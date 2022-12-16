ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

Beshear sets special election for vacated Senate seat Feb. 21

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special election for Feb. 21 to fill a vacancy that will occur in the Kentucky Senate shortly after the first of the year. The vacancy, in the 19th State Senate District, is being caused by the impending resignation of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died

This article mentions suicide. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988. A Kentucky state senator announced Tuesday her transgender son, who fought for LGBTQ rights, has died by suicide.  Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, in a statement shared on social media by Kentucky Senate Democrats, said 24-year-old Henry Berg-Rousseau was “a beloved son, brother, […] The post ‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Federal funding available to open new child care centers in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal funding is now available to help Kentucky residents launch new child care options. The Business Partnership Matching grant provides up to $100,000 to help with costs involved in starting a child care center. The intent is to help businesses looking to start child care for their employees.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky utility receives greenlight for advanced meter program

LEXINGTON, Ky. — LG&E and Kentucky Utilities are moving forward with their meter upgrade project providing advanced energy meters to the commonwealth. With the winter comes major temperature drops and changes, which means more energy will be used. LG&E and KU are helping individuals and businesses monitor their usage with upgraded meters.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

Longtime Kentucky horse handler, Wes Lanter, dies at 58

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The horse racing community is mourning the death of beloved handler, Wes Lanter. Lanter got his start at the Kentucky Horse Park and cared for some of Kentucky’s greatest champions, including 1977 Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew. Longtime friend and trainer, Eric Reed, said despite his prowess in handling horses, […]
LEXINGTON, KY
wsonradio.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 15, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on higher-than-expected budget surplus projections; bourbon and spirits industry growth; today’s Kentucky Supreme Court ruling; the First Lady’s toy drive; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; grants to fight sexual assault and violence; efforts to protect youth offenders and juvenile justice staff; and public health. He also named GE Appliances this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Frankfort area pastor plans to teach, encourage potential pastors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A Frankfort pastor whose small church has members who regularly supply pulpits in the Franklin Baptist Association is planning training in 2023 for those interested in preaching and teaching the Bible more effectively. Scott Van Neste, who has been pastor at Bellepoint Baptist Church for...
FRANKFORT, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Time Running Out To Submit Utility Exemption Form

Changes are coming to the Kentucky tax system, and most people across the Commonwealth will be impacted. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky House Bill 8 goes into effect. It will affect how various services are taxed. Thirty-four additional service categories become subject to tax, including ride-share companies and short-term rental...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckylantern.com

Kentucky groups urge lawmakers to reject another income tax cut

A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentuckian David Sawyer helped found AmeriCorps, is remembered for a life of service

This article is reprinted with permission of The Rural Blog, published by the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. David Sawyer, a Kentucky-grown back-to-the-lander who ran a student-service program at Berea College, helped start AmeriCorps and became an international consultant on the environment, civic engagement and a wide range […] The post Kentuckian David Sawyer helped found AmeriCorps, is remembered for a life of service appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
BEREA, KY
KISS 106

Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?

Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
OWENSBORO, KY

