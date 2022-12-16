ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

wogx.com

Video shows suspected burglars crash SUV into Orlando GameStop, police say

Security cameras captured the moment suspects crashed an SUV into a GameStop store in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the masked burglars stole multiple Xbox consoles and gaming accessories and caused $60,000 in damages. So far, no arrests have been made. (Video is courtesy of the Orlando Police Department.)
ORLANDO, FL
Arctic cold air expected for Christmas weekend in Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - BRRR! Christmas weekend across Florida will be downright cold!. Temperatures are expected to drop at least 20 degrees in the Orlando area from Thursday to Christmas Eve, thanks to a late-week Arctic front. The high on Christmas Eve is expected to be 50 degrees with feels-like...
FLORIDA STATE
Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Trial of Florida "Proud Boy" begins Monday

Jury selection begins Monday for a Florida man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach is being tried in Washington, D.C. .after being arrested in Volusia County in January of 2021. Biggs is facing several federal charges, including conspiracy to commit sedition.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

