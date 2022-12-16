ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSLS

Free virtual mental health services will be available in Roanoke starting Jan. 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – A new program is looking to make mental health services more accessible in the Star City. Starting Jan. 2023, the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative will provide free telemental health services through telehealth to those who are uninsured or underinsured. The services will be available at several clinics throughout the Commonwealth, including the following in our region:
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Danville Community College to offer advanced EMT program; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City taps new consultant to create plan for Evans Spring area

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City has tapped a new consultant to create a plan to develop the Evans Spring area. The City has selected a land planning consultant, LPDA Landscape Architecture Land Planning of Charlottesville, to engage community stakeholders in the planning process. Starting in January, the company will spend at least nine months doing community outreach and creating a plan for the 150 acre-plot of land just off I-581.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Brandon Ave. townhomes approved by Roanoke City Council

ROANOKE, Va. – The controversial Brandon Avenue townhomes project has been approved by Roanoke City Council. The project was approved with a 5-2 vote on Monday night. The highly debated rezoning for the property located on Brandon Avenue was approved by Roanoke’s Planning Commission last Monday. This is...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Bringing beauty, wellness to downtown Danville

The Old YMCA building on Main Street in Danville is getting a makeover as the Beauty and Wellness Center comes to Southside. It started with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 9, that announced its official opening. Residents were led on tour through the building to see how it could be developed. They were taken through a kitchen, office areas, classrooms, daycares, a room for group activities and a large gymnasium.
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Pittsylvania County Schools Changing Grading Scale

Pittsylvania County Schools will be changing their grading system next year. According to WDBJ 7, the schools will be going from a seven point grading system to a 10 point grading system. For example the lowest A on the scale will be a 90, where as it’s previously been a...
WSLS

Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Give the Gift of Warmth and help your neighbors in need

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Below-freezing temperatures every night this week in the Triad. It is freezing outside. Now imagine what it feels like for the one in four Triad families who can't afford to heat their homes, and nights are colder for those families. Thankfully, Berico and the Salvation...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSLS

Angels of Assisi gives free pet food to Roanoke community

ROANOKE, Va. – Making sure every pet has enough food and treats this holiday season. Angels of Assisi, in partnership with the Humane Society, is offering free dog and cat food to the community. A semi-truck filled with food and treats was unloaded at Roanoke Fruit and Produce. The...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Dollar General opens new location in Vinton

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new Dollar General store opened its doors in Vinton on Monday, Dec. 19. The new convenience store can be found at 10624 Stewartsville Road and, according to Dollar General’s media team, features affordable needs from household products to fresh produce. According to...
VINTON, VA
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Angels of Assisi to give away free pet food

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is giving away free pet food on Monday, Dec. 19, and Wed. Dec. 21. On both days, the events will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Roanoke Food and Produce, located at 1119 4th St. SE. Pet food will be...
ROANOKE, VA

