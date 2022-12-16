Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear sets special election for vacated Senate seat Feb. 21
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special election for Feb. 21 to fill a vacancy that will occur in the Kentucky Senate shortly after the first of the year. The vacancy, in the 19th State Senate District, is being caused by the impending resignation of...
WKYT 27
Governor Beshear announces nearly $15.8 million for eviction relief in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear stopped in his hometown of Lexington to announce more than $15 million earmarked for eviction relief in the city. The Governor says these funds will help struggling renters, landlords and homeowners pay the bills. “So today, I’m announcing that we are...
wdrb.com
Controversial new law lets Kentucky jailers charge fees to inmates before conviction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For more than 20 years, Kentucky jailers improperly took millions of dollars in booking fees and daily charges from inmates without a finding of guilt or innocence or a judge’s order, violating a state law passed in 2000. “Jails had been robbing people,” said...
‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died
This article mentions suicide. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988. A Kentucky state senator announced Tuesday her transgender son, who fought for LGBTQ rights, has died by suicide. Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, in a statement shared on social media by Kentucky Senate Democrats, said 24-year-old Henry Berg-Rousseau was “a beloved son, brother, […] The post ‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
kentuckytoday.com
Former retirement official alleges theft of millions from Kentucky Public Pension Authority
FRANKFORT, Ky. - The former chief financial officer for the Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA) has filed a whistleblower lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court accusing his former employer of firing him for calling attention to the embezzlement of millions in retirement funds. Steven Herbert, who served in the position from...
Beshear: Budget surplus justifies pay raise for teachers
He announced an “education first” plan in October that includes a 5% raise for all school employees.
wdrb.com
Federal funding available to open new child care centers in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal funding is now available to help Kentucky residents launch new child care options. The Business Partnership Matching grant provides up to $100,000 to help with costs involved in starting a child care center. The intent is to help businesses looking to start child care for their employees.
These Services Will Be Taxed in Kentucky Starting in January
Now that we are all speeding toward Christmas and the end of the year, what can we look forward to here in Kentucky as far as prices and income taxes in 2023? Well, it's a bit of a double-edged sword. LOWER INCOME TAXES, BUT NEW TAXES FOR SERVICES. So while...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky utility receives greenlight for advanced meter program
LEXINGTON, Ky. — LG&E and Kentucky Utilities are moving forward with their meter upgrade project providing advanced energy meters to the commonwealth. With the winter comes major temperature drops and changes, which means more energy will be used. LG&E and KU are helping individuals and businesses monitor their usage with upgraded meters.
Longtime Kentucky horse handler, Wes Lanter, dies at 58
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The horse racing community is mourning the death of beloved handler, Wes Lanter. Lanter got his start at the Kentucky Horse Park and cared for some of Kentucky’s greatest champions, including 1977 Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew. Longtime friend and trainer, Eric Reed, said despite his prowess in handling horses, […]
wsonradio.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 15, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on higher-than-expected budget surplus projections; bourbon and spirits industry growth; today’s Kentucky Supreme Court ruling; the First Lady’s toy drive; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; grants to fight sexual assault and violence; efforts to protect youth offenders and juvenile justice staff; and public health. He also named GE Appliances this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
kentuckytoday.com
Frankfort area pastor plans to teach, encourage potential pastors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A Frankfort pastor whose small church has members who regularly supply pulpits in the Franklin Baptist Association is planning training in 2023 for those interested in preaching and teaching the Bible more effectively. Scott Van Neste, who has been pastor at Bellepoint Baptist Church for...
harrodsburgherald.com
Time Running Out To Submit Utility Exemption Form
Changes are coming to the Kentucky tax system, and most people across the Commonwealth will be impacted. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky House Bill 8 goes into effect. It will affect how various services are taxed. Thirty-four additional service categories become subject to tax, including ride-share companies and short-term rental...
kentuckylantern.com
Kentucky groups urge lawmakers to reject another income tax cut
A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
kentuckytoday.com
More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
wdrb.com
Kentucky matching program provides nearly $15 million to help employees with child care costs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky program is set to use $15 million to help employers in the state offer their workers money for child care. The main goal of the program is to get more people back to work. "We've got a real chance here, and we need to...
Kentuckian David Sawyer helped found AmeriCorps, is remembered for a life of service
This article is reprinted with permission of The Rural Blog, published by the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. David Sawyer, a Kentucky-grown back-to-the-lander who ran a student-service program at Berea College, helped start AmeriCorps and became an international consultant on the environment, civic engagement and a wide range […] The post Kentuckian David Sawyer helped found AmeriCorps, is remembered for a life of service appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked.
Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?
Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
Comments / 2