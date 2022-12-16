Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg PD asking residents and visitors to fill out survey on department performance
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents and visitors to fill out a survey that will provide feedback on the department’s performance and perception of safety in Lynchburg. The survey will be active through December 30. The survey will allow people to share feedback on...
WSLS
Free virtual mental health services will be available in Roanoke starting Jan. 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – A new program is looking to make mental health services more accessible in the Star City. Starting Jan. 2023, the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative will provide free telemental health services through telehealth to those who are uninsured or underinsured. The services will be available at several clinics throughout the Commonwealth, including the following in our region:
cardinalnews.org
Danville Community College to offer advanced EMT program; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
WSLS
Roanoke City taps new consultant to create plan for Evans Spring area
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City has tapped a new consultant to create a plan to develop the Evans Spring area. The City has selected a land planning consultant, LPDA Landscape Architecture Land Planning of Charlottesville, to engage community stakeholders in the planning process. Starting in January, the company will spend at least nine months doing community outreach and creating a plan for the 150 acre-plot of land just off I-581.
WSLS
Brandon Ave. townhomes approved by Roanoke City Council
ROANOKE, Va. – The controversial Brandon Avenue townhomes project has been approved by Roanoke City Council. The project was approved with a 5-2 vote on Monday night. The highly debated rezoning for the property located on Brandon Avenue was approved by Roanoke’s Planning Commission last Monday. This is...
WSLS
Artists needed in Roanoke City to paint mural near River’s Edge Park North
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City leaders are looking for artists to turn an eyesore into an asset. City leaders are looking for someone to paint a mural near River’s Edge Park North. It would sit on the side of the South Jefferson Street foundation wall. The city has...
WSLS
Roanoke set to honor the life and legacy of Henrietta Lacks with statue in Lacks Plaza
ROANOKE, Va. – People in Roanoke are working to remember a local native, Henrietta Lacks. Her “HeLa” cells are known for leading medical breakthroughs in vaccinations after her cells were used by scientists, without her or her family’s knowledge or consent, when she died from cervical cancer at 31 years old.
chathamstartribune.com
Bringing beauty, wellness to downtown Danville
The Old YMCA building on Main Street in Danville is getting a makeover as the Beauty and Wellness Center comes to Southside. It started with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 9, that announced its official opening. Residents were led on tour through the building to see how it could be developed. They were taken through a kitchen, office areas, classrooms, daycares, a room for group activities and a large gymnasium.
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Schools Changing Grading Scale
Pittsylvania County Schools will be changing their grading system next year. According to WDBJ 7, the schools will be going from a seven point grading system to a 10 point grading system. For example the lowest A on the scale will be a 90, where as it’s previously been a...
WSLS
Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
Give the Gift of Warmth and help your neighbors in need
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Below-freezing temperatures every night this week in the Triad. It is freezing outside. Now imagine what it feels like for the one in four Triad families who can't afford to heat their homes, and nights are colder for those families. Thankfully, Berico and the Salvation...
wfirnews.com
Carilion brings neurology specialty to Franklin County for the first time
Carilion Clinic’s latest expansion of its services has filled a gap in local care — and highlighted the need for wider access to medical specialties in some counties. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
WSLS
Angels of Assisi gives free pet food to Roanoke community
ROANOKE, Va. – Making sure every pet has enough food and treats this holiday season. Angels of Assisi, in partnership with the Humane Society, is offering free dog and cat food to the community. A semi-truck filled with food and treats was unloaded at Roanoke Fruit and Produce. The...
wfirnews.com
Former radio personality returns to Roanoke as dog trainer
A Voice of the Valley has returned to Roanoke, now with a new way to serve. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
WSLS
WDBJ7.com
Local rescue helping find homes for 60+ animals surrendered in Pittsylvania and Halifax counties
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 pigs and 13 goats were recently surrendered from two families in Pittsylvania County and Halifax County. The animals were in severe condition when they were rescued by animal control and Ziggy’s Rescue Farm Sanctuary. ”When we first saw these pigs, they...
wfxrtv.com
Dollar General opens new location in Vinton
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new Dollar General store opened its doors in Vinton on Monday, Dec. 19. The new convenience store can be found at 10624 Stewartsville Road and, according to Dollar General’s media team, features affordable needs from household products to fresh produce. According to...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville PD investigating altercation involving middle school resource officer and student
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into an incident involving a Martinsville Middle School Resource Officer. The investigation comes after a video was posted on social media of an altercation between a student and the resource officer that occurred on and off a school bus.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WSLS
