is no word...
YORK COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week

----------------------------------------------- Butler, Mahanoy, West Mahanoy, Ryan and Rush Twps. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ------------------------------ Frailey Twp. Road name: Interstate 81 South. Between: Exit 116 (PA 901) and Exit 104 (PA 125) Type of work: Crack Sealing. Restriction: Southbound...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Tractor trailer fire closed portion of I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that occurred on Interstate 83 during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 18 in York County. According to State Police, the fire occurred around mile marker 36 near Fairview Township, York County....
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County family loses home to early morning fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family lost their home to an early morning fire on Tuesday. Crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Old Orchard Road in Springettsbury Township shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 20 for a residential fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The family...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police search for missing person in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are looking for a missing woman. Shippensburg police said they are searching for 26-year-old Kellsey Koller. Police said her disappearance is not considered suspicious but are concerned for her welfare. If anyone has information regarding Koller, they are asked to contact...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Early morning barn fire in Cumberland County

In Cumberland County, crews responded to a barn fire just before 6:30 Sunday morning. County control says the fire was in the 800 block of West Old York Road in Dickinson Township. County control says no one was injured, and there were no reports of any animals inside. The scene...
lebtown.com

Annville Township and Palmyra Borough advance plan to consolidate police forces

Two of the three municipalities that recently conducted a regional police force study are moving forward with plans to consolidate their forces, potentially as soon as 2024. Annville Township and Palmyra Borough officials are working on a charter, or set of rules, that would guide their regionalization efforts. The third municipality, South Annville Township, has withdrawn its interest.
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County restaurant burglarized, cash stolen

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating the burglary of a restaurant. According to police, a man forced his way into The Wharf Bar & Grille around 3 a.m. on December 17. The suspect stole money from a cash register before fleeing from the building located...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Girl reported missing from Dauphin County

This post has been updated to reflect corrected information shared by police. Update 9:50 p.m.: Police say Manjilla Gurung has been found. Police in Swatara Township are looking for a 12-year-old girl who rode the bus to middle school on Monday, but never made it to class. Manjilla Gurung, a...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
MIFFLINBURG, PA

