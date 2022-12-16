Read full article on original website
SunRail train delayed due to police assistance between Lake Mary, Sanford stations
A SunRail train collided with a vehicle in Lake Mary, Florida on Monday. Trains were delayed for several hours while the Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
Video shows suspected burglars crash SUV into Orlando GameStop, police say
Security cameras captured the moment suspects crashed an SUV into a GameStop store in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the masked burglars stole multiple Xbox consoles and gaming accessories and caused $60,000 in damages. So far, no arrests have been made. (Video is courtesy of the Orlando Police Department.)
Passengers frustrated over long lines, missed flight at Orlando airport
Some passengers at Orlando International Airport (MCO) traveling ahead of the holidays were met with long lines and missed flights on Monday, days ahead of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day travel. More than 2 million people are expected to travel through OIA for the holidays.
'I'm very sorry': Man accused of driving into Orlando bar out of jail
A Florida man accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a bar in Orlando told reporters he was sorry, moments after he bonded out of jail. "I can't apologize adequately to the people at the bar...I'm very sorry," said Jackson Click. Officials said four people were hurt.
Driver accused of DUI after crashing truck into Orlando's Hideaway Bar, injuring 4: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The driver accused of crashing a truck into the popular, Hideaway Bar in Orlando Sunday evening is in police custody. Jackson Click, 45, was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on a charge of DUI with serious bodily injury, according to court records. Officers responded to the...
Arctic cold air expected for Christmas weekend in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - BRRR! Christmas weekend across Florida will be downright cold!. Temperatures are expected to drop at least 20 degrees in the Orlando area from Thursday to Christmas Eve, thanks to a late-week Arctic front. The high on Christmas Eve is expected to be 50 degrees with feels-like...
video AdventHealth Orlando: Tips to keep stress levels low during the holidays
The holidays can be stressful. AdventHealth Orlando discusses tips to keep your mental health in check -- and stress levels low -- during the holidays, as well as how to enjoy those treats while keeping your fitness goals aligned. Visit CentralFloridaPrimaryCare.com for more information.
Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Jury selection begins for Ormond Beach 'Proud Boys' member
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection begins Monday for a Florida man and self-proclaimed "Proud Boys" member accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Joseph Biggs, of Ormond Beach, is being tried in Washington, D.C. after being arrested in Volusia County in January 2021. Biggs is facing several...
Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Trial of Florida "Proud Boy" begins Monday
Jury selection begins Monday for a Florida man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach is being tried in Washington, D.C. .after being arrested in Volusia County in January of 2021. Biggs is facing several federal charges, including conspiracy to commit sedition.
US Space Force, youngest military branch, turns 3: Exclusive behind-the-scenes look
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The youngest branch of the military, the U.S. Space Force, turns three-years-old on Tuesday. While the smallest in terms of service members, their mission continues to grow on Florida's Space Coast. Once known as the New Frontier, it is now part of our daily lives. From...
