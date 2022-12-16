Read full article on original website
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Seahawks Week 16 injury report: 7 players sit out Tuesday practice
The Seahawks have moved up their normal practice schedule this week as they prepare to take on the Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday. Seven players sat out today’s practice, including Ryan Neal and Ken Walker. Here’s our first injury updates of the week. Player Injury Tue Wed...
Leonard Williams finally gets chance to chase ring with Giants on cusp of playoffs
Leonard Williams still remembers the empty flight home from Buffalo, the last regular-season game of his rookie season with the Jets, when Ryan Fitzgerald imploded with three interceptions in the fourth quarter and there would be no playoff berth. “It was just me thinking about like, ‘Wow, the season’s actually over’” Williams told The Post. “It was crazy ‘cause I felt like we were having such a good season and in my head I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re going to the playoffs.’ And for it to end that way was kinda sad. But at the same time because we did good, I...
Concerns over Carlos Correa's physical forces Giants to postpone his introduction, sources tell AP
Concerns over the former Astros star's physical are at the center of Tuesday's postponement, sources told the Associated Press.
'NFL Sunday Ticket' fight appears to have new front-runner
Google's YouTube has reportedly emerged as the front-runner to acquire rights to the NFL's "Sunday Ticket" service after years of it being with DirecTV.
Steelers QB Pickett to return from concussion vs. Raiders
PITTSBURGH -- After being sidelined with his second concussion in eight weeks, Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. As of Monday afternoon, Pickett remained in the concussion protocol. But Tomlin said if the team practiced Monday, Pickett would be a full participant.
Raiders activate WR Hunter Renfrow, TE Darren Waller off IR
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders activated two Pro Bowlers off injured reserve Saturday, tight end Darren Waller (left hamstring) and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow (oblique), in time for Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. While both players signed contract extensions this offseason, the...
49ers' Armstead calls $300K rookie dinner a 'prank'
The NFL rookie dinner with the astronomical tab is now a time-honored tradition. The drinks flow, veterans order porterhouses and lobsters and any other high-price menu items and rookies pick up the bill. It's a well-worn "welcome to the league" move. Veteran defensive linemen for the San Francisco 49ers took...
NFL Week 15 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
Welcome to Week 15of the 2022 NFL season, where the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. On Thursday, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy helped the San Francisco 49ers clinch the NFC West by beating the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. Saturday's three-game slate started with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Indianapolis Colts,...
Eagles, Raiders among top Twitter trolls in NFL Week 15
Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season separated the pretenders from the contenders with a handful of playoff clinching scenarios in play. Some teams won their division in rather memorable fashion, namely the Minnesota Vikingsclaiming the NFC North crown with a historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts. Though less dramatic, the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly avoided an upset by the Houston Texans and clinched their seventh consecutive AFC West title.
Ridiculous Patriots-Raiders ending shocks NFL Twitter
The New England Patriots don't normally lose games like this. On the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots clawed back from a 17-3 deficit to take the lead 24-17. Though the Raiders came back to tie it, the Patriots had to be feeling good about themselves heading into overtime.
Jones snags lateral on final play, Raiders stun Patriots
LAS VEGAS -- - The New England Patriots decided playing for overtime wasn't enough. They avoided OT, but not in the way they intended. On the final play of regulation, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff, found running room and gained 23 yards. Then he went off-script, flipping the ball back to Jakobi Meyers, who tried to keep the play alive by tossing the ball across the field - where Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was waiting.
Raiders stun Pats: 'Have you ever seen an ending like that?'
LAS VEGAS -- Mark Davis traipsed across theLas Vegas Raiders' plush locker room in Allegiant Stadium late Sunday afternoon with a dazed look on his face after the latest chapter in the wild and woolly history of the franchise he owns had unfolded. "It's a new house of thrills," Davis...
