Hampton jury convicts man on firearm and fentanyl distribution charges

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – More than two years after a traffic stop in Hampton that led to an arrest, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a conviction in the case.

Travon Bland is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, 2023 and faces up to 50 years in prison.

A Hampton jury found Bland guilty of drug and firearm charges, specifically possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm on or about the person while possessing fentanyl.

Assistant Attorney General Molly Newton prosecuted the case.

On September 2, 2020, Hampton police officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Bland’s vehicle. During a search, officers removed a bag strapped to Bland, which contained a firearm and 10 pills resembling oxycodone. Testing by the Department of Forensic Science later confirmed the pills contained fentanyl. A Newport News police officer testified that text messages on a cell phone taken from Bland’s vehicle also indicated drug distribution.

“My Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Unit works tirelessly to protect our communities and make our Commonwealth safer. I’m proud of the work they’ve done here to help get fentanyl off our streets and protecting the lives they’ve likely saved by doing so,” said Attorney General Miyares.

