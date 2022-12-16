ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton jury convicts man on firearm and fentanyl distribution charges

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18f3u8_0jlT8YcJ00

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – More than two years after a traffic stop in Hampton that led to an arrest, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a conviction in the case.

Travon Bland is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, 2023 and faces up to 50 years in prison.

A Hampton jury found Bland guilty of drug and firearm charges, specifically possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm on or about the person while possessing fentanyl.

Assistant Attorney General Molly Newton prosecuted the case.

Hampton man convicted of possessing assault rifle, fentanyl

On September 2, 2020, Hampton police officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Bland’s vehicle. During a search, officers removed a bag strapped to Bland, which contained a firearm and 10 pills resembling oxycodone. Testing by the Department of Forensic Science later confirmed the pills contained fentanyl. A Newport News police officer testified that text messages on a cell phone taken from Bland’s vehicle also indicated drug distribution.

“My Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Unit works tirelessly to protect our communities and make our Commonwealth safer. I’m proud of the work they’ve done here to help get fentanyl off our streets and protecting the lives they’ve likely saved by doing so,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Man gets 7 years after killing man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison after he fatally struck a man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk. Judge Mary Jane Hall on Friday sentenced Juan Franklin Ramirez-Urrea, 20, to seven active years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter from driving under the influence, and DUI, back in October, per a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
NORFOLK, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Receiving stolen property charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago. They reported the crime to Officer Jones in Warren County, North Carolina. The caller stated the truck was stolen from his driveway.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth man arrested for online threats, guns seized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man accused of making several online threats is behind bars. The Portsmouth Police Department arrested 41-year-old Torrey Sutton on Saturday and charged him with communicating a threat in writing, which is a Class 5 felony. Investigators said Sutton was arrested after the public alerted police...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth police investigate boy's 'suspicious' death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a boy's death in Portsmouth Monday morning. The Portsmouth Police Department has not shared many details with the public at this time. As of Monday afternoon, we don't know the child's name or age. Police did say that the juvenile walked into a...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police investigate shooting on Goose Circle in Newport News

A police spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that a 24-year-old man sustained non life-threatening injuries from the shooting. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/police-investigate-shooting-on-goose-circle-in-newport-news/. Police investigate shooting on Goose Circle in Newport …. A police spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that a 24-year-old man sustained non life-threatening injuries from the shooting. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/police-investigate-shooting-on-goose-circle-in-newport-news/. College...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash

Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/state-police-speed-alcohol-contributing-factors-in-york-county-crash/. State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors …. Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy